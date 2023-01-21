ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Santa Barbara, CA

Noozhawk

Temporary Homeless Village Proposed for County Complex in Santa Maria

An empty lot at the Betteravia Government Center in Santa Maria could become home to a temporary village aimed at getting people off the streets and eventually into permanent housing. An informational meeting on the proposal to create “Hope Village” for homeless residents on county-owned land will begin at 6...
SANTA MARIA, CA
anemeraldcitylife.com

Best Western Plus Santa Barbara: an Airbnb alternative for families with a pool

Big checkmark for the Best Western Plus Santa Barbara because it has the pool that all families seem to need when we travel with kids. By teenager stage, the pool is no longer the biggest selling feature for a hotel on a holiday but it’s still something I look for and helps a place rank high. This Airbnb alternative in Santa Barbara feels like it’s in a neighborhood and has a two bedroom apartment suite that families will appreciate especially if visiting the Santa Barbara area for a conference or work-related trip. And it’s even more perfect because the pool is heated and was warm enough for a swim in January and even during a fairly unusual California winter rain storm. For Seattleites, Santa Barbara has an airport with direct flights from Seatac that take just over two hours making this an easy weekend getaway too.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Hundreds Join Women's March in Downtown Santa Barbara

On the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, hundreds of people gathered on January 22 for the 7th annual Women's March. Filling into De La Guerra Plaza in downtown Santa Barbara for a rally before the march, organizers discussed the Supreme Court overturning the landmark case providing women's healthcare and federally protected access to abortions, but stressed the issues are bigger than Roe itself.
SANTA BARBARA, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Santa Barbara High Wins Congressional App Challenge

A pair of Santa Barbara High School (SBHS) students won the Congressional App Challenge by creating a program that aims to strengthen student connectedness with an anti-cyberbullying approach. Computer Science Academy students Christian Sanchez, a senior, and Antonio Ayala, a sophomore, developed “One Connected” as a way for students to...
SANTA BARBARA, CA
sitelinesb.com

Coda in Montecito’s Upper Village Has Closed

••• Still more change in Montecito’s Upper Village: furniture store Coda has moved out; it opened in October 2020. I’ll say it again: I wish a good coffee shop would open there, with seating out on the terrace. ••• A local real estate agent sent out...
MONTECITO, CA
Santa Barbara Edhat

Residents Displaced in Goleta Home Fire

Goleta residents are currently displaced following a structure fire late Tuesday morning. At 11:06 a.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to the 300 block of Pebble Beach Road for a reported fire called in by a neighbor. When crews arrived on the scene then found a flames and smoke coming...
GOLETA, CA
News Channel 3-12

Chinese American local shares how Monterey Park Shooting hits close to home

SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- For many Asian Americans the Lunar New Year brings a message of optimism, peace, and new beginnings. Residents up and down the coast rung in the Lunar New Year by gathering with family, playing traditional games like mahjong, gifting red envelopes with “lucky” amounts of money, and dancing. But one of these The post Chinese American local shares how Monterey Park Shooting hits close to home appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
MONTEREY PARK, CA

