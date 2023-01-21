Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
12 year-old Girl in Oklahoma Arrested for Allegedly Stabbing 9 year-old BrothercreteTulsa, OK
This is one Small Town Restaurant in Coweta; Oklahoma is worth the Stop.Justina PriceCoweta, OK
This Tulsa rock star is giving away millionsAsh JurbergTulsa, OK
Oklahoma takes steps to increase awareness for National Human Trafficking DayEdy ZooOklahoma State
4 Amazing Burger Places in OklahomaAlina AndrasOklahoma State
Related
KTUL
16-year-old found dead in road with gunshot wound, police investigating as homicide
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — A 16-year-old boy was found in the road suffering from a fatal gunshot wound Tuesday morning, according to the Broken Arrow Police Department. Broken Arrow police say they responded to the 1400 block of west Trenton around 2:40 a.m. for an unresponsive teenage boy in the street.
Police respond to 3-car collision in north Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — On Sunday night, the Tulsa Police Department (TPD) responded to a 3 car collision near N. Peoria Ave. and E. 46th. St. N. TPD said the collision took place at N. Hartford Ave. and E. 46th St. N., an intersection west of N. Peoria Ave. and E. 46th. St. N.
Teen found shot dead in Broken Arrow street
The Broken Arrow Police Department is investigating after finding a teenager shot to death in the middle of a city street.
KOKI FOX 23
TPD: Man arrested twice in one week for grand theft
TULSA, Okla. — Police arrested a man twice in one week after he was found, both times, driving a stolen vehicle. On January 17, police arrested Tristan Conly after they received a report of a stolen truck. The victim called claiming he was following his own truck. After police...
KOKI FOX 23
TCSO arrests man accused of stealing car, dog
TULSA COUNTY — The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) arrested a man accused of stealing another man’s car and service dog. According to an court documents, on Nov. 7, 2022 a man reported to the the Tulsa Police Department that his car, a white 2015 BMW, was stolen.
Police Investigate Early-Morning Shooting At Tulsa Apartment Complex
Police say an investigation is underway after a shooting at a Tulsa apartment complex on Monday morning. Police say the shooting happened near Highway 169 and I-44 at the 'Crossings at Oakbrook' apartment complex. According to police, a man attempted to break into an apartment at the complex and the...
KOKI FOX 23
2 dogs safe after east Tulsa house fire
TULSA, Okla. — Firefighters put out a fire at a house in east Tulsa Monday morning, where two dogs escaped. The Tulsa Fire Department said no people were at the house near East Admiral Place and South Memorial Drive. A small fire in a front room of the house...
KOKI FOX 23
Horse dies after colliding with vehicle in Tulsa
TULSA, Okla. — On Thursday evening, a horse died after colliding with a driver near South 145th East Avenue and East 11th Street. According to Tulsa Police (TPD), a man was riding his horse off the side of the street in the grass when a driver veered off the road.
KOKI FOX 23
Semi stuck in ditch near Henryetta
MCINTOSH COUNTY, Okla. — UPDATE 1/25/23 8:50 A.M. — Traffic on eastbound Interstate 40, north of North 4300 Road in McIntosh County, is narrowing to one lane while a semi is removed from the median. ---------- A semi-truck is stuck in a snowy ditch off Interstate 40 near...
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI
TPD: Man attempted to break into 16-year-old’s window
TULSA, Okla. — A man has been arrested after Tulsa police say he tried to break into a 16-year-old girl’s bedroom. Officers responded to a home near 51st and 33rd West Avenue Sunday morning around midnight. A woman said a man was trying to break into her daughter’s bedroom.
West Tulsa man in underwear tries to stop package thief
TULSA, Okla. — A west Tulsa man sprang into action when he tried to stop a package thief in his underwear. Dalton Toothman and his fiancé caught a woman stealing their package on their home’s security camera on Sunday morning, minutes after a delivery truck dropped off the package.
KOKI FOX 23
Community rallies around Mercury Lounge after accident causes flooding
TULSA, Okla. — The Tulsa community has stepped up to help a midtown bar after an accident caused their stage to flood. The floodwaters damaged stage and equipment at Mercury Lounge, and the owners are struggling to pay for the repair costs. The people behind the bar say its...
KOKI FOX 23
Man arrested after trying to break into south Tulsa apartment
TULSA, Okla. — A man was arrested after he tried to break into an apartment complex, ran from the police and then threatened them, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). TPD said they were called to an apartment complex near E. 71st. St. and S. Peoria Ave. on...
Woman Shot In Head In Tulsa Neighborhood, Police Investigating
A woman was shot in the head in Tulsa on Friday night, according to police. The incident happened near 4224 North Frankfort Ave. in Tulsa, police said. EMSA received a call from a woman saying her mother was shot in the head, police said. When police arrived on the scene,...
Man Arrested, Accused Of Breaking Into Teenage Girl's Bedroom By Police
Tulsa Police arrested a man they say tried to repeatedly break into a teenage girl's bedroom. TPD says it happened Sunday morning near 51st and 33rd West Ave. The homeowner said Jason Polk tried multiple times to open the windows to her daughter's room. Officers arrested Polk on suspicion of...
Preparation For Snowy Conditions Underway In Rogers County
Work is underway in Rogers County to prepare for the winter weather. The rain started in Claremore around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday but Rogers County Emergency Management says crews have been prepping the roads with the salt brine the last day or two. Emergency Management Director Scotty Stokes says between the three districts in the county, there are about 60 workers prepared to do 12-hour shifts for this winter weather moving in.
Outage in Broken Arrow leaves more than 1,300 customers without power
BROKEN ARROW, Okla. — More than 1,300 Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) customers are without power Monday night in Broken Arrow. According to PSO’s outage map, 1,346 customers have been impacted by an outage that started around 8:50 p.m. Monday. The outage stretches from East 41st Street...
Tula police search for suspect in business break-ins
TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are searching for a man suspected of breaking into a south Tulsa business Saturday night. Police responded to a burglary call at the Harvard Park shopping center near 81st and Harvard around 10 p.m. Officers said they found broken glass and damage to property,...
KTUL
Wagoner County deputies recover stolen camper with two people living inside
TULSA, Okla. (KTUL) — Wagoner County deputies arrested two people found living inside a stolen camper on Thursday. Deputies say they responded to an area near the 76100 block of U.S. 169 after the victim called authorities to tell them he had found his stolen camper. After arriving, the...
Thousands in Tulsa, Rogers, Wagoner Counties without power
Thousands of people in parts of Tulsa, Rogers and Wagoner Counties are without power Monday, as electrical crews work to fix a transmission line. Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) said a problem with the line cut power to five feeder lines, and the outage is currently effecting 3,677 customers.
Comments / 0