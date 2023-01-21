ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New Jersey State

92.7 WOBM

One Of A Kind Brazilian Steak House Coming To New Jersey

A new wildly popular steak restaurant is getting ready to open its first New Jersey location in a few days, and this all-you-can-eat meat lovers' dream has already announced two additional locations that will open in the Garden State!. I love a good steak, there's nothing quite like firing up...
BRIDGEWATER, NJ
105.7 The Hawk

Let’s Go Shopping! New Jersey’s Very Best Grocery Store

It is always a good thing when you have a favorite store that you like to shop at and there are many choices here in New Jersey. I was recently going over an article from Lovefood and their choices for the "best grocery stores" in America. They selected the best grocery store for each state including right here in the Garden State.
MAYWOOD, NJ
94.5 PST

NJ drivers are keeping cars much longer

Call me a dork. (OK, you probably already do. Let me think.) Call me corny. But I had a cool little moment with my car on Tuesday. I was heading to an appointment when I noticed my odometer was on 169,990 miles. This place was still more than 10 miles away so I knew it was going to turn over to 170,000 miles on this trip. No, not exactly a round number. But still kind of cool. So when it got close I carefully got into the right lane and briefly recorded it as it happened.
NEW JERSEY STATE
94.5 PST

Try to guess what is the 3rd most Instagramable city in NJ

Most of New Jersey is a collection of sprawling suburban towns and bedroom communities that cover a large portion of the central and northern parts of the state. We do have cities, but a good portion of the population is in suburbia; with some exceptions. When people do go to our cities, they love sharing their experience on Instagram.
JERSEY CITY, NJ
New Jersey 101.5

Best bakery in NJ will transport you back in time

Have you ever been to the Colts Neck General Store And Deli?. If you want to take a step back in time you don't really need a time machine, you just need a car and a couple of free hours to check out one of Jersey's oldest general stores that also hosts one of the best bakeries in the state!
COLTS NECK, NJ
94.5 PST

Almost Done! New ‘Chicken or the Egg’ in Marlton NJ MAY Open This Jan.!

We've been eagerly waiting for this popular restaurant to finally open its second New Jersey location... And it looks like it could happen really soon!. Chicken or the Egg (aka "Chegg"), which has been a long-time favorite restaurant in Beach Haven since 1991, is expanding to Marlton NJ, located in the Renaissance Square on RT 70. The owner of the beloved restaurant says it could be open as soon as the end of January, according to PhillyVoice.
MARLTON, NJ
94.5 PST

Top New Jersey News for Wednesday

Here are the top New Jersey news stories for *day*. Some snow, but mostly rain. It will be a very stormy day. ⬛ Slavery reparation payments - NJ and DC now considering. NJ state lawmakers and Congress are both looking at bills that would study slavery and determine amount of reparation payments.
NEW JERSEY STATE
94.5 PST

94.5 PST

Princeton, NJ
