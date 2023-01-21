ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Metallica Explains Meaning Behind New Song ‘Screaming Suicide’: ‘We Should Be Able to Talk About It’

By Mitchell Peters
 4 days ago

Metallica is explaining the meaning behind its new song “Screaming Suicide.”

On Friday (Jan. 20), the legendary heavy metal band unveiled the second single from its upcoming 11th studio album, 72 Seasons , which is scheduled for release on April 14 through Blackened Recordings. “Screaming Suicide” addresses the “taboo word of suicide,” Metallica frontman James Hetfield writes in a statement.

“The intention is to communicate about the darkness we feel inside,” the singer and guitarist says. “It’s ridiculous to think we should deny that we have these thoughts. At one point or another I believe most people have thought about it. To face it is to speak the unspoken. If it’s a human experience, we should be able to talk about it. You are not alone.”

The release of “Screaming Suicide” was accompanied by black-and-white music video directed by Tim Saccenti. The clip’s YouTube caption links to numerous suicide prevention agencies across the world.

72 Reasons is Metallica’s first studio album since Hardwired…to Self-Destruct , which debuted as the band’s sixth No. 1 on the Billboard 200 chart in December 2016. The rock group previewed its upcoming album in November with first single “Lux Æterna,” which launched at No. 1 on Billboard ‘s Hot Hard Rock Songs chart and topped Mainstream Rock Airplay.

Metallica will launch a world tour in support of 72 Reasons in late April.

See the band’s explanation of “Screaming Suicide” on Instagram below.

If you’re thinking about suicide, or are worried about a friend or loved one, contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline, available 24 hours, at 1-800-273-8255.

