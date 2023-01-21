Ole Miss guard Matthew Murrell goes down with leg injury

(Photo by Kevin Langley/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

Scary scene in Fayetteville for Ole Miss hoops. On a drive down the lane with roughly 14 minutes to go against Arkansas, Rebel star Matthew Murrell planted his left leg awkwardly, and screamed out in immediate pain as he crashed to the ground. Murrell laid on the court for a bit before finally being helped up by Ole Miss coaches and trainers and was walked gingerly to the sideline, barely placing any pressure on the left leg.

Murrell was not taken to the locker room right after the incident and instead was sat on the end of the bench where the training staff went right to work on treating his leg. There are no updates on the specificity of the injury or whether he’ll be able to come back in the game as of yet.

Per the ESPN broadcast, he is questionable to return and has ice on his left knee.

Matthew Murrell was struggling vs. the Razorbacks before leaving the game, having made just 1-5 shots for three total points thus far. He’s the only Rebel who averaged double figures so his loss is a big one.

Daeshun Ruffin back for Arkansas game

Murrell may be out, but at least sophomore point guard Daeshun Ruffin is back. He’s a vital part of this Rebel team, yet hasn’t been able to be on the court as much as he’d hoped due to injuries. However, after missing the last game due to an illness, he returned the lineup today against Arkansas in Fayetteville.

Ruffin hasn’t been able to pick up enough steam to return to his 2021-22 form, a year which was also cut short by injuries. And Ole Miss desperately needs him. The team already struggles in the front-court and really has no point guard presence aside from Ruffin. Any chance of turning their 1-5 conference record around starts with getting a consistent and healthy Daeshun Ruffin.