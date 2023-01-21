ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Charlotte, NC

CMPD officer charged with DWI, accused of rear-ending a car on I-77 in south Charlotte

By Joe Marusak
Charlotte Observer
Charlotte Observer
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3URLk3_0kMk2tCd00

An off-duty Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police officer has been charged with driving while impaired after police said he rear-ended another car on Interstate 77 southbound in south Charlotte early Saturday.

Officer Marsaun Cook was arrested after members of the CMPD DWI Task Force administered sobriety tests and determined that probable cause existed to charge the 32-year officer, according to a Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police Department news release.

Officers smelled alcohol after arriving at the scene near Arrowood Road, just before 3 a.m., police said.

Cook was driving his personal vehicle, according to CMPD.

No one was hurt in the wreck, police said.

Cook will be placed on unpaid administrative leave pending the outcome of a CMPD Internal Affairs investigation, according to the release.

According to CMPD, Cook was hired on Feb. 20, 2017, and is assigned to the Education Outreach & Youth Services Division as a school resource officer at Olympic High School.

Driver smashed police cars, charged with DWI

As officers managed the scene, another driver smashed into three marked CMPD vehicles, badly damaging two of them, police said. No officers were in the vehicles.

State Highway Patrol troopers later arrested and charged that driver with DWI, according to CMPD. The driver’s name wasn’t available Saturday.

No one was hurt in the second crash, police said.

CMPD chief reacts to incident

On Twitter, CMPD Chief Johnny Jennings said he holds his employees accountable for their decisions.

“I will not tolerate decisions made that violate the law, endanger the public and erode public trust,” Jennings said.

“Any time one of our members falls short of that expectation, thereby violating our standards and internal culture, we own it, and we take immediate steps to ensure that the trust and credibility we have established is not compromised,” he said.

Officer charged with DWI off I-277

On Dec. 7, Jennings announced the arrest of another officer charged with DWI, 14-year CMPD veteran officer Peter Lombardo.

Lombardo was off duty when he was found in his police car along the grassy shoulder of an Interstate 277 off-ramp, Jennings said.

Lombardo had a blood-alcohol level of .17, more than twice the legal limit for driving in the state, Jennings said. The officer who spotted the car along the off-ramp to 12th Street, just before 3 a.m., administered a breath test on Lombardo, according to a police news release.

Comments / 4

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WBTV

18-year-old shot and killed in Kannapolis, police say

KANNAPOLIS, N.C. (WBTV) - An 18-year-old was shot and killed in Kannapolis on Sunday afternoon, police said. According to the Kannapolis Police Department, the victim was found around 1:15 p.m. in a parking lot on Pacific Court, just off Rainbow Drive. The parking lot is in front of a building in the West Green Apartment complex.
KANNAPOLIS, NC
WSOC Charlotte

Man charged with murder after shooting in Chester, police say

CHESTER, S.C. — A man has been charged with murder after someone was killed in a shooting over the weekend, the Chester Police Department said. Police said they were called on Sunday just after 8:30 a.m. to Steinkuehler Street in Chester after someone reported a body lying in the road. The victim was later identified as Corey Marcelle Bennett, and police said his death was the result of a homicide.
CHESTER, SC
Queen City News

Driver killed in Billy Graham Parkway collision: CMPD

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) – A man who was injured in a car accident two weeks ago succumbed to injuries last week, Charlotte-Mecklenburg Police said Monday. Officers responded to the accident Saturday, January 14th, around 4400 Billy Graham Parkway in east Charlotte. Joseph Rogers, 69, was found suffering from injuries and was transported to […]
CHARLOTTE, NC
860wacb.com

Statesville Women Charged By Taylorsville Police

Taylorsville Police arrested two Statesville women on Monday. 26-year old Tiffany Amber Deel and Laura Lee Higgins, age 46, were both charged with second-degree trespass and possession of drug paraphernalia. They were placed in the Alexander County Detention Center with bonds of $2,500 each. Deel is no longer listed as an inmate, Higgins as of earlier today was still in custody. Deel and Higgins are scheduled for court on January 27th.
STATESVILLE, NC
Charlotte Observer

Charlotte Observer

Charlotte, NC
24K+
Followers
466
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

The Charlotte Observer has continued throughout its years of service to Charlotte and the surrounding communities, to accurately reflect the region and what matters to the local residents. The Observer heavily covers development and schools—factors strongly affected by rampant growth in the city and the region—and continues deep coverage of the area's traditional interests: banking, business, industry, religion, and stock-car racing. The paper tackles controversial economic and social issues and is innovative in creating new products such as the niche site, Charlotte Five, a publication serving young adults interested in nightlife, local development, culture, and causes that are important to them. The Charlotte Observer staff has won four Pulitzer Prizes, including two Gold Medals for Public Service.

 https://www.charlotteobserver.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy