Grazia USA

Paris Hilton Announces the Birth of Her First Child with a Sweet Photo of Her Baby Boy

Congratulations are in order for Paris Hilton and husband Carter Reum, who welcomed their first child together. The businesswoman and DJ, 41, announced the news on Instagram, sharing a close-up photo of her baby’s hand wrapped around her finger with a blue emoji. “You are already loved beyond words 💙,” the star captioned the post.... The post Paris Hilton Announces the Birth of Her First Child with a Sweet Photo of Her Baby Boy appeared first on Grazia USA.
HollywoodLife

Zach Braff Raves Over Reuniting With ‘Scrubs’ Creator On ‘Shrinking’: We ‘Love Collaborating’ (Exclusive)

Over 12 years after Scrubs ended, lead star Zach Braff and creator Bill Lawerence are still collaborating! The pair reunited when Zach, 47, directed the eighth episode of Bill’s upcoming Apple TV+ comedy series Shrinking, starring Jason Segel and Harrison Ford. Zach raved over his experience getting to work with Bill, 54, again, when he stopped to chat with HollywoodLife for an EXCLUSIVE interview at the show’s red carpet premiere in New York City on January 24.
SFGate

‘Blood’ Review: Michelle Monaghan Finds Some Bad Habits Can’t Be Broken in a Harsh Horror Film

Vampirism has been treated as a metaphor for more prosaic addictions in movies before. In “Blood,” however, it’s one more hassle a recovering addict doesn’t need added to the burdens of her already discordant family life. Starring Michelle Monaghan as a mother just out of rehab whose young son gets bitten — then develops an insatiable appetite for the titular fluid — Brad Anderson’s film steers a middle course between dysfunctional domestic drama and supernatural horror. That balance doesn’t completely work. But solid performances and some strong, occasionally unpleasant content make this an involving if not entirely satisfying watch. Vertical Entertainment is releasing it to limited U.S. theaters this Friday, then On Demand platforms Jan. 31.
SFGate

Brendan Fraser Shocks ‘The Mummy’ Fans by Crashing London Screening: ‘This Film Was Made in Britain. Be Proud!’

Brendan Fraser took a break from his Oscar press tour for “The Whale” to give his fans the surprise of a lifetime at a recent double feature screening of “The Mummy” and “The Mummy Returns” in London. The Prince Charles Cinema screened Fraser’s original two “Mummy” movies on 35mm on Jan. 20, an event that Fraser couldn’t resist the opportunity to show up to himself. Fraser stopped by the event and was met by a big standing ovation.

