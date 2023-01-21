Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Fashion Icon and "Original Supermodel" DiesDaily News NowSanta Barbara, CA
Authorities order everyone to leave town that's also home to Harry & Meghan due to bad weather and warnings of mudslidesVictorMontecito, CA
After a massive flood in California forced many to flee their homes, one little kid was carried awayMalek SherifMontecito, CA
Ellen DeGeneres shares Montecito evacuation footage of rising flood watersMalek SherifMontecito, CA
Legendary Actor Concedes Defeat In Tight Election RunoffNews Breaking LIVEOjai, CA
Related
kclu.org
Swarm of earthquakes rocks much of Southern California, including Ventura and Santa Barbara Counties
Maybe they woke you up! A swarm of small earthquakes rocked much of Southern California early Wednesday morning. A magnitude 4.2 quake occurred at 2:01 a.m. It was centered in the Pacific Ocean 10 miles south of Malibu. It was followed by a magnitude 3.5 quake at 2:03 a.m. and a 2.8 at 2:22 a.m.
Local assistance center helps with storm recovery in Santa Maria
Resources from local, state and federal agencies were offered to people in Santa Maria at Maramonte Hall on Monday afternoon. The post Local assistance center helps with storm recovery in Santa Maria appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Noozhawk
Temporary Homeless Village Proposed for County Complex in Santa Maria
An empty lot at the Betteravia Government Center in Santa Maria could become home to a temporary village aimed at getting people off the streets and eventually into permanent housing. An informational meeting on the proposal to create “Hope Village” for homeless residents on county-owned land will begin at 6...
Noozhawk
82-Unit Milpas Street Housing Project Wins Santa Barbara Design Approval
An 82-unit housing project on Santa Barbara’s Lower Eastside passed a significant hurdle Monday night, winning project design approval from the Architectural Board of Review. Developer Ed St. George and two business partners are behind the complex at 701 N. Milpas St., at East Ortega Street and adjacent to...
anemeraldcitylife.com
Best Western Plus Santa Barbara: an Airbnb alternative for families with a pool
Big checkmark for the Best Western Plus Santa Barbara because it has the pool that all families seem to need when we travel with kids. By teenager stage, the pool is no longer the biggest selling feature for a hotel on a holiday but it’s still something I look for and helps a place rank high. This Airbnb alternative in Santa Barbara feels like it’s in a neighborhood and has a two bedroom apartment suite that families will appreciate especially if visiting the Santa Barbara area for a conference or work-related trip. And it’s even more perfect because the pool is heated and was warm enough for a swim in January and even during a fairly unusual California winter rain storm. For Seattleites, Santa Barbara has an airport with direct flights from Seatac that take just over two hours making this an easy weekend getaway too.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Hundreds Join Women's March in Downtown Santa Barbara
On the 50th anniversary of Roe v. Wade, hundreds of people gathered on January 22 for the 7th annual Women's March. Filling into De La Guerra Plaza in downtown Santa Barbara for a rally before the march, organizers discussed the Supreme Court overturning the landmark case providing women's healthcare and federally protected access to abortions, but stressed the issues are bigger than Roe itself.
Mounds of debris from recent storms gets hauled off Santa Barbara beaches
Santa Barbara's waterfront is getting groomed and debris is being picked up from the recent storms. Other work to improved the protective rock wall near the boatyard continues. The post Mounds of debris from recent storms gets hauled off Santa Barbara beaches appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
Santa Barbara Edhat
Santa Barbara High Wins Congressional App Challenge
A pair of Santa Barbara High School (SBHS) students won the Congressional App Challenge by creating a program that aims to strengthen student connectedness with an anti-cyberbullying approach. Computer Science Academy students Christian Sanchez, a senior, and Antonio Ayala, a sophomore, developed “One Connected” as a way for students to...
Amtrak cancels Central Coast train routes due to storm repairs. When will tracks reopen?
Crews are working to repair a railroad bridge damaged by heavy rainfall, an Amtrak spokesperson said.
sitelinesb.com
Coda in Montecito’s Upper Village Has Closed
••• Still more change in Montecito’s Upper Village: furniture store Coda has moved out; it opened in October 2020. I’ll say it again: I wish a good coffee shop would open there, with seating out on the terrace. ••• A local real estate agent sent out...
4.2 magnitude California earthquake, aftershock shake Malibu Beach area
Southern California was shaken early Wednesday by a 4.2 magnitude earthquake and a 3.5 magnitude aftershock near Malibu Beach.
KTLA.com
4.2 magnitude earthquake hits Southern California; epicenter south of Malibu
A 4.2 magnitude earthquake followed by a strong aftershock rattled Southern California early Wednesday morning, awaking thousands of people. There were no reports of damage or injuries. The quake struck at 2 a.m. and was centered offshore, 16 kilometers south of Malibu Beach and due west of Los Angeles, at...
Santa Barbara Edhat
Residents Displaced in Goleta Home Fire
Goleta residents are currently displaced following a structure fire late Tuesday morning. At 11:06 a.m., Santa Barbara County firefighters responded to the 300 block of Pebble Beach Road for a reported fire called in by a neighbor. When crews arrived on the scene then found a flames and smoke coming...
Noozhawk
Orcutt Residents Speak Out Against Proposal to Annex 44 Acres Into Santa Maria for Development
Orcutt residents have rallied against a proposal to annex nearly 44 acres into the city of Santa of Maria to develop 400 apartments, 95 townhomes and 106,800 square feet of retail space along Union Valley Parkway. A draft environmental impact report on the Richards Ranch Annexation was released in December....
Chinese American local shares how Monterey Park Shooting hits close to home
SANTA BARBARA, Calif.- For many Asian Americans the Lunar New Year brings a message of optimism, peace, and new beginnings. Residents up and down the coast rung in the Lunar New Year by gathering with family, playing traditional games like mahjong, gifting red envelopes with “lucky” amounts of money, and dancing. But one of these The post Chinese American local shares how Monterey Park Shooting hits close to home appeared first on News Channel 3-12.
KEYT
Santa Barbara Asian American community reeling following LA mass shooting
SANTA BARBARA COUNTY, Calif. – A gunman opened fire at a Chinese- owned ballroom in Monterey Park on Saturday night. The Chinese Lunar New Year, which kicked off Sunday, is the Year of the Rabbit, a year that is predicted to bring peace and optimism. But this year, Chinese...
High Winds Arrive In LA, Ventura Counties On Wednesday Night
Santa Ana winds are expected to sweep through Los Angeles and Ventura counties starting Wednesday night, according to the National Weather Service.
Santa Maria's Preisker Park to be closed for maintenance
Santa Maria's Preisker Park, located at 330 Hidden Pines Way, will be closed to the public for road maintenance beginning Tuesday, Jan. 24 through Thursday, Jan. 26.
syvnews.com
Fentanyl use rising to crisis level among Santa Barbara County youth
In 1999, drug overdose and poisoning was the 10th leading cause of death among children and adolescents in America. By 2020, it was No. 3. In Santa Barbara County, six deaths were opioid-related in 2016; by 2019, the number rose to 12; but by 2021, total annual opioid-related deaths jumped to 75.
Comments / 0