WATCH: Deion Sanders consoles, lifts Ed Reed up following news of Bethune-Cookman ouster

Ed Reed had hoped to follow in the footsteps of Deion Sanders, using his coaching talent and football knowledge to rebuild an HBCU program. Sanders did it at Jackson State, and Reed was thought to takeover Bethune-Cookman following a 2-9 season in 2022.

However, it’s no longer coming to fruition, as Reed announced on Saturday he and the school could not come to an agreement on the contract based on the prior verbal agreement, according to a statement released by the Miami legend. Reed was also previously upset with the lack of usable facilities up to standard at the school.

“Bethune-Cookman University has been working with my legal team to craft contract terms with the language and resources we knew were needed to build a successful football program,” Reed said.

Now, Sanders is lifting up Reed in his time of need. Check out a video shared by ESPN analyst Robert Griffin III of the Colorado leader joining Reed on Instagram to give him some fantastic advice.

“I love you man, you know that right?” started Sanders. “We talked about this. We know the structure, we know the order. We know how it was going to play out. You’ve been there fighting. I know what you’ve been feeling. I know what you’re going through. You’ve got to understand Ed, God has a time and a place for you, my brother. I know your heart. I know everything that’s going on inside of you. You know I know you like a book. I know how you feel about them kids. I know you do not want to leave them kids. I’m praying for you right now man. This is going to be the toughest thing you’re ever going to have to do in your life. Sometimes Ed, you’ve got to walk away, my brother. I know it’s tough. I know you don’t want to hear it. Sometimes in life, we’ve got to walk away.

“… You didn’t let nobody down Ed. You didn’t let those kids down. You did what you was called to do. You tried your best. … I love you man. I’m here. I will be on the next flight if you need me. … You know what God wants from you. Don’t let them provoke you, my brother.”

Simply touching to see Deion Sanders lift Ed Reed up at his time of need. Whatever the future holds for Reed, expect him to bring the necessary love and passion wherever he’s needed.

Moreover, Ed Reed released a full statement on the matter, where he explained his side of the story.

“It’s my desire to not only coach football, but to be an agent of change that most people just talk about being,” Reed said. “However, after weeks of negotiations, I’ve been informed that the University won’t be ratifying my contract and won’t make good on the agreement we had in principle. Which had provisions and resources best needed to support the student athletes.

“I was committed to coaching and cultivating a relationship with the University, Players, Community and the Fans. It’s extremely disappointing this won’t be happening.”

Reed said he would continue his efforts through the “Ed Reed Foundation.” However, the Hurricanes and Ravens legend won’t step on the sideline for the HBCU this coming fall.

“Thank you to those who share my vision and believe that greatness can be achieved with the right environment and surroundings,” Reed said. “Although we couldn’t make things work at BCU, the goal and mission are still the same. We serve to lead – lead to serve. We will continue with our pillars: Respect, Educate, Empower, Dream.

“Our efforts will remain about the kids through our foundation via our health and wellness programs, camps and fundraising. We won’t stop changing lives for the better, as we’ve done for over 20 years!”

