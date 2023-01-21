Read full article on original website
3d ago
They are so amazing . I'm blessed to live on the Eastern Shore of Maryland and they seem to love my farm. Nothing cooler then walking out of the house and they are sitting and chatting on my rooftop. Magnificent!
Bay Net
Local Group Travels To Belize To Build A Home In A Week For Less Fortunate Family
HOLLYWOOD, Md – You can give a gift that will last for many years and one that will make a life-changing difference in the lives of one family in desperate need. Two St. Mary’s County women will travel to Belize with six others to build a home for a family that is in desperate need of a safe and sanitary home. We will build an 18 foot by 20 foot house in one week. This may not seem big by most standards in Southern Maryland, but it will be a wonderful gift to a family in serious need.
Bay Journal
Options for ‘green’ burials grow in Chesapeake region
As a recently retired surgeon, Howard Berg has always had an uneasy relationship with death. But the four-year process of opening a cemetery at the end of 2022 — Maryland’s first certified natural cemetery — on land that’s been in his family for decades has made him far more comfortable with the subject.
End PA wildlife killing contests
It is hard to imagine anything as callous and unsporting as organized games to kill wildlife in large numbers, solely for cash and prizes. As a growing number of states take responsible steps to crack down on this extreme activity, why does Pennsylvania allow wildlife killing contests to continue?. There...
Wbaltv.com
Maryland SPCA has group of new puppies up for adoption
Joining us now with a pet looking for a new home is Katie Flory from the Maryland SPCA. She has a puppy named "Halo No. 3" from a recent rescue litter that a dog recently had at the shelter.
The legend of the West Virginia Abbagoochie
WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – People have heard of Mothman and the Flatwoods Monster, but the legend of the West Virginia Abbagoochie is seldom spoken of. The Abbagoochie was believed to be a mix between an owl, a fox, and a deer and was native to Costa Rica. West Virginians...
Bay Net
Police Seek Identities Of Burglary Suspects At Ridge Elementary School
RIDGE, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identities of the two pictured individuals in a burglary investigation, including malicious destruction of property. On Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at 10 pm, the two suspects broke into a classroom trailer at Ridge Elementary School,...
Pennsylvania Game Commission Warns Residents of a Unique Visitor to the Area
Chester County is no stranger to rare animal sightings, and neither is nearby Bucks County as a one-year anniversary approaches of a coyotes being spotted in the area. Authorities are warning residents to remain diligent. Gregory Vellner wrote about the local animals for NewsBreak. The Pennsylvania Game Commission has sent...
wcti12.com
Hound dog, puppies found in abandoned home heading to animal rescue in Maryland
NEW BERN, Craven County — Craven-Pamlico Animal Shelter Director Tommy Bell said Thursday, Jan. 19, 2023, that the hound dog and her 10 puppies found in an abandoned home in Craven County are now headed to Maryland. An agency called Puppy Paws Rescue will take the dogs to live...
WGAL
Adoption event at Humane Pennsylvania
Humane Pennsylvania has a lot of pets up for adoption, and for a limited time fees are being waived. Humane Pennsylvania is celebrating national change a pet's life day with *free adoptions. It started Saturday and runs through Thursday. You can stop by and check out all dogs, cats, and...
WBOC
We Speak With A Remarkable Young Woman Who Has Become An Advocate For People With Disabilities
Unforeseen circumstances affect everyone differently. today we speak to a young woman who lost the use of her legs. Since then, she's become an advocate for people with disabilities on Delmarva, as well as the first runner up in the Ms. Wheelchair Maryland 2023 competition.
Bay Journal
Oyster farming co-op earns money from Maryland county to help reduce pollution
Sunlight glinted off the water as Billy Rice stood on the gunwale of Miss Jill, his 24-foot Chesapeake Classic boat. Gripping the wooden handles of his scissors-like oyster tongs, he repeatedly worked them open and shut. From the murky depths of the Wicomico River came a scraping sound as the...
WUSA
Escaped prisoner caught after days on the run in Maryland
Police took 27-year-old Jeremiah Ballard into custody. State police say he managed to slip out of the correctional facility in Carrol County last week.
400-million-year-old ocean sits below West Virginia
WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – It may be crazy to think about, but it’s true, an ocean that dates back over 400 million years currently sits beneath West Virginia and the Appalachian Mountains. The Iapetus Ocean lies underneath the Appalachian Mountains in the eastern United States and predates the...
Regal to close 2 Maryland theaters
(CNN) -- Regal Cinemas is closing 39 more movie theaters across the United States. Two of those theaters are in Maryland, with more in Virginia, Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C. The decision comes four months after its parent company Cineworld filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy after the pandemic devastated the industry and public screenings.In a filing this week, Cineworld said it is planning to reject leases for the 39 theaters beginning February 15, saving the company $22 million annually.Cineworld is working with landlords to keep its other theaters open. Around 500 remain, after these closures and a previous round in September 2022...
This Tiny Hole-in-the-Wall Has Some of the Best Hot Dogs in all of Maryland
Hot dogs are wired into the American psyche. From carts on busy city street corners to fully loaded dogs covered in creative toppings from a gastropub, Maryland is filled with many great places to grab a delicious hot dog.
Our 5 Favorite Crab Cake Spots in Maryland
MARYLAND - If you are in the mood for some crab cakes in Maryland, you've come to the right place. We have reviewed the best crab cakes in Maryland from Jimmy's Famous Seafood, Koco's Pub, Boatyard Bar & Grill, and Faidley Seafood, and I'm sure there is a new spot that I missed, but these places deserve your attention. We hope you enjoy the read!
Winter Weather Mix Expected Wednesday For Greater Baltimore Region
Although Tuesday started off as a cold one, it is the calm before the madness. Enjoy the sunshine because a rain and snow wintry mix is headed toward the region. According to local weather reports, snow is expected to arrive in far Western Maryland in the early morning hours before 7 a.m. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QygclPOOee4 The […] The post Winter Weather Mix Expected Wednesday For Greater Baltimore Region appeared first on 92 Q.
Police Involved Shooting Kills Man In South Jersey: AG
The New Jersey Attorney General's Office is investigating a police-involved shooting that left one man dead in South Jersey over the weekend. Deptford police responded to a Fox Run Road home for an undisclosed reason after a 9-1-1 call around 1:20 p.m. Sunday, Jan. 22, NJ Attorney General Matthew J. Platkin said.
WJLA
Timeline: Parts of Maryland, Virginia could see snow, wintry mix Wednesday morning
WASHINGTON (7News) — The First Alert Weather team at 7News is tracking a system that could bring snow and a wintry mix to the parts of Maryland and Virginia on Wednesday at the end of your morning commute. The National Weather Service has issued a WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY for...
CBS News
Smith Island cake, state dessert, to get sign marker
EWELL, Md. (AP) — As Maryland's official state dessert, Smith Island Cake is a standout dish on any chef's table. Now, the famed cake is set to receive a new sign marker in recognition of its historical significance. Smith Island United was recently awarded a grant from the William...
