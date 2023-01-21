ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tulsa, OK

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
KRMG

Police respond to 3-car collision in north Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — On Sunday night, the Tulsa Police Department (TPD) responded to a 3 car collision near N. Peoria Ave. and E. 46th. St. N. TPD said the collision took place at N. Hartford Ave. and E. 46th St. N., an intersection west of N. Peoria Ave. and E. 46th. St. N.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

TPD: Man arrested twice in one week for grand theft

TULSA, Okla. — Police arrested a man twice in one week after he was found, both times, driving a stolen vehicle. On January 17, police arrested Tristan Conly after they received a report of a stolen truck. The victim called claiming he was following his own truck. After police...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

TCSO arrests man accused of stealing car, dog

TULSA COUNTY — The Tulsa County Sheriff’s Office (TCSO) arrested a man accused of stealing another man’s car and service dog. According to an court documents, on Nov. 7, 2022 a man reported to the the Tulsa Police Department that his car, a white 2015 BMW, was stolen.
TULSA COUNTY, OK
KOKI FOX 23

2 dogs safe after east Tulsa house fire

TULSA, Okla. — Firefighters put out a fire at a house in east Tulsa Monday morning, where two dogs escaped. The Tulsa Fire Department said no people were at the house near East Admiral Place and South Memorial Drive. A small fire in a front room of the house...
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Horse dies after colliding with vehicle in Tulsa

TULSA, Okla. — On Thursday evening, a horse died after colliding with a driver near South 145th East Avenue and East 11th Street. According to Tulsa Police (TPD), a man was riding his horse off the side of the street in the grass when a driver veered off the road.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Semi stuck in ditch near Henryetta

MCINTOSH COUNTY, Okla. — UPDATE 1/25/23 8:50 A.M. — Traffic on eastbound Interstate 40, north of North 4300 Road in McIntosh County, is narrowing to one lane while a semi is removed from the median. ---------- A semi-truck is stuck in a snowy ditch off Interstate 40 near...
MCINTOSH COUNTY, OK
FOX 23 Tulsa KOKI

TPD: Man attempted to break into 16-year-old’s window

TULSA, Okla. — A man has been arrested after Tulsa police say he tried to break into a 16-year-old girl’s bedroom. Officers responded to a home near 51st and 33rd West Avenue Sunday morning around midnight. A woman said a man was trying to break into her daughter’s bedroom.
TULSA, OK
KRMG

West Tulsa man in underwear tries to stop package thief

TULSA, Okla. — A west Tulsa man sprang into action when he tried to stop a package thief in his underwear. Dalton Toothman and his fiancé caught a woman stealing their package on their home’s security camera on Sunday morning, minutes after a delivery truck dropped off the package.
TULSA, OK
KOKI FOX 23

Man arrested after trying to break into south Tulsa apartment

TULSA, Okla. — A man was arrested after he tried to break into an apartment complex, ran from the police and then threatened them, according to the Tulsa Police Department (TPD). TPD said they were called to an apartment complex near E. 71st. St. and S. Peoria Ave. on...
TULSA, OK
News On 6 KOTV - Tulsa

Preparation For Snowy Conditions Underway In Rogers County

Work is underway in Rogers County to prepare for the winter weather. The rain started in Claremore around 11:30 a.m. on Tuesday but Rogers County Emergency Management says crews have been prepping the roads with the salt brine the last day or two. Emergency Management Director Scotty Stokes says between the three districts in the county, there are about 60 workers prepared to do 12-hour shifts for this winter weather moving in.
ROGERS COUNTY, OK
KRMG

Tula police search for suspect in business break-ins

TULSA, Okla. — Tulsa police are searching for a man suspected of breaking into a south Tulsa business Saturday night. Police responded to a burglary call at the Harvard Park shopping center near 81st and Harvard around 10 p.m. Officers said they found broken glass and damage to property,...
TULSA, OK
KRMG

Thousands in Tulsa, Rogers, Wagoner Counties without power

Thousands of people in parts of Tulsa, Rogers and Wagoner Counties are without power Monday, as electrical crews work to fix a transmission line. Public Service Company of Oklahoma (PSO) said a problem with the line cut power to five feeder lines, and the outage is currently effecting 3,677 customers.
WAGONER COUNTY, OK

Comments / 0

Community Policy