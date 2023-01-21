Saturday Simulcast: Purdue basketball soars; football updates
This edition discusses the state of Purdue men’s basketball and football in detail. Mike Carmin and Brian Neubert join host Alan Karpick to re-visit Purdue’s 61-39 win over Minnesota on Thursday night and look ahead to the rest of the Big Ten schedule, including Sunday’s matchup with Maryland. GoldandBlack.com football beat writer Tom Dienhart joins Karpick, focusing on transfer portal additions, recruiting and much more.
