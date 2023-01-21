Read full article on original website
Trump Spoils Funeral
Former President Donald Trump made a eulogy of an ardent supporter all about himself — because of course he did.
Donald Trump pulls absolutely insane move at golf tournament
Former president Donald Trump claimed victory in the seniors’ golf championship at his property in West Palm Beach, Florida, over the weekend. “A great honor,” Trump wrote on Truth Social on Sunday. “Competed against many fine golfers, and was hitting the ball long and straight. The reason that I announce this on fabulous TRUTH is Read more... The post Donald Trump pulls absolutely insane move at golf tournament appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Kevin McCarthy reportedly ‘will never leave’ Marjorie Taylor Greene
The far-right Republican congresswoman was a fierce advocate of the House speaker during the 15-vote marathon for the office
Analysis shows Kari Lake lost by 17,000 votes after 33,000 Republicans voted for Democratic opponent
Arizona television personality Kari Lake's first foray into politics failed in a spectacular manner, in large part because she alienated a substantial segment of voters in her own party who either flipped to her opponent or chose to skip voting for anyone for governor. That's according to a post-election analysis...
Donald Trump's Team Is Reportedly Making ‘Pleading Calls’ to South Carolina Republican Officials Ahead of His Upcoming Campaign Event
Donald Trump was the early bird in the 2024 presidential race and after some initial stumbling, he’s ready to ramp up his strategy. Besides reportedly changing up his Truth Social situation, the former president is ready to rally — yet it seems some of his supporters are not. He’s heading to South Carolina for his first campaign event next week, but according to The Washington Post, Donald Trump is struggling to drum up support. His aides have made “pleading phone calls” to get folks to not only attend the rally, but endorse the former president. However, he’s running up against other...
Can You Legally Eat Bootleg Eggs in Washington?
I was the last to get the memo about all the eggs being gone in Washington grocery stores. I seldom use eggs (that’s because I seldom cook). I only noticed that there was an egg crisis happening all around me when I went to buy some yogurt the other day at the grocery store and the eggs are always right next to them. There was a gaping space of emptiness where all the eggs used to be. I began to wonder if my friend T still had those chickens in her backyard coop and if she would be willing to sell me a few, just in case I need some eggs in the next few weeks. Then I began to wonder if it was even legal to eat those bootleg eggs during an egg shortage. (If you want the TL;DR version of the answer, just scroll down below.)
Washington Examiner
Schumer dares House GOP to introduce debt ceiling bill: 'Republicans say they want spending cuts'
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer (D-NY) dared House Republicans to bring forward a bill that details the spending cuts the party wants in exchange for raising the debt limit as the new GOP majority barrels toward a debt ceiling stalemate with the Senate and the White House. In a floor...
Group pushes for licenses for undocumented people
There is a new push from immigrant rights advocates to introduce legislation to Lansing that would ensure driver’s licenses for all.
Bills begin to be introduced to save the Great Salt Lake
A series of bills are being introduced designed to save the Great Salt Lake. At a news conference, the Utah Rivers Council announced its support for a resolution
Vilsack Won’t Compromise on Mexico Corn Ban
**After a speech at the American Farm Bureau’s annual convention, Ag Secretary Tom Vilsack said there will be no compromise when it comes to Mexico’s plan to ban imports of genetically modified yellow corn. Vilsack said if Mexico doesn’t agree to withdraw its import ban, the White House...
Farm Groups Fear New WOTUS Rule & Skilled Work in Rural America
**Farm groups say they fear the EPA’s new “Waters of the United States” rule will create confusion and cause disruptions to routine agricultural activities. The rule expands the federal government’s reach, allowing regulation of most any low spot on a farmer’s field where water stands or channels.
California Snowpack and Bayer Activist Investments
**A year ago, California’s first snowpack survey revealed snow measuring 160% of average, followed by the driest January, February and March in over 100 years. This year the snowpack measured 174% of average, with ensuing storms dumping another 10 feet of snow in parts of the Sierra Nevadas. A...
