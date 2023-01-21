ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Saint Mary's County, MD

They are so amazing . I'm blessed to live on the Eastern Shore of Maryland and they seem to love my farm. Nothing cooler then walking out of the house and they are sitting and chatting on my rooftop. Magnificent!

Bay Net

Local Group Travels To Belize To Build A Home In A Week For Less Fortunate Family

HOLLYWOOD, Md – You can give a gift that will last for many years and one that will make a life-changing difference in the lives of one family in desperate need. Two St. Mary’s County women will travel to Belize with six others to build a home for a family that is in desperate need of a safe and sanitary home. We will build an 18 foot by 20 foot house in one week. This may not seem big by most standards in Southern Maryland, but it will be a wonderful gift to a family in serious need.
SAINT MARY'S COUNTY, MD
Bay Journal

Options for ‘green’ burials grow in Chesapeake region

As a recently retired surgeon, Howard Berg has always had an uneasy relationship with death. But the four-year process of opening a cemetery at the end of 2022 — Maryland’s first certified natural cemetery — on land that’s been in his family for decades has made him far more comfortable with the subject.
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD
Gettysburg Connection

End PA wildlife killing contests

It is hard to imagine anything as callous and unsporting as organized games to kill wildlife in large numbers, solely for cash and prizes. As a growing number of states take responsible steps to crack down on this extreme activity, why does Pennsylvania allow wildlife killing contests to continue?. There...
ADAMS COUNTY, PA
Lootpress

The legend of the West Virginia Abbagoochie

WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – People have heard of Mothman and the Flatwoods Monster, but the legend of the West Virginia Abbagoochie is seldom spoken of. The Abbagoochie was believed to be a mix between an owl, a fox, and a deer and was native to Costa Rica. West Virginians...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
Bay Net

Police Seek Identities Of Burglary Suspects At Ridge Elementary School

RIDGE, Md. – The St. Mary’s County Sheriff’s Office is seeking the identities of the two pictured individuals in a burglary investigation, including malicious destruction of property. On Saturday, Jan. 14, 2023, at 10 pm, the two suspects broke into a classroom trailer at Ridge Elementary School,...
RIDGE, MD
WGAL

Adoption event at Humane Pennsylvania

Humane Pennsylvania has a lot of pets up for adoption, and for a limited time fees are being waived. Humane Pennsylvania is celebrating national change a pet's life day with *free adoptions. It started Saturday and runs through Thursday. You can stop by and check out all dogs, cats, and...
LANCASTER COUNTY, PA
Lootpress

400-million-year-old ocean sits below West Virginia

WEST VIRGINIA (LOOTPRESS) – It may be crazy to think about, but it’s true, an ocean that dates back over 400 million years currently sits beneath West Virginia and the Appalachian Mountains. The Iapetus Ocean lies underneath the Appalachian Mountains in the eastern United States and predates the...
WEST VIRGINIA STATE
CBS Baltimore

Regal to close 2 Maryland theaters

(CNN) -- Regal Cinemas is closing 39 more movie theaters across the United States. Two of those theaters are in Maryland, with more in Virginia, Pennsylvania and Washington, D.C. The decision comes four months after its parent company Cineworld filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy after the pandemic devastated the industry and public screenings.In a filing this week, Cineworld said it is planning to reject leases for the 39 theaters beginning February 15, saving the company $22 million annually.Cineworld is working with landlords to keep its other theaters open. Around 500 remain, after these closures and a previous round in September 2022...
MARYLAND STATE
East Coast Traveler

Our 5 Favorite Crab Cake Spots in Maryland

MARYLAND - If you are in the mood for some crab cakes in Maryland, you've come to the right place. We have reviewed the best crab cakes in Maryland from Jimmy's Famous Seafood, Koco's Pub, Boatyard Bar & Grill, and Faidley Seafood, and I'm sure there is a new spot that I missed, but these places deserve your attention. We hope you enjoy the read!
MARYLAND STATE
WOLB 1010AM

Winter Weather Mix Expected Wednesday For Greater Baltimore Region

  Although Tuesday started off as a cold one, it is the calm before the madness. Enjoy the sunshine because a rain and snow wintry mix is headed toward the region. According to local weather reports, snow is expected to arrive in far Western Maryland in the early morning hours before 7 a.m. https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=QygclPOOee4 The […] The post Winter Weather Mix Expected Wednesday For Greater Baltimore Region appeared first on 92 Q.
BALTIMORE, MD
CBS News

Smith Island cake, state dessert, to get sign marker

EWELL, Md. (AP) — As Maryland's official state dessert, Smith Island Cake is a standout dish on any chef's table. Now, the famed cake is set to receive a new sign marker in recognition of its historical significance. Smith Island United was recently awarded a grant from the William...
MARYLAND STATE

