Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
New York City Braces for Winter Storm, A Nearly Year-Long Snowless Streak Comes to an Endhard and smartNew York City, NY
Ebbets Field Apartments - Brooklyn’s Most Famous Housing ComplexEbbets Field ApartmentsBrooklyn, NY
$1 Million Lottery Scandal: Woman Sentenced for Stealing Winning Ticket from Cousin - Faces 48 Months in PrisonTy D.Houston, TX
New York Rapper China Mac Says, "I was So Close" At Monterey Park Mass Shooting in LA.Source MoneyNew York City, NY
Rutgers Defeats Penn State to Move to Second in Big TenFlurrySportsNew Brunswick, NJ
Related
This Is The Best Seafood Destination In All Of New Jersey
If you’re anything like me, you love a good seafood dish and in New Jersey, there are a million and one places to go. We live so close to the Jersey shore which is home to some of the most amazing restaurants in the area. I love all things seafood and eat it all and have tried just about every restaurant, but the best rate restaurant in New Jersey for seafood is a place I’ve never been before.
2 Grocery Stores In New York Busted For Selling Illegal Seafood
Law enforcement officers with the New York State Department of Conservation busted two New York grocery stores for selling illegal seafood. Officers with the NYS DECs Division of Law Enforcement made a visit to a grocery store in Queens to conduct an inspection. ECOs Currey, Keegan, and Kortz found 128 undersized lobsters in a tank and issued the store a Notice of Violation. Two days later, different NYSDEC officers received a complaint about undersized lobsters for sale at a supermarket in Brooklyn. ECOs Veloski and Rappold discovered 245 lobsters below the legal size and 141 untagged oysters. A Notice of Violation was issued to that market also. The lobsters were donated to a food pantry in New York City.
Let’s Go Shopping! New Jersey’s Very Best Grocery Store
It is always a good thing when you have a favorite store that you like to shop at and there are many choices here in New Jersey. I was recently going over an article from Lovefood and their choices for the "best grocery stores" in America. They selected the best grocery store for each state including right here in the Garden State.
themontclairgirl.com
All About Cubita Café in Nutley
There’s a Cuban restaurant in Nutley that you need to check out called Cubita Café. Located at 234 Franklin Avenue, Cubita is founded by Chef Gustavo Gutierrez – also known as Hudson Chef. The MG Team recently stopped by for a visit and to snack on some tasty Cuban deliciousness. Read on to learn more about Cubita Café.
roi-nj.com
Le Léo in Jersey City’s Journal Square hits 75% leased milestone
Journal Square’s Le Léo has quickly found its mark in Jersey City’s crowded rental market, with an impressive 75% of its 99 apartments leased since a late-fall debut, according to a Monday announcement from developers Park Stone Management and Fields Grade. Located at 244 St. Paul’s Ave.,...
Married Chefs Open Bergen County Sandwich, Crepe Shop
Two trained chefs who happened to be married have opened a sandwich and creperie in Bergen County.Edward and Renata Greenwald are behind The Launch Room Cafe, in Bogota. Sandwich from the Launch Room Cafe.The Launch Room CafeAfter working for years in restaurants, supermarkets, catering co…
‘50s dealership was the pride of Jersey City’s Italian-American community | Legends & Landmarks
The vintage A.C. Chevrolet auto center and showroom recently demolished in the Journal Square area of Jersey City was a much-heralded, award-winning building when dedicated in December 1953 — an instant mid-century landmark that symbolized in steel, aluminum, concrete and glass the generations-making automotive ambitions of Hudson County’s Italian-American community.
Ocean County town named best summer travel destination in NJ
It's easy to choose New Jersey as the state with great summer destinations. It's not quite as easy to name one town that rises above all the rest. So, what is New Jersey's top summer destination town?. Think of all the great summer travel destinations New Jersey has to offer....
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Newark
Newark, New Jersey is the largest city in the state and a thriving center for commerce, culture, and entertainment. It offers a diverse array of neighborhoods, each with its own unique character and amenities. For young professionals, several neighborhoods stand out as particularly attractive places to call home.
hudsoncountyview.com
Jersey City cannabis board OKs 3 applications, carries 1 represented by indicted attorney
The Jersey City Cannabis Control Board (CCB) approved three applications and carried one more in an unusual scenario where the applicant was represented by an indicted attorney. Board attorney Ron Mondello first swore in the new CCB Commissioner, Jose Cantarero. “I want to thank Glenda Salley Perkins for her service...
insidernj.com
The Death of a Newspaper Icon
The loss of the Hudson Reporter this week was more symbolic than a reality. The newspaper chain in Hudson County had been in decline for more than a decade before being sold off to a Philadelphia circular concern. Founded by a developer, the newspaper chain relied heavily on the real...
NYC Chase ATMs will close early due to ‘rising crime,’ company says
NEW YORK (PIX11) — New Yorkers looking for some last-minute cash to grab a midnight slice won’t have access to some Chase ATMs in New York City. The bank announced this week that “several” around-the-clock ATMs will close at the same time as the branches, which is around 5 p.m. or 6 p.m., due to […]
jerseydigs.com
Designs for First New Townhouse in a Century on Newark’s James Street Earns Praise
A four-story building approved by Newark’s Landmark and Historic Preservation Commission last week could become the first new townhouse built on James Street in a century. The proposed construction at 52 James Street is located in the city’s oldest historic district, which has suffered a rash of demolitions since 1975. The neighborhood became one of the state’s most endangered places, which is ironic, as the resident who founded the commission, Donald Dust, lived at 21 James Street.
Newark dining fixture named best seafood restaurant in NJ
NEWARK — A beloved staple of this city’s culture since 1969 has just been named the best seafood restaurant in New Jersey. Sol Mar Restaurant, a locally and family-owned Portuguese and Mediterranean-style seafood restaurant located at 267 Ferry St. in the Ironbound section, is the top seafood eatery in the state, according to 24/7 Tempo.
New York City Braces for Winter Storm, A Nearly Year-Long Snowless Streak Comes to an End
New York City may finally see some snow this week, as a winter storm is forecasted to hit the area on Wednesday. This would mark the end of a nearly year-long snowless streak in the city, which has not seen any measurable snowfall since February 2020.
Winter storm to slam New York; National Weather Service issues advisories, watches in various parts of state
STATEN ISLAND, N.Y. — A winter storm pushing toward the East Coast is expected to bring heavy snow totals throughout large swaths of New York State. The system is forecasted to have limited impact on the five boroughs before shifting to rain; however, it is becoming increasingly likely the ongoing New York City snow drought will be broken.
Neon light forever dimmed as futuristic Jersey City car dealership is demolished | Legends & Landmarks
Having just raced by foot across Kennedy Boulevard and Van Winkle Avenue — at the northern passage into and out of Journal Square, where the granite-cut, edge-of-the-sidewalk monumentality of St. John the Baptist Roman Catholic Church can confound any chaser of architecture — I paused, suddenly, in frigid blasts of wind, my eyes looking up the four-lane thoroughfare, my heart knowing that, in my mismeasured march, I missed the toppling of the iconic 70-year-old neon “AC Chevrolet” sign by mere moments.
World’s Most Famous Actor Graduated High School in New Jersey
Did you know that the most famous actor in the world graduated high school in New Jersey?. His name is Thomas C. Maypother, IV, better known as Tom Cruise. His middle name is Cruise, which he took on for his stage (last) name. Cruise Is a graduate of Glen Ridge...
What is the Oldest Restaurant in the New York City?
The Big Apple is known for many wonderful things, including the food scene. From small hole-in-the-wall places to fancy dine-in experiences, NYC never ceases to amaze me. But have you ever wondered what the oldest restaurant in the city is?
Police: Missing women spotted in and around Newark Penn Station
Imani Glover and Destin Owens have been spotted multiple times near the train station.
Comments / 1