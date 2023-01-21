Read full article on original website
NOLA.com
Car stolen with 6-year-old girl inside in Chalmette; child found safe, authorities say
A 6-year-old girl was briefly taken Tuesday night when two men stole the vehicle she was in outside a Chalmette business, authorities said. She was later found safe in another abandoned stolen car. The St. Bernard Sheriff's Office said deputies are looking for the two men they believe to be...
NOLA.com
In fatal shooting outside Marrero store, defendant pleads not guilty to murder
A Harvey man accused of gunning down a father of two outside a west bank store last year pleaded not guilty in the case on Friday. Kintez Johnson, 20, was indicted a day earlier on charges of second-degree murder, aggravated assault with a firearm, obstruction of justice and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, according to Jefferson Parish court records.
WDSU
Kenner police arrest man accused of carjacking someone at their home
KENNER, La. — Kenner police are investigating a carjacking that occurred at a Kenner residence on Jan. 20. According to police, the victim advised he parked his 2007 Dodge Ram truck in the driveway of his residence, and as he checked his mail, he was approached by the suspect armed with a handgun who demanded his property.
NOLA.com
Woman arrested in connection with Warehouse District slaying
New Orleans police have arrested a woman in connection with a fatal shooting in the Warehouse District on Dec. 27. Cache M. Shelton, 26, was booked into Orleans Parish Justice Center early Tuesday on second-degree murder. Police believe Shelton and her boyfriend were in a hotel in the 300 block...
fox8live.com
Stolen vehicle with child inside pursued in St. Bernard Parish
CHALMETTE, La. (WVUE) - A stolen car that had a 6-year-old girl inside was pursued across St. Bernard Parish and into New Orleans East, before the child was safely recovered from a different stolen vehicle, authorities said Tuesday night (Jan. 24). The St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office said two suspects...
wbrz.com
Man sentenced to 99 years after conviction in incest case
PONCHATOULA - A man was sentenced to 99 years in the Department of Corrections over three years after he was arrested for first-degree rape charges which were later changed to charges for aggravated crimes against nature. Malcolm Chester was 32 at the time of his arrest for first-degree rape charges...
Woman accused of Lower Garden District murder, arrested in St. Tammany Parish
When they arrived, a 29-year-old man was found suffering from a gun shot wound.
houmatimes.com
Four Arrests Made in Two Separate Incidents on Tuesday
Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced four individuals were arrested in two separate incidents in Bayou Blue and Gray on Tuesday. Trevonte Walker, 21, of Houma and Lauren Ledet, 19, of Thibodaux were arrested for one incident while Michael Jules, 22, and Javonte Miller, 19, of both of Houma, were arrested for the other.
WDSU
Fentanyl-laced marijuana found in Covington, deputies report
ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office reports fentanyl-laced marijuana was confiscated during a traffic stop on Friday. According to deputies, STPSO Narcotics detectives were patrolling the area of Abita Nursery Subdivision in Covington when they observed a purple Dodge Challenger driving erratically. The driver of...
fox8live.com
New Orleans murder suspect arrested in St. Tammany Parish after Crimestoppers tip, NOPD says
NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police said a Crimestoppers tip led to the arrest Sunday (Jan. 22) of a murder suspect who went on the lam in St. Tammany Parish. The NOPD said the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested 26-year-old Cache Shelton, a woman New Orleans authorities said was “positively identified” as the perpetrator of a fatal shooting that left a 29-year-old man dead last Dec. 27.
NOLA.com
Man once convicted of brutal stabbing death pleas to lesser offense in case, released
A man who had been convicted of the barbarous stabbing death of a 15-year-old New Orleans boy pleaded guilty to a lesser offense on Monday, closing out a case that had been crawling toward a second trial since the man’s conviction was vacated more than two years ago. A...
NOLA.com
Fatal shooting in Gentilly leads to SWAT roll, NOPD says
A man was fatally shot Tuesday afternoon in Gentilly, New Orleans police said. The shooting was reported to authorities around 2 p.m. in the 4500 block of Perlita Street (map). The man was shot multiple times and taken to a hospital, where police said he later died. His name and...
Crimestoppers tip helps cops arrest suspect in Warehouse District murder
The New Orleans Police Department says a tip to Crimestoppers led their detectives to a suspect in last month’s deadly shooting in the 300 block of Julia Street. Twenty-six-year-old Cache Shelton was booked on a charge of second-degree murder.
theadvocate.com
Ponchatoula man sentenced to 99 years in prison for incest, district attorney says
A Ponchatoula man was sentenced to 99 years in prison for incestuous sexual acts, according to the district attorney's office for the 21st Judicial District Court. Malcolm Chester will serve at least 25 years of his sentence without the benefit of parole, the district attorney's office said. He will be granted credit for time served.
WDSU
Victim carjacked in the Tulane/Gravier neighborhood, police arrest 3 suspects including 2 juveniles
New Orleans police are investigating a carjacking in the Tulane/Gravier neighborhood on Saturday afternoon. According to police, Jamal Tuggles, 19, and two other juveniles are accused of an armed carjacking that occurred on the 2600 block of Poydras Street. Tuggles and the two juveniles were arrested later that afternoon after...
brproud.com
Louisiana man charged after high-speed chase ends with seizure of meth and fentanyl
LABADIEVILLE, La. (BRPROUD) – Quintin Jared Ward, 30, of Houma, was taken into custody on Friday, Jan. 20 after a chase that reached speeds of 130 mph, according to Assumption Parish sheriff’s spokesman Lonny Cavalier. This was not the first time Ward led deputies on a chase, according...
NOLA.com
Fentanyl-laced marijuana and pills seized during traffic stop near Covington, Sheriff's Office says
St. Tammany Parish sheriff's deputies who stopped a vehicle driving erratically through a neighborhood near Covington Friday recovered fentanyl-laced marijuana and pills, as well as an assault rifle, according to a news release. They arrested the 43-year-old driver of the vehicle, John Silas Joiner of Mandeville, according to the St....
NOLA.com
Police seek info about Latvian man shot dead in Plum Orchard
New Orleans police are asking the public for information about a Latvian man shot dead Jan. 17 in the Plum Orchard area of New Orleans East. Janis Gailis, 30, had been in New Orleans for several months when he was fatally shot near an abandoned apartment complex in the 4400 block of Reynes Street. At around 12:36 a.m. Jan. 17, a passerby found him suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and called police. Gaelis died on the scene.
WANTED: NOPD search for alleged home burglars
There are no formal descriptions of the alleged suspects but surveillance video caught captured them inside a store.
fox8live.com
Woman inmate dies in Jefferson Parish custody, no cause given by JPSO
GRETNA, La. (WVUE) - A woman incarcerated at the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center died Saturday morning (Jan. 21), but Sheriff Joe Lopinto’s office has not revealed her identity or cause of death. “The adult female inmate was initially hospitalized (Friday) after being found unresponsive in her housing unit around...
