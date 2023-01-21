ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Jefferson Parish, LA

NOLA.com

In fatal shooting outside Marrero store, defendant pleads not guilty to murder

A Harvey man accused of gunning down a father of two outside a west bank store last year pleaded not guilty in the case on Friday. Kintez Johnson, 20, was indicted a day earlier on charges of second-degree murder, aggravated assault with a firearm, obstruction of justice and being a convicted felon in possession of a firearm, according to Jefferson Parish court records.
MARRERO, LA
WDSU

Kenner police arrest man accused of carjacking someone at their home

KENNER, La. — Kenner police are investigating a carjacking that occurred at a Kenner residence on Jan. 20. According to police, the victim advised he parked his 2007 Dodge Ram truck in the driveway of his residence, and as he checked his mail, he was approached by the suspect armed with a handgun who demanded his property.
KENNER, LA
NOLA.com

Woman arrested in connection with Warehouse District slaying

New Orleans police have arrested a woman in connection with a fatal shooting in the Warehouse District on Dec. 27. Cache M. Shelton, 26, was booked into Orleans Parish Justice Center early Tuesday on second-degree murder. Police believe Shelton and her boyfriend were in a hotel in the 300 block...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Stolen vehicle with child inside pursued in St. Bernard Parish

CHALMETTE, La. (WVUE) - A stolen car that had a 6-year-old girl inside was pursued across St. Bernard Parish and into New Orleans East, before the child was safely recovered from a different stolen vehicle, authorities said Tuesday night (Jan. 24). The St. Bernard Parish Sheriff’s Office said two suspects...
SAINT BERNARD PARISH, LA
wbrz.com

Man sentenced to 99 years after conviction in incest case

PONCHATOULA - A man was sentenced to 99 years in the Department of Corrections over three years after he was arrested for first-degree rape charges which were later changed to charges for aggravated crimes against nature. Malcolm Chester was 32 at the time of his arrest for first-degree rape charges...
PONCHATOULA, LA
houmatimes.com

Four Arrests Made in Two Separate Incidents on Tuesday

Lafourche Parish Sheriff Craig Webre announced four individuals were arrested in two separate incidents in Bayou Blue and Gray on Tuesday. Trevonte Walker, 21, of Houma and Lauren Ledet, 19, of Thibodaux were arrested for one incident while Michael Jules, 22, and Javonte Miller, 19, of both of Houma, were arrested for the other.
LAFOURCHE PARISH, LA
WDSU

Fentanyl-laced marijuana found in Covington, deputies report

ST. TAMMANY PARISH, La. — St. Tammany Parish Sheriff's Office reports fentanyl-laced marijuana was confiscated during a traffic stop on Friday. According to deputies, STPSO Narcotics detectives were patrolling the area of Abita Nursery Subdivision in Covington when they observed a purple Dodge Challenger driving erratically. The driver of...
COVINGTON, LA
fox8live.com

New Orleans murder suspect arrested in St. Tammany Parish after Crimestoppers tip, NOPD says

NEW ORLEANS (WVUE) - New Orleans police said a Crimestoppers tip led to the arrest Sunday (Jan. 22) of a murder suspect who went on the lam in St. Tammany Parish. The NOPD said the St. Tammany Parish Sheriff’s Office arrested 26-year-old Cache Shelton, a woman New Orleans authorities said was “positively identified” as the perpetrator of a fatal shooting that left a 29-year-old man dead last Dec. 27.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Fatal shooting in Gentilly leads to SWAT roll, NOPD says

A man was fatally shot Tuesday afternoon in Gentilly, New Orleans police said. The shooting was reported to authorities around 2 p.m. in the 4500 block of Perlita Street (map). The man was shot multiple times and taken to a hospital, where police said he later died. His name and...
NEW ORLEANS, LA
NOLA.com

Police seek info about Latvian man shot dead in Plum Orchard

New Orleans police are asking the public for information about a Latvian man shot dead Jan. 17 in the Plum Orchard area of New Orleans East. Janis Gailis, 30, had been in New Orleans for several months when he was fatally shot near an abandoned apartment complex in the 4400 block of Reynes Street. At around 12:36 a.m. Jan. 17, a passerby found him suffering from multiple gunshot wounds and called police. Gaelis died on the scene.
NEW ORLEANS, LA
fox8live.com

Woman inmate dies in Jefferson Parish custody, no cause given by JPSO

GRETNA, La. (WVUE) - A woman incarcerated at the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center died Saturday morning (Jan. 21), but Sheriff Joe Lopinto’s office has not revealed her identity or cause of death. “The adult female inmate was initially hospitalized (Friday) after being found unresponsive in her housing unit around...
JEFFERSON PARISH, LA

