ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Port Charlotte, FL

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
wild941.com

Florida Man Wins $1M At The Grocery Store

Congratulations to Scott Peterson who won $1M by playing the Florida Lottery. According to Florida Lottery Officials, the Jensen Beach winner won by playing the 300X The Cash Scratch-off game. He purchased the ticket from a Publix on 1780 Northeast Jensen Beach Boulevard . The store will get $2K for selling the ticket. Peterson took his prize as a one-time payment of $695,500. The Florida 300X The Cash game still has three remaining top prizes of $15 million.
JENSEN BEACH, FL
AOL Corp

Food Stamps Schedule: When Florida SNAP EBT Payments Are Sent in February

Florida SNAP benefits help low-income seniors, people with disabilities living on fixed incomes and other low-income households supplement their monthly food budget. The Florida Department of Children and Families Office of Economic Self-Sufficiency (ESS) is responsible for determining SNAP eligibility and distributing benefits. SNAP dollars are sent out according to a fixed monthly schedule and your February 2023 benefits can be accessed using your Florida EBT card.
FLORIDA STATE
Action News Jax

New Buc-ee’s could possibly open in Florida

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A popular gas station chain may be planning a new location in Central Florida. Buc-ee’s is known for its selection of snacks, clean bathrooms and over 100 gas pumps. >>> STREAM ACTION NEWS JAX LIVE <<<. The company that owns Buc-ee’s recently applied to...
OCALA, FL
wild941.com

Florida Cities With The Highest STD Rates

The Innerbody Research Team made a list of the U.S. cities with the highest STD rates. They analyzed the latest statistics on a city-by-city basis and developed a list of the Top 100 cities with the highest STD rates. The report this year says the city with the highest STD rate was Jackson Mississippi. Where do we rank in Florida? According to this study, Chlamydia, gonorrhea, and syphilis top the list of most commonly reported new STD infections. If you need to get tested, find your city’s health department location here.
FLORIDA STATE
niceville.com

Nine-time convicted Florida felon sentenced for selling firearm, meth

FLORIDA – A nine-time convicted Florida felon has been sentenced for selling a firearm and drugs to an undercover law enforcement officer, the U.S. Attorney’s Office for the Middle District of Florida has announced. Last week, U.S. District Judge Sheri Polster Chappell sentenced Ronald Dale Perkins, 45, of...
FORT MYERS, FL

Comments / 0

Community Policy