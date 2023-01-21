I was the last to get the memo about all the eggs being gone in Washington grocery stores. I seldom use eggs (that’s because I seldom cook). I only noticed that there was an egg crisis happening all around me when I went to buy some yogurt the other day at the grocery store and the eggs are always right next to them. There was a gaping space of emptiness where all the eggs used to be. I began to wonder if my friend T still had those chickens in her backyard coop and if she would be willing to sell me a few, just in case I need some eggs in the next few weeks. Then I began to wonder if it was even legal to eat those bootleg eggs during an egg shortage. (If you want the TL;DR version of the answer, just scroll down below.)

WASHINGTON STATE ・ 11 DAYS AGO