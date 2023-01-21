HOLLYWOOD, Md – You can give a gift that will last for many years and one that will make a life-changing difference in the lives of one family in desperate need. Two St. Mary’s County women will travel to Belize with six others to build a home for a family that is in desperate need of a safe and sanitary home. We will build an 18 foot by 20 foot house in one week. This may not seem big by most standards in Southern Maryland, but it will be a wonderful gift to a family in serious need.

