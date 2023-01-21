ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
West Lafayette, IN

Scarlet Nation

Purdue Lands 2023 Offensive Lineman Issiah Walker

Purdue football bolstered its 2023 recruiting class Tuesday morning as offensive lineman Issiah Walker committed to the Boilermakers via Twitter. Walker is a 6-4, 302 pound offensive tackle, who played for Butler Community College in El Dorado, Kansas in 2022. Walker spent time at right tackle at Butler C.C. and is expected to stay at that position when he comes to Purdue.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Scarlet Nation

Looking Back: 3 Takeaways from Purdue's Win Against Maryland

Purdue survived a scare yesterday, squeaking by Maryland 58 to 55 on their home court. While it wasn't pretty, it has been a brutal stretch of games on the road, including two on the road during the week. As the buzzer went off to end the game, Purdue was victorious,...
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
Scarlet Nation

Boiler Upload Podcast Episode 12: Tired from the Road

Purdue is through one of its more difficult stretches of the season, as the Boilermakers followed up their lone loss with a tough stretch of four road games in five over a two week stretch, followed by a difficult home game against Maryland. They won them all, however, and they get a nice break here before heading to Michigan. Travis, Jace, and Casey are here to talk about that and more in the latest Boiler Upload Podcast, including:
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN

