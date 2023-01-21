1 arrested in connection to Gaines Township shooting

GAINES TOWNSHIP, Mich. (WOOD) — A 21-year-old man has been arrested in connection to the shooting in Gaines Township over the weekend.

Around 1:30 a.m. on Saturday, deputies with the Kent County Sheriff’s Office were sent to the Grand Village Mobile Home Park after multiple neighbors reported hearing gunshots.

When deputies arrived, they didn’t find any victims.

Around 2 a.m., deputies learned that a 22-year-old Gaines Township man had arrived at St. Mary’s Hospital with multiple gunshot wounds. KCSO said he is in stable condition.

Detectives learned that after the man was shot, he drove off with some other people and was chased by the shooters. The suspects shot at the victim’s vehicle while heading north on US-131. The man’s vehicle became disabled and stopped at Hall Street and US-131. Once stopped, a passerby found the man and drove him to the hospital.

The suspect that has been arrested is being held in Kent County jail on charges of Assault with Intent to Murder and Armed Robbery.

Detectives are still looking for the others involved in the shooting.

The sheriff’s office said that while this shooting does present a danger to the public, deputies believe the two groups know each other and specifically met Saturday morning.

Anyone with information is asked to call the Kent County Sheriff’s Department at 616.632.6100 or Silent Observer at 616.774.2345.

The shooting remains under investigation.

