CAZENOVIA, N.Y. — Justin Haines, 36, of New Woodstock pleaded guilty to charges in a crash that killed two people in July in the Town of Cazenovia. Haines entered his guilty plea in Madison County Court on Thursday. Prosecutors said Haines drove at speeds of 90 to 100 miles per hour while under the influence of methamphetamine, amphetamine and THC. After passing several vehicles on their right side on Route 92 traveling from Oran to Cazenovia, Haines lost control near the intersection with West Lake Road, prosecutors said.

CAZENOVIA, NY ・ 1 DAY AGO