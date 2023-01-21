Read full article on original website
ch
3d ago
Russians will suffer long after putin is dead. Until the Ukraine recieves justice, meaning that it is fully compensated by Russia for all the deaths and all the damage, and all the aid that the Ukraine has recieves is fully compensated...Russia and Russians will know no peace, will not be part of the global community, and will not see the sanctions lifted or the return of the Russian intellectuals who left. The war will continue amd even if no Ukraine is left, Russia will not know a day without terrorism, within and without. No Russian deserves peace until the Ukraine recieves justice.
Reply(3)
4
Related
Kremlin FIRES BACK At Volodymyr Zelenskyy After Ukrainian President Suggests Vladimir Putin Is Already Dead
The Kremlin and Volodymyr Zelenskyy have been engaged in a contentious back and forth after the Ukrainian president suggested Vladimir Putin is no longer alive, RadarOnline.com has learned. Zelenskyy’s shocking allegation came on Thursday as he spoke via video at the World Economic Forum event in Davos, Switzerland.According to the Ukrainian leader’s remarks, he is unsure whether Putin is still living and who is currently making the decisions when it comes to Russia’s ongoing involvement in the war against Ukraine. “I don’t quite understand who to speak with and about what,” Zelenskyy said during the forum on Thursday morning. “I’m...
Putin Makes Peace Offer to Ukraine After Realizing He's Losing the War
In a stunning twist, Russian President Vladimir Putin has announced that he is ready to negotiate with Ukraine over the ongoing conflict in the region, according to Reuters. But wait, wasn't it just ten months ago that Putin launched a full-blown assault on Ukraine, seizing control of several territories, including Donetsk, Luhansk, Kherson, and Zaporizhzhia?
Russia plans to send its strongest tanks to drive around Ukraine but is too scared to put them in combat, UK intel says
Russia is "unlikely to trust" the T-14 Armata tank in actual battles given problems in its development, the British defense ministry said.
Vladimir Putin Set To 'Disappear' From Leadership Position As Intelligence Official Confirms There Is 'Cleary Something Wrong' With Russian Leader's Health
Vladimir Putin is reportedly set to “disappear” from his leadership position within the Kremlin because there is “clearly something wrong” with his health, RadarOnline.com has learned. In a sudden development to come amid rumors and reports the 70-year-old Russian leader’s health is quickly deteriorating, intelligence officials have revealed Putin is preparing to step down as Russia’s leader. The surprising revelation also comes as Russia’s ongoing war against Ukraine is "going from bad to worse,” and Putin’s political career is “hanging in the balance” as his forces struggle to take the neighboring nation one year after first invading in February 2022....
American mother who lived in China for 16 years says she misses Communist government 'co-parent'
An American designer who spent 16 years in Shanghai wrote an essay in the NYT highlighting the virtues of raising her children under the eye of the Chinese government.
Henry Kissinger's Shifting Views on Ukraine
The former U.S. secretary of state and national security advisor previously insisted Kyiv should be neutral and not join NATO.
brytfmonline.com
Donald Trump: – I hope he rots in hell
The former head of the FBI, Charles McGonigal, was charged and arrested over the weekend Violation of sanctions against Russia By providing services to sanctioned Russian oligarch Oleg Deripaska. Former President Donald Trump appears to be very happy with his arrest. McGonigal headed the FBI’s counterintelligence division in New York...
Vladimir Putin Issues Chilling Warning To West: British Tanks Sent To Help In Ukraine 'Will Burn Like The Rest'
Russia issued a chilling warning to the West this week after Britain announced they were providing Ukraine with a “squadron” of tanks to help in the ongoing war, RadarOnline.com has learned.The startling threat was made by Kremlin spokesperson Dmitry Peskov on Monday shortly after British Defense Secretary Ben Wallace confirmed the Western nation was preparing to send a fleet of Challenger 2 tanks to help “accelerate Ukrainian success” against Russia."Today, I can announce the most significant package of combat power to date to accelerate Ukrainian success,” Wallace said on Monday before the House of Commons. “This includes a squadron of...
Putin warship loaded with ‘unstoppable’ hypersonic nuke missiles stages chilling war games as it sails towards Britain
VLADIMIR Putin's warship armed with "unstoppable" hypersonic nuke missiles has staged chilling war games on its way to the UK. Equipped with one of the world's deadliest weapons, the Russian frigate Admiral Gorshkov, was deployed on "combat duty" last week. The vessel which is equipped with 7,000mph Zircon nuke missiles...
Vladimir Putin's Top Tank Commander DIES SUDDENLY Hours After Russian Leader Cancels Meeting To Discuss War In Ukraine
Vladimir Putin’s top tank commander died suddenly over the weekend less than 24 hours after the Russian leader canceled a meeting to discuss weapon production for the war in Ukraine, RadarOnline.com has learned.Alexei Maslov, the 69-year-old former Russian army commander and tank chief, passed away suddenly on Sunday in a Moscow military hospital.Maslov and Putin were set to meet hours earlier at the former general’s machine-building plant in Nizhny Tagil before Putin canceled the meeting unexpectedly and "at the last minute."According to Daily Star, Maslov was criticized by both Putin and the Kremlin before his death for failing to produce...
msn.com
Ukraine’s New Swedish Howitzers Can Hit The Russians With Three Shells At A Time—And Drive Away Before The Shells Land
In the 11 months since Russia widened its war on Ukraine, Kyiv’s allies have donated a dizzying array of artillery—no fewer than 700 towed and self-propelled howitzers of four main calibers. A few are Soviet designs. Most are Western types. Some are new, some are old—and some are...
Vladimir Putin Exposed! Russian Leader Hires Actors To Pose As Soldiers For Annual New Year's Address
Vladimir Putin was caught using actors to pose as soldiers at his side while delivering his New Year’s address to Russia over the weekend, RadarOnline.com has learned.The incident came on Sunday as the 70-year-old Russian leader appeared in Moscow for his annual televised address alongside dozens of servicemen and women who allegedly fought in Ukraine.But according to numerous Russian outlets, almost all of those spotted standing by Putin’s side during the address were hired actors who were featured in previous propaganda videos released by the Kremlin.“Realii has noted that one of the military standing behind Putin during his televised address...
Russia’s ‘Merchant of Death’ Chickens Out of Fight During Live Broadcast
After being freed in a prisoner swap for US basketball star Brittney Griner, arms dealer Viktor Bout is making rounds on Russian propaganda networks, but he is already changing his tune.During an interview last month with convicted Russian agent Maria Butina for the state media outlet RT, Bout proclaimed his wholehearted support for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine and said he would certainly sign up as a volunteer, if he had the opportunity and necessary skills.During his Wednesday interview with Komsomolskaya Pravda Radio, Bout was a lot more cautious, probably realizing that no special skills are required to be dispatched to...
Putin 'Has Cancer And Will Die Very Soon', Ukrainian Intelligence Chief Reveals In Shocking Interview
A shocking allegation was made by the Chief of the Defence Intelligence of Ukraine, Kyrylo Budanov, regarding the alleged health of Russian President Vladimir Putin. The intelligence official claimed that Putin has terminal cancer and believes he will die in the near future, RadarOnline.com has learned. Putin, 70, has been rumored to be in deteriorating condition for some time now. His unsuccessful invasion of Ukraine coupled with recent allegations from Ukraine's intelligence agency paint a grim picture for the Kremlin leader. Kyrylo Budanov discussed the 70-year-old's health and the ongoing Russia/Ukraine conflict with ABC News on January 4. When asked...
Vladimir Putin Critic Hospitalized With Severe Burns After Mysterious Fire Breaks Out In Apartment Complex On NYE
An outspoken critic of Vladimir Putin was rushed to the hospital with severe burns over the weekend after his New York apartment mysteriously went up in flames, RadarOnline.com has learned.Dmitry Krymov, 68, and his wife were hospitalized on Saturday in New York City following a fire at their home as they prepared to celebrate New Year’s Eve together.Krymov reportedly suffered severe burns on at least 50% of his body and remains hospitalized in stable but critical condition. His wife has since been released from the hospital after suffering minor injuries from the incident.According to Daily Star, Krymov and his wife...
Vladimir Putin Exhibits Bizarre Behavior With His Hands During Televised Appearance As Talk Of His Demise
Russian President Vladimir Putin displayed bizarre behavior during a televised military meeting, which added fuel to the fire of rumors that alleged the Kremlin leader is close to death with a terminal illness, RadarOnline.com has learned. During the appearance, where the Kremlin leader met with Russian army officials, Putin, 70, lashed out at a government official and was seen repeatedly rubbing the back of his hand, in what appeared to be a move to protect a clear visual of the area where he was once rumored to have "track marks." In the video clip, the 70-year-old president lost his...
The Jewish Press
Iranian Drone Support for Russia Was ‘Big Mistake’ – Meet Phoenix Ghost
UK Minister of State for Armed Forces James Heappy told Breaking Defense Iran made a “big mistake” by arming Russia with its kamikaze and other drones because it was an opportunity for the West to discover vulnerabilities in the Iranian systems. Taking advantage of “Russia’s extensive use of...
Suella Braverman tells Holocaust survivor she will not apologise for ‘invasion’ rhetoric
Suella Braverman has said she will not apologise for her language after a Holocaust survivor told the home secretary her description of migrants as an “invasion” was akin to rhetoric the Nazis used to justify murdering her family. Braverman was confronted by Joan Salter, 83, during a meeting...
Vladimir Putin's Troops Using Bodies Of Dead Soldiers 'Like Makeshift Walls' To Protect Against Ukrainian Forces
Vladimir Putin’s struggling troops have started to use the dead bodies of fallen soldiers to create “makeshift walls” to protect themselves from the enemy Ukrainian forces, RadarOnline.com has learned.The shocking revelation comes as Russia’s death count recently surpassed 100,000 and as 300,000 more Russian soldiers are reported to have suffered “life-changing” injuries on the frontlines of Ukraine.Even more shocking are reports indicating Putin ordered the bodies of fallen Russian soldiers to be left on the battlefield rather than transported home to receive proper military funerals.According to Kyrylo Budanov, who serves as a top official within Ukraine's military intelligence division, certain...
Saudi Arabia's Challenge to Biden: Let's Abandon FDR's Deal With Ibn Saud | Opinion
Ibn Saud's grandchildren are themselves now willing to openly accept Israel, without preconditions.
Comments / 5