New Orleans police are asking the public for information about a Latvian man shot dead Jan. 17 in the Plum Orchard area of New Orleans East. Janis Gailis, 30, had been in New Orleans for several months when he was fatally shot near an abandoned apartment complex in the 4400 block of Reynes Street. At around 12:36 a.m. Jan. 17, a passerby found him suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and called police. Gaelis died on the scene.

NEW ORLEANS, LA ・ 1 DAY AGO