West Lafayette, IN

Saturday Simulcast: Purdue basketball soars; football updates

By Alan Karpick
 4 days ago
This edition discusses the state of Purdue men’s basketball and football in detail. Mike Carmin and Brian Neubert join host Alan Karpick to re-visit Purdue’s 61-39 win over Minnesota on Thursday night and look ahead to the rest of the Big Ten schedule, including Sunday’s matchup with Maryland. GoldandBlack.com football beat writer Tom Dienhart joins Karpick, focusing on transfer portal additions, recruiting and much more.

saturdaytradition.com

Greg Hudgins III, former Purdue DL, announces transfer destination

Greg Hudgins III announced Sunday afternoon that he would officially be transferring from Purdue to Charlotte. Hudgins played 3 seasons at Purdue and will retain 3 seasons of eligibility in Charlotte, using a redshirt year and Covid-19 year to his advantage. He appeared in 2 games for the Boilermakers in 2022, totaling 1 tackle.
WEST LAFAYETTE, IN
WLFI.com

IHSAA Girls Basketball Sectional Pairings

January 31- February 4, 2023. Admission: $7 per session; $15 season. Home Team: The second team listed in each match is the designated home team. Sectional 7: Lafayette Jefferson (6 teams) G1: Kokomo vs. McCutcheon. Tues. G2: Logansport vs. Marion. Tues. G3: Harrison (West Lafayette) vs. Winner of G1. Fri.
LAFAYETTE, IN
Fox 59

Tracking a winter storm coming to Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS — We are starting off this morning with temperatures in the 30s and a few flurries around. All eyes are on the winter storm heading our way midweek — let’s get into it. Cold, quiet Monday and Tuesday. Both Monday and Tuesday will be cold with...
INDIANA STATE
Current Publishing

HerMD now open in Carmel Center

Dr. Somi Javaid’s career motivation came from a scary moment in her life. “I nearly lost my mother when she was only 45 years old,” Javaid said of the 1997 incident. “She presented to the hospital with left arm pain, chest pain and shortness of breath. She was a thin, non-smoking woman, so science and data couldn’t explain why a woman like her would ever present with four-vessel disease. Her dismissals nearly cost her her life. I was pre-med at Northwestern University at the time, and it was at that ‘aha’ moment I realized I was going to go into women’s health care because there were too many barriers for women.”
CARMEL, IN
WTHR

Jury in Delphi murders case can come from 1 of these 2 Indiana counties

CARROLL COUNTY, Ind. — A jury for the Delphi murders case will come from either St. Joseph or Allen counties. Judge Frances Gull gave the prosecutor and defense one week to agree on a county where they will select a jury and bring that jury to Carroll County in the trial of Richard Allen, who is accused of killing Libby German and Abby Williams in Delphi in February 2017.
DELPHI, IN
WTHR

Lafayette man dies in crash on I-865 ramp in Boone County

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — The ramp from Interstate 865 west to Interstate 65 north in Boone County was blocked while police investigated a deadly crash involving a Lafayette man Sunday morning near Whitestown. The crash was reported before 5 a.m. and police had to shut down all lanes of...
BOONE COUNTY, IN
WTHR

2 teens arrested for extensive damage at Lafayette schools in August

LAFAYETTE, Ind. — The Lafayette Police Department, in collaboration with the Tippecanoe County Sheriff’s Office and the Tippecanoe County Prosecutor’s Office, arrested two teens in the Aug. 27, 2022, vandalisms of several Tippecanoe School Corporation buses at Wea Ridge Middle School and Wea Ridge Elementary School. Sheriff...
LAFAYETTE, IN
WISH-TV

Semi crash closes all lanes of SB I-65 at US 52 in Boone County

LEBANON, Ind. (WISH) — All lanes of southbound I-65 are closed between U.S. 52 and State Road 32 due to a crash involving a semitrailer, the Indiana Department of Transportation says. The ramp from U.S. 52 to southbound I-65 is also closed. The crash happened at around 7:20 a.m....
LEBANON, IN
readthereporter.com

Anderson man dies in two-vehicle crash in Fishers

The Fishers Police Department is investigating a fatal crash that occurred Tuesday evening. At approximately 7:30 p.m. on Jan. 17, Fishers police officers responded to a vehicle crash near the intersection of 116th Street and Olio Road. Upon arrival, emergency crews located two vehicles, a 2011 Toyota car and a 2009 Toyota car. Both drivers were transported to the hospital with serious injuries. The passenger in the 2009 Toyota, Adam Ellison, 38, Anderson, died at the scene.
FISHERS, IN
WIBC.com

Eli Lilly, Boone County Residents Spar Over Planned Development

LEBANON, Ind. — City councilors in Lebanon heard more testimony from both supporters and opposition to a planned development for a new Eli Lilly facility within newly annexed land by the city. The dispute between city leaders, developers for Eli Lilly, and local residents is access; in particular access...
LEBANON, IN
Current Publishing

‘A reluctant heroine’: Retired FBI agent recounts how failed assassination attempt, unlikely friendship helped unravel Chicago mob

When Elaine Smith became an FBI agent in 1979, she knew it would be a challenging job – especially for a woman. Many of her male co-workers kept her at a distance, she said, avoiding her as a partner in the field and inappropriately prying into her personal affairs in the office. She thought she’d find support from the few other female agents in the office, but – to her surprise – they were even colder, at least initially, driven more by competition than congeniality.
CHICAGO, IL
FOX59

Howard County corrections officer charged with battery of inmate

KOKOMO, Ind. — A Howard County corrections officer is being charged with felony battery after he reportedly swept the legs out from underneath an inmate and caused her head to crash into the floor. The Howard County Circuit Court issued a summons for Colin M. Byrd, 22, on Friday charging him with battery resulting in […]
HOWARD COUNTY, IN
