The Top Google Searches About NJ Prove We’re The “It” Girl
New Jersey is one of those places that everyone just loves to make fun of. We’ll always be the brunt of the joke, but in reality, we know everyone is just obsessed with us. We really have it all here. During the winters if you want to go skiing in the Poconos, you’re so close.
One Of A Kind Brazilian Steak House Coming To New Jersey
A new wildly popular steak restaurant is getting ready to open its first New Jersey location in a few days, and this all-you-can-eat meat lovers' dream has already announced two additional locations that will open in the Garden State!. I love a good steak, there's nothing quite like firing up...
Sweet Desserts, The Most Delicious Cake Shops in New Jersey
Whether it's a holiday, birthday, special event, or just your kitchen at home, having a delicious dessert is an important part of your lifestyle. It's always a delicious way to finish a meal, having a fantastic piece of cake and a cup of coffee. According to Restaurantclicks.com, here are some...
The Absolute Best Authentic Irish Pubs in New Jersey
New Jersey is known for its heritage. While the Italian history in the Garden State is strong, so is the Irish history. With a name like Matt Ryan, it doesn't take a genius to figure out where my ancestors are from. Not too long ago I did one of those...
How to piss off New Jerseyans with just one sentence
We tend to have short fuses in New Jersey, and this recent Reddit thread really put that on display. Someone with the appropriate username “U/NooJoisey” asked how to infuriate someone from New Jersey with just one sentence and the fellow NJ Redditors certainly delivered. Can you make it...
Redditors who left NJ tell you what you’ll miss if you leave
People are fleeing New Jersey like they’re running from a burning building, or at least that’s what we always hear. But every time we talk about people leaving New Jersey, we get a pretty significant number of people calling in on the air talking about how they left and then came back.
Legendary New Jersey Motel Named Among America’s Best
New Jersey is not just home for many of us, it’s also the home of some of our most cherished childhood memories, like the ones we have about those great family summer vacations and some of those great Jersey Shore motels we stayed in. There was nothing more amazing...
The Splatter Room in NJ Is The Perfect Valentine’s Day Date
I think this may actually be the coolest date night ever. I’ve seen plenty of date night ideas to do in New Jersey and of course, they’re all cool. *In our area alone there are paint and sip classes, bowling, movies, cooking classes, axe throwing and so much more.
Cheers! These are the Top 11 Drunkest Cities in New Jersey
One of the stereotypes of New Jersey is that we all like to party (thank you, Jersey Shore). Morning, noon, and night, we all seem to be hanging out with friends, kicking back, and relaxing, usually with an alcoholic beverage in-hand. Or two. Or more. But is that an accurate...
This Is New Jersey’s Best Vacation Spot To Get Away From People
Sometimes you go on vacation to get away from it all and spend quality time with friends and family, other times you're trying to just get away from as many people as possible!. When I go on vacations, which is, unfortunately, less than I'd like, I'm a big fan of...
Famous New Jersey Hot Dog Joint Named Among The Best In America
New Jersey is well-known for so many amazing types of food, like pizza, bagels, diner burgers, and Italian food. But did you ever wonder if the New Jersey hot dog is getting enough love?. Well, here's some great news for the Garden State hot dog lover. One of our very...
The Largest Pickle Bar in the World is Right Here in New Jersey
WOW, I love pickles and this place is amazing. According to onlyinyourstate.com, this place, one of my favorites in New Jersey has the largest pickle bar in the world. Who knew?. When we talk about big sandwiches, these are "huge". I've never seen a sandwich so big that four people...
Let’s Go Shopping! New Jersey’s Very Best Grocery Store
It is always a good thing when you have a favorite store that you like to shop at and there are many choices here in New Jersey. I was recently going over an article from Lovefood and their choices for the "best grocery stores" in America. They selected the best grocery store for each state including right here in the Garden State.
NJ drivers are keeping cars much longer
Call me a dork. (OK, you probably already do. Let me think.) Call me corny. But I had a cool little moment with my car on Tuesday. I was heading to an appointment when I noticed my odometer was on 169,990 miles. This place was still more than 10 miles away so I knew it was going to turn over to 170,000 miles on this trip. No, not exactly a round number. But still kind of cool. So when it got close I carefully got into the right lane and briefly recorded it as it happened.
Try to guess what is the 3rd most Instagramable city in NJ
Most of New Jersey is a collection of sprawling suburban towns and bedroom communities that cover a large portion of the central and northern parts of the state. We do have cities, but a good portion of the population is in suburbia; with some exceptions. When people do go to our cities, they love sharing their experience on Instagram.
Best bakery in NJ will transport you back in time
Have you ever been to the Colts Neck General Store And Deli?. If you want to take a step back in time you don't really need a time machine, you just need a car and a couple of free hours to check out one of Jersey's oldest general stores that also hosts one of the best bakeries in the state!
You’ve Probably Driven Right Passed This Jersey Shore Hidden Bakery
Is this New jersey gas station home to one of the best bakeries in the entire state? Sounds weird, right?. But trust me, this place is extremely highly rated and so unassuming. According to onlyinyourstate.com, a Brazilian bakery is hidden inside a gas station that is home to some of the best desserts in the entire state. This food looks insane.
‘Hey I’m from Freehold, Too!’ Popular Rocker to put on show in Asbury Park
If you've ever seen Eddie Testa and his band perform, you know that you're in for a great time. Eddie is a Jersey Shore legend and has been rocking clubs and parties for years. It was Eddie and his band that played when his friend Bruce Springsteen danced with his mom at The Wonder Bar back in 2018.
Almost Done! New ‘Chicken or the Egg’ in Marlton NJ MAY Open This Jan.!
We've been eagerly waiting for this popular restaurant to finally open its second New Jersey location... And it looks like it could happen really soon!. Chicken or the Egg (aka "Chegg"), which has been a long-time favorite restaurant in Beach Haven since 1991, is expanding to Marlton NJ, located in the Renaissance Square on RT 70. The owner of the beloved restaurant says it could be open as soon as the end of January, according to PhillyVoice.
Top New Jersey News for Wednesday
Here are the top New Jersey news stories for *day*. Some snow, but mostly rain. It will be a very stormy day. ⬛ Slavery reparation payments - NJ and DC now considering. NJ state lawmakers and Congress are both looking at bills that would study slavery and determine amount of reparation payments.
