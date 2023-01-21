WATCH: Video of Ed Reed, Bethune-Cookman team meeting emerges: 'You know I don't want to leave'

(Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

In a shocking turn of events, Ed Reed will no longer be taking over the Bethune-Cookman football program.

However, it’s not for a lack of passion, love and knowledge. According to Reed, he and the school could not come to an agreement on the contract based on the prior verbal agreement, per a statement released by the Miami legend. Reed was also previously upset with the lack of usable facilities up to standard at the school.

“Bethune-Cookman University has been working with my legal team to craft contract terms with the language and resources we knew were needed to build a successful football program,” Reed said.

Now, video is surfacing of Reed being the one to tell his team of the news. Check out the video below, featuring an impassioned speech from the NFL legend.

“You know I don’t want to leave,” emphatically stated Reed. “Like I told you, I want all these recruits. There’s some corrupt people in this world. Some evil people that don’t care about kids like I do. So I want y’all to hear the truth from me. I ain’t withdrawing my name. I’ve got the receipts. They got all kind of stuff going on ’round here. Hoarding these buildings with nothing but trash in them. Y’all understand me? Deion [Sanders] was right. I know I’m right. They got some people in here who be snitching to they a–.

“I work amongst Judas as Jesus walked with him. I ain’t have a problem with it. Because even Jesus prevailed. What God got for you, no man can take.”

Ed Reed had hoped to been a guiding light for Bethune-Cookman into a new era of success. Evidently, the Wildcats want to go in another direction, and weren’t willing to commit to Reed’s plan.

Now, he’ll take that same love and passion into wherever he ends up next, and be ready for his next opportunity, no matter how much leaving stings.

Moreover, Ed Reed released a full statement on the matter, where he explained his side of the story.

“It’s my desire to not only coach football, but to be an agent of change that most people just talk about being,” Reed said. “However, after weeks of negotiations, I’ve been informed that the University won’t be ratifying my contract and won’t make good on the agreement we had in principle. Which had provisions and resources best needed to support the student athletes.

“I was committed to coaching and cultivating a relationship with the University, Players, Community and the Fans. It’s extremely disappointing this won’t be happening.”

Reed said he would continue his efforts through the “Ed Reed Foundation.” However, the Hurricanes and Ravens legend won’t step on the sideline for the HBCU this coming fall.

“Thank you to those who share my vision and believe that greatness can be achieved with the right environment and surroundings,” Reed said. “Although we couldn’t make things work at BCU, the goal and mission are still the same. We serve to lead – lead to serve. We will continue with our pillars: Respect, Educate, Empower, Dream.

“Our efforts will remain about the kids through our foundation via our health and wellness programs, camps and fundraising. We won’t stop changing lives for the better, as we’ve done for over 20 years!”

On3’s Nick Kosko contributed to this article.