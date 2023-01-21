ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Notre Dame, IN

Where Notre Dame coach Marcus Freeman went on the road recruiting this week

By Mike Singer
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0FwigM_0kMk0VHj00
Head coach Marcus Freeman of the Notre Dame Fighting Irish looks on prior to the game against the California Golden Bears at Notre Dame Stadium on September 17, 2022 in South Bend, Indiana. (Photo by Michael Reaves/Getty Images)

The Notre Dame coaching staff was not checking in at high schools on Martin Luther King Day, but from Tuesday to Friday, they were all over the country, which has been become the norm for this staff.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
The Spun

Notre Dame Loses Top Recruit After Mike Brey Announcement

Notre Dame men's basketball head coach Mike Brey announced last week that he's stepping down after the 2022-23 season. According to On3's Joe Tipton, four-star recruit Brady Dunlap requested a release from his national letter of intent following Brey's decision. "Due to the announcement of Coach ...
SOUTH BEND, IN
bvmsports.com

Who will replace Mike Brey as Notre Dame’s next head coach?

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (BVM) – Mike Brey, the all-time winningest coach in Notre Dame men’s basketball history, is stepping away as head coach of the Fighting Irish at the conclusion of the 2022-23 season. Brey has been Notre Dame’s head coach since the 2000-01 season and his 481...
NOTRE DAME, IN
FanSided

Notre Dame Fighting Irish news: Women’s basketball with huge loss in big win, Justin Scott update

The Notre Dame women’s basketball team beat former Irish teammate Sam Brunelle and Virginia 76-54 but may have lost Dara Mabrey for the season. In what was essentially a non-contact injury, Mabrey’s knee buckled as she was about to go up during a breakaway layup. It remains to be seen how severe the injury is, but initial reports aren’t looking good for the senior guard.
SOUTH BEND, IN
MLive.com

Kalamazoo Central hands Mattawan first loss in boys hoops showdown

MATTAWAN, MI – Kalamazoo Central’s Hutch Ward stroked a 3-pointer from the wing in the opening seconds of Tuesday’s boys basketball showdown with Mattawan. Then, the 6-foot-8 senior spent the next 31 minutes showcasing his all-around game in the Maroon Giants’ 58-44 win over the previously undefeated Wildcats in front of a raucous crowd at Mattawan.
KALAMAZOO, MI
The Detroit Free Press

The people have spoken: Golfers value 2 Michigan courses among 10 best publics in USA

We often look to the "experts" when reviewing and searching for the best golf courses, so it's refreshing to cull data from "the people" to see what they think. After more than 315,000 reviews in 2022 on GolfPass.com, reviewers have spoken and two Michigan courses were among the top 10 public sites in the U.S. golfers loved the most, and six others made the top 50. ...
MICHIGAN STATE
laportecounty.life

#1StudentNWI: Basketball blues at Michigan City High School

Coming back from Winter Break, the Michigan City High School (MCHS) Wolves are filled with cheer and excitement about what’s to come in the second semester of school. Competition is healthy and always prevalent at MCHS. After returning from the three-day break on January 16 due to Martin Luther King Jr. Day, the MCHS spirit week began. With fun and wacky themes from pajama day to fashion disaster to jersey day, the week ended with students wearing school or class spirit wear.
MICHIGAN CITY, IN
22 WSBT

South Bend Police searching for missing man

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WSBT) — South Bend Police are searching for a man who went missing earlier this month. Police say Pablo Ramos III was last seen January 9 near the 200 block of N. Niles Avenue. Ramos is described as being 5'8", weighing 240 pounds. He has black...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WIBC.com

Delish: Highlighting Indiana’s Five 4-Diamond Restaurants

Valentine’s Day, also called Saint Valentine’s Day or the Feast of Saint Valentine is celebrated annually on February 14. It originated as a Christian feast day honoring Christian martyrs named Saint Valentine and later, through folk traditions, has become a day to celebrate romance and love.Many people celebrate by exchanging handmade or store-bought “Valentines” or other tokens of affection like chocolates and flowers. Some people like to go to a fancy restaurant. To really impress your Valentine, you might consider the fanciest of restaurants.
INDIANA STATE
WNDU

South Bend's Four Winds Casino Hotel set to open in March

Anthony Hutchens, 15, has been charged with two counts of murder and one count of child molestation for his role in the March 2021 death of Grace Ross, 6, of New Carlisle. South Bend City Clerk responds to cancelation of Common Council meeting. Updated: 5 hours ago. South Bend City...
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

Henry Davis Jr. files candidacy for South Bend mayor

Anthony Hutchens, 15, has been charged with two counts of murder and one count of child molestation for his role in the March 2021 death of Grace Ross, 6, of New Carlisle. South Bend City Clerk responds to cancelation of Common Council meeting. Updated: 4 hours ago. South Bend City...
SOUTH BEND, IN
22 WSBT

Last Penguin Point in Elkhart closes

Back in November WSBT told you that Penguin Point, known for its chicken and burgers, would be closing 7 of its restaurants. Only one Elkhart location was left open, and the two others closed. WSBT has learned the last Elkhart Penguin Point, located off Goshen Avenue, has closed for good.
ELKHART, IN
WNDU

When sandwiches fly; Jimmy John’s delivery driver tosses sandwich at customer’s house

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - A new video captured on a Ring doorbell cam shows a delivery driver from a popular sandwich chain tossing a customer’s order to their door. Jimmy John’s is known for their Freaky Fast, Freaky Good sandwiches, but on Saturday night around 9 p.m. on Sutherland Lane in South Bend, this airmail delivery might not be what the longtime customer expected.
SOUTH BEND, IN
WNDU

3 hurt in crash on South Bend’s south side

SOUTH BEND, Ind. (WNDU) - Three people were taken to the hospital after a crash on Saturday night on South Bend’s south side. Police were called around 6:10 p.m. to the intersection of Ireland Road and Ironwood Drive, where they found three cars involved in a crash, plus a fourth damaged by debris.
SOUTH BEND, IN
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
83K+
Followers
99K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy