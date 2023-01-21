ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oxford, MS

Ole Miss guard Matthew Murrell goes down with leg injury

By Alex Weber
On3.com
On3.com
 4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3KLqlm_0kMk0Rkp00
(Photo by Kevin Langley/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Scary scene in Fayetteville for Ole Miss hoops. On a drive down the lane with roughly 14 minutes to go against Arkansas, Rebel star Matthew Murrell planted his left leg awkwardly, and screamed out in immediate pain as he crashed to the ground. Murrell laid on the court for a bit before finally being helped up by Ole Miss coaches and trainers and was walked gingerly to the sideline, barely placing any pressure on the left leg.

Murrell was not taken to the locker room right after the incident and instead was sat on the end of the bench where the training staff went right to work on treating his leg. There are no updates on the specificity of the injury or whether he’ll be able to come back in the game as of yet.

Per the ESPN broadcast, he is questionable to return and has ice on his left knee.

Matthew Murrell was struggling vs. the Razorbacks before leaving the game, having made just 1-5 shots for three total points thus far. He’s the only Rebel who averaged double figures so his loss is a big one.

Daeshun Ruffin back for Arkansas game

Murrell may be out, but at least sophomore point guard Daeshun Ruffin is back. He’s a vital part of this Rebel team, yet hasn’t been able to be on the court as much as he’d hoped due to injuries. However, after missing the last game due to an illness, he returned the lineup today against Arkansas in Fayetteville.

Ruffin hasn’t been able to pick up enough steam to return to his 2021-22 form, a year which was also cut short by injuries. And Ole Miss desperately needs him. The team already struggles in the front-court and really has no point guard presence aside from Ruffin. Any chance of turning their 1-5 conference record around starts with getting a consistent and healthy Daeshun Ruffin.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
Daily Mississippian

Is it time to part ways with Kermit Davis?

The college basketball season is well underway. Some teams have surpassed expectations, others have met them, but there is a select group of teams that have fallen short of their preseason projections. As it stands now, Ole Miss belongs to the latter. With Rebel fans growing tired of bottom-feeding, some...
OXFORD, MS
therebelwalk.com

Transfer offensive tackle Mana Taimani commits to Ole Miss

OXFORD, Miss. — Ole Miss head coach Lane Kiffin and the Rebels have added another key component for the 2023 season following the commitment Monday afternoon from JUCO transfer offensive lineman Mana Taimani. Taimani visited Oxford this weekend and certainly seems to be favorably impressed by Ole Miss and...
OXFORD, MS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Brandon Mack, former Ole Miss DL, announces transfer destination

Brandon Mack has found a new home after the former Ole Miss defensive lineman entered the transfer portal in November. Mack announced on social media that he would transfer to Houston. The former 3-star recruit played in 6 games primarily on special teams last season, and made 1 tackle on...
OXFORD, MS
saturdaydownsouth.com

Mana Taimani, JUCO OT from California, announces SEC commitment

Mana Taimani is headed to the SEC to continue his college football career. The JUCO product from California announced his commitment to Ole Miss on Monday. He shared the big news on social media. Starting in October, Taimani announced scholarship offers from Texas State, UNLV, Liberty, Auburn, Oklahoma State and...
OXFORD, MS
hottytoddy.com

Visitor to Ole Miss Killed in One-Vehicle ‘Incident’

The University of Mississippi Police Department is investigating a one-car vehicle incident that resulted in the death of a visitor to campus. The incident happened on Jan. 13 and involved an Ole Miss student and a visitor to campus. The victim, the visitor, sustained severe injuries and was taken by...
OXFORD, MS
WJTV 12

Ole Miss police investigate crash that killed campus visitor

OXFORD, Miss. (WJTV) – Police at the University of Mississippi are investigating a crash that killed a campus visitor. According to university officials, the one-vehicle crash happened on January 13. They said the crash involved a student which resulted in the death of a visitor to the campus. The victim sustained severe injuries and was […]
OXFORD, MS
WREG

Four shot outside Tunica casino

MEMPHIS, Tenn. — Four people were injured outside a casino after a shooting early Sunday morning, the Tunica County Sheriff’s Office said. Tunica deputies received a 911 call from one of the victims saying that she and several people she was with had been shot. When deputies arrived on the scene, they found four people […]
TUNICA, MS
FOX 13 Memphis WHBQ

Mom left grieving after son shot to death in Collierville

COLLIERVILLE, Tenn. — A Memphis mom was left grieving after hearing the news that her son was gunned down in a Collierville neighborhood. Tawanda Scaife said her son’s life was apparently only worth $250 to the gunmen. Scaife said once the people responsible are in custody, she doesn’t even believe jail time for them is fair.
MEMPHIS, TN
wcbi.com

Founder, chairman of Franklin Corporation, Hassell Franklin dies at 87

HOUSTON, Miss. (WCBI) – The founder and longtime chairman of the Franklin Corporation, Hassell Franklin, has died. In 2019, Franklin shared his expertise with young students on a tour of Franklin Furniture. Hassell Franklin was 87 years old. Franklin was known for his entrepreneurship, educational and philanthropic efforts across...
HOUSTON, MS
thelocalvoice.net

Inmate Dies Inside the Lafayette County Detention Center in Oxford, Mississippi

Custody staff and jail medical staff immediately administered life-saving measures. Medical response personnel also responded, assumed life-saving measures and the inmate was transported to Baptist Memorial Hospital. Ultimately, medical personnel pronounced the male inmate deceased at approximately 6:20 pm. The Lafayette County Sheriff’s Office Investigators along with the Mississippi Bureau...
OXFORD, MS
WREG

Shelby County Restaurant Scores: Jan. 17-23

Newest Restaurant Report Card | If you want the latest Shelby County restaurant scores sent directly to your inbox, sign up for it today on WREG’s Newsletter here. Each week WREG is rounding up the highest and lowest scores from Shelby County restaurant inspections. Find more scores from Shelby County and other Tennessee counties here. Lowest: Curry Bowl – 834141 […]
SHELBY COUNTY, TN
wtva.com

Bruce mourning death of mayor

BRUCE, Miss. (WTVA) - Bruce Mayor Rudy Pope died Tuesday morning while in hospice care in Oxford. He was 76 years old and was serving his third term as mayor. The city made the announcement on its Facebook page and WTVA 9 News confirmed. Sandra Pope said her husband died...
OXFORD, MS
wtva.com

Saltillo principal issues statement about threats

SALTILLO, Miss. (WTVA) - The principal of Saltillo High School issued a statement on Sunday about threats made over the weekend. WTVA contacted the school district and the Saltillo Police Department but have not received any more details about what supposedly happened. This story will be updated as more information...
SALTILLO, MS
wcbi.com

Water Valley man arrested in Oxford for intimidating witness

OXFORD, Miss. (WCBI) – A Water Valley man already charged with one crime in Oxford finds himself in trouble there again. On January 4, an individual went to the Oxford Police Department to report receiving threatening phone calls. The investigation, in that case, led to the arrest of Robert...
OXFORD, MS
On3.com

On3.com

Nashville, TN
83K+
Followers
99K+
Post
21M+
Views
ABOUT

The premier college sports and recruiting digital media company, featuring the most talented and experienced newsbreakers and storytellers, partnered with iconic fan publications and featuring a next-gen database tracking players from high school to the draft. From the founders of Rivals.com and 247Sports.com.

 https://www.on3.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy