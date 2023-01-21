ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
On3.com

WATCH: Video of Ed Reed, Bethune-Cookman team meeting emerges: 'You know I don't want to leave'

By Steve Samra
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2IhkIh_0kMk0SdY00
(Photo by Justin Berl/Getty Images)

In a shocking turn of events, Ed Reed will no longer be taking over the Bethune-Cookman football program.

However, it’s not for a lack of passion, love and knowledge. According to Reed, he and the school could not come to an agreement on the contract based on the prior verbal agreement, per a statement released by the Miami legend. Reed was also previously upset with the lack of usable facilities up to standard at the school.

“Bethune-Cookman University has been working with my legal team to craft contract terms with the language and resources we knew were needed to build a successful football program,” Reed said.

Now, video is surfacing of Reed being the one to tell his team of the news. Check out the video below, featuring an impassioned speech from the NFL legend.

“You know I don’t want to leave,” emphatically stated Reed. “Like I told you, I want all these recruits. There’s some corrupt people in this world. Some evil people that don’t care about kids like I do. So I want y’all to hear the truth from me. I ain’t withdrawing my name. I’ve got the receipts. They got all kind of stuff going on ’round here. Hoarding these buildings with nothing but trash in them. Y’all understand me? Deion [Sanders] was right. I know I’m right. They got some people in here who be snitching to they a–.

“I work amongst Judas as Jesus walked with him. I ain’t have a problem with it. Because even Jesus prevailed. What God got for you, no man can take.”

Ed Reed had hoped to been a guiding light for Bethune-Cookman into a new era of success. Evidently, the Wildcats want to go in another direction, and weren’t willing to commit to Reed’s plan.

Now, he’ll take that same love and passion into wherever he ends up next, and be ready for his next opportunity, no matter how much leaving stings.

More on Ed Reed, Bethune-Cookman Wildcats

Moreover, Ed Reed released a full statement on the matter, where he explained his side of the story.

“It’s my desire to not only coach football, but to be an agent of change that most people just talk about being,” Reed said. “However, after weeks of negotiations, I’ve been informed that the University won’t be ratifying my contract and won’t make good on the agreement we had in principle. Which had provisions and resources best needed to support the student athletes.

“I was committed to coaching and cultivating a relationship with the University, Players, Community and the Fans. It’s extremely disappointing this won’t be happening.”

Reed said he would continue his efforts through the “Ed Reed Foundation.” However, the Hurricanes and Ravens legend won’t step on the sideline for the HBCU this coming fall.

“Thank you to those who share my vision and believe that greatness can be achieved with the right environment and surroundings,” Reed said. “Although we couldn’t make things work at BCU, the goal and mission are still the same. We serve to lead – lead to serve. We will continue with our pillars: Respect, Educate, Empower, Dream.

“Our efforts will remain about the kids through our foundation via our health and wellness programs, camps and fundraising. We won’t stop changing lives for the better, as we’ve done for over 20 years!”

On3’s Nick Kosko contributed to this article.

Comments / 0

Related
The Spun

Bethune-Cookman President Releases Statement On Ed Reed

The Ed Reed situation at Bethune-Cookman University sparked controversy around the college football world. In fact, on Monday, students at the university conducted an organized protest calling on school leaders to resume negotiations with the Pro Football Hall of Famer. In response to this ...
Larry Brown Sports

Report: DeMeco Ryans canceled 2 head coach interview for 1 reason

San Francisco 49ers defensive coordinator DeMeco Ryans canceled two scheduled head coach interviews on Saturday, but had good reason for doing so. Ryans was set to interview with the Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts on Saturday, but canceled both interviews, according to Jay Glazer of FOX Sports. The reason was that Ryans wanted to devote... The post Report: DeMeco Ryans canceled 2 head coach interview for 1 reason appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA
The Comeback

Tony Pollard’s injury sparks demand for NFL rule change

Dallas Cowboys running back Tony Pollard’s game ended in the first half Sunday after he suffered an ankle injury. The injury left some fans calling for the NFL to crack down on the type of tackle that injured Pollard. After hauling in a short reception, Pollard went down awkwardly on a tackle by San Francisco Read more... The post Tony Pollard’s injury sparks demand for NFL rule change appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
DALLAS, TX
thecomeback.com

Bethune-Cookman makes final Ed Reed decision

College football fans were thrilled by the news that former Miami Hurricanes star Ed Reed would be the next head coach at Bethune-Cookman. However, Reed wasn’t too thrilled by the facilities when he arrived on campus there. Now, this short-lived arrangement is officially over as the school has announced it will not restart negotiations with the coach.
The Spun

Look: Petition Started Following Football Coach's Ousting

A group of football players at Bethune-Cookman have filed a petition to try and get Ed Reed reinstated as head coach. Bethune-Cookman running back Branden McDonald shared a photo of the petition on Twitter Saturday night. “We firmly believe that the abrupt dismissal of our newly hired head coach Ed ...
The Spun

Look: 5-Star Recruit Just Postponed His Commitment

Five-star defensive tackle recruit Justin Scott was originally scheduled to announce his highly-anticipated commitment decision on Tuesday night — his 17th birthday. But on Tuesday evening, Scott took to Twitter to make a different announcement. "I’m postponing my commitment until further notice," ...
COLORADO STATE
Larry Brown Sports

Ed Reed claims he turned down interest from 2 other HBCUs

Bethune-Cookman decided not to hire Ed Reed as head football coach last week after Reed made some negative comments about the university, and the Hall of Fame defensive back seems extremely unhappy with the way things turned out. Reed and his representative discussed the Bethune-Cookman situation during a Monday appearance on “Roland Martin Unfiltered.” Martin... The post Ed Reed claims he turned down interest from 2 other HBCUs appeared first on Larry Brown Sports.
Vibe

Bethune-Cookman University Students Protest Ed Reed’s Contract Not Being Honored

Ed Reed’s agreement with Bethune-Cookman University to become the school’s next head football coach will not be honored due to his critique of the campus on social media. This has led to backlash from the student body, who have sparked protests demanding his hiring. According to reports, the unrest surfaced on Monday (Jan. 23), when students gathered on the campus at White Hall Chapel to voice their displeasure with BCU’s decision. The protest then began to spill over into the streets, with students proclaiming their support for the ex-NFL star while calling for the administration to resign in lieu of...
DAYTONA BEACH, FL
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
83K+
Followers
99K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy