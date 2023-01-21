ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Review: Palm Beach Opera gives powerful new take on an old favorite

By Sarah Hutchings
The Palm Beach Post
The Palm Beach Post
 4 days ago

The Palm Beach Opera opened its 2023 mainstage season with a performance of Puccini’s “Madama Butterfly” on Friday at the Kravis Center.

What was immediately clear in the first scene of the opera was that the audience was present for a different take on this perennial and controversial classic. The Palm Beach Opera took steps to highlight the issues and let the audience confront and reflect upon the meaning. Director Alison Moritz collaborated with cultural consultant Satomi Hirano to create a bold and brilliant invitation to consider the subtleties of each scene.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4fBqcP_0kMk3wob00

Jonathan Burton, as Lt. B.F. Pinkerton, gave a solid vocal performance that blended beautifully with Jennifer Rowley as Cio-Cio-San in the duets.

Burton had a tremendously difficult assignment to play Pinkerton as a decadent and covert lecher, rather than the traditional interpretation: a conflicted and easily forgiven, misguided lover. With the assistance of the supertitles, the audience absorbed scenes in which, after being warned by the U.S. Consul Sharpless, Pinkerton sings, “What harm is it if her wings take flight in love?” In response to this, both characters simply sip their whisky.

Later, Pinkerton toasts to his wedding day — not the one to Cio-Cio-San, but to a “real American bride.” The table is set here: Pinkerton has no intention of taking this seriously. For the moment, he eats up the traditional signs of cultural respect from Cio-Cio-San and her family, smiling smugly all the while.

Troy Cook, as Sharpless, was a strong vocal presence on stage with acting and expression that communicated nuance in the drama. At one point, Sharpless moved to center stage, nearly breaking the fourth wall with his comments, which effectively helped the audience solidify its perspective. Inherit in this opera is always the question of Pinkerton’s intentions. This production confronts that head-on.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2qyzEd_0kMk3wob00

Rowley was powerful as Cio-Cio-San, receiving enthusiastic applause for her performance of “Un bel di vedremo.” She portrayed an intentional Butterfly and avoided conveying an ingénue. She sang with feeling and conviction, sailing through her high notes and blossoming in the second act.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1rDaxx_0kMk3wob00

Renée Tatum as Suzuki was a dynamic mezzo-soprano voice with beautiful timbre and projection that cut through the orchestra. Sejin Park portrayed a charming and intentional Prince Yamadori, with a formidable baritone voice that gave a unique perspective into this character.

The dramaturgy was marvelous as it built the audience up for a new sensation at the conclusion of the opera. No longer would the audience leave the theater with a “tut” of the tongue, and mumbling, “what a shame for Madame Butterfly.” Now, it left thoroughly confronting the very real consequences of a tragic and avoidable situation. The victims were clear; and Pinkerton, as a character, was booed and hissed at for his choices. The show concludes its run at 2 p.m. today at the Kravis Center, 701 Okeechobee Blvd., West Palm Beach. It will be sung in Italian with English subtitles. For tickets, call 561-832-7469.

This article originally appeared on Palm Beach Daily News: Review: Palm Beach Opera gives powerful new take on an old favorite

