Albany Herald
Razzies remove child star Ryan Kiera Armstrong from worst actress nominees
The Razzies have apologized and removed child actor Ryan Kiera Armstrong from their annual list of nominees. Armstrong had been nominated this week for worst actress for her performance in "Firestarter" by The Golden Raspberry Awards (the formal name for the Razzies), a satire of Hollywood award shows which bills itself as celebrating the best of the worst in cinema.
Albany Herald
Thomas Bangalter of Daft Punk announces solo album and reveals his face
Daft Punk's Thomas Bangalter announced he is releasing a solo album and showed his face -- sort of. The French electronic duo, who split up in 2021, wore space-like helmets as costumes whenever they performed. The two were rarely photographed without them.
Albany Herald
Roush Review: No Lie, ‘Poker Face’ Is a Blast
Everybody lies. Few know that better than Charlie Cale (the delightful Natasha Lyonne), whose built-in BS detector is second to none in Peacock‘s Poker Face. “It’s like birds chirping, people lying,” she explains in that raspy voice, like Marge Simpson on a whiskey bender. “The real trick of it is to figure out why. Why someone is lying.”
