Gainesville, FL

Kamryn Waites suffers injury during workouts

By Nick de la Torre
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1PANzW_0kMk10DU00
Photo courtesy of UAA Communications

GAINESVILLE, Fla. — Florida offensive lineman Kamryn Waites suffered an Achilles tendon injury this week during workouts. Florida began its “foundation phase” — an offseason conditioning program run by Florida Director of Football Strength and Conditioning, Mark Hocke.

The redshirt freshman played in all 13 games for the Gators in 2022 and made his first career start against Oregon State in the Las Vegas Bowl.

According to UFHealth.org, the recovery time following surgery to repair an Achilles tear or rupture is “about six months” to resume full activity, and a full recovery to take about nine months.

Waites came to Florida as a tackle but made a move inside to guard during the season.

“Good. Kam is obviously a big dude, played basketball earlier on in his life,” former UF tackle Michael Tarquin said in August. “He can move well. He’s got potential. He’s just got to keep working. It’s good having a guy like that in our room.”

The Gators have added two offensive linemen in the transfer portal this off-season. Baylor transfer Micah Mazzccua enrolled at the UF. The Gators recently secured a commitment from Alabama transfer Damieon George, who was able to enroll at Florida despite the add/drop window at UF closing due to his transfer status.

Florida also returns William Harrod, Austin Barber, Jordan Herman, David Conner, Riley Simonds, Richie Leonard, Jalen Farmer, and Christian Williams. Florida had two offensive linemen enroll early in Roderick Kearny and Bryce Lovett.

Waites was quick to follow Napier to Florida

As a freshman in 2021, Waites saw action in three games while earning a redshirt. He made his collegiate debut against Texas State and then appeared in both of UL’s postseason games.

When Napier took the head coaching job at Florida, Waites wasn’t far behind. He was the first of three Ragin Cajuns that would trade Lafayette for Gainesville.

He’s appeared in every game this season primarily on special teams. Waites was primarily working as a tackle but the Gators’ staff made a switch to guard in-season. An opportunity opened with All-American O’Cyrus Torrence declaring for the draft and skipping the Las Vegas Bowl, along with backup Richie Leonard being unavailable to play with an injury.

