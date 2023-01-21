Read full article on original website
WOWK
Bill banning sale of kangaroo parts introduced in Oregon
PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — A bill that would ban the sale of kangaroo parts has been introduced in the Oregon Legislature, taking aim at sports apparel manufacturers that use leather from the animals to make their products. Soccer cleats are one of the only products made from kangaroo leather...
WOWK
Texas silent after Guard member shoots migrant on border
AUSTIN, Texas (AP) — A Texas National Guard member shot and wounded a migrant during a struggle this month on the U.S.-Mexico border as the soldier tried to detain the person, according to records from the state military, which has not publicly disclosed the incident. It’s believed to be...
WOWK
Mike Tyson accused of rape at New York nightclub in 1990s
ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Former heavyweight boxing champion Mike Tyson is facing a lawsuit accusing him of raping a woman in a limousine after an outing at a popular nightclub in the 1990s. According to an affidavit filed by an anonymous woman in Albany County Court, the boxer is...
WOWK
Puerto Rico selects company to privatize power generation
SAN JUAN, Puerto Rico (AP) — Puerto Rico privatized its electricity production on Wednesday, selecting Genera PR to take over the operation and maintenance of state power generation units in the U.S. territory as part of an initial $22.5 million annual contract. The announcement comes as the island struggles...
