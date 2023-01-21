Read full article on original website
Report: Manchester United Tell Chelsea Target Malo Gusto To Wait
Manchester United have told Chelsea target Malo Gusto to wait to make a decision on his future.
Julian Ward Has Spoken To Jude Bellingham As Liverpool Get Closer To A Deal
Julian Ward has spoken to Jude Bellingham to give Liverpool advantage over Real Madrid.
Former referee dismisses Middlesbrough red card complaints in Sunderland defeat
A former referee has had his say on Dael Fry's red card for Middlesbrough in their defeat to Sunderland.
BBC
'I'm really excited to see where this team is going'
Manchester United have clear direction and signs of progress despite their narrow defeat at Arsenal. That's the view of our panel on the latest episode of BBC Radio Manchester's The Devils' Advocate. "Manchester United have come a long way under Erik ten Hag," said Liam from the podcast. "I'm really...
FOX Sports
Inter's Super Cup celebration ruined with loss to Empoli
MILAN (AP) — Inter Milan’s Italian Super Cup celebration was ruined with a 1-0 home loss to Empoli in Serie A on Monday. Milan Skriniar was sent off with two yellow cards in the first half to leave Inter with 10 men, and 19-year-old Tommaso Baldanzi scored for Empoli midway through the second half following a poor effort from Inter goalkeeper Andre Onana.
FOX Sports
Kimmich scores late equalizer for Bayern Munich vs. Cologne
BERLIN (AP) — Bayern Munich needed a late goal from Joshua Kimmich to salvage a 1-1 draw at home against Cologne in the Bundesliga on Tuesday as the 10-time defending champion was left waiting for its first win of 2023. Kimmich struck in the 90th minute with a central...
BBC
'They are going to have to find some form - and fast'
Former Premier League midfielder Jermaine Jenas thinks Chelsea are more likely to get into the top four than Liverpool. "If I was to gamble on one I would probably say Chelsea due to the number of signings they have made this week," he told Match of the Day 2. "Liverpool...
Report: Chelsea Agree Personal Terms With Malo Gusto
Chelsea have now agreed personal terms with Lyon defender Malo Gusto as they look to complete a deal for the right-back.
BBC
Another Argentine starlet signs for Man City
The BBC is not responsible for the content of external sites. Maximo Perrone has penned a five-and-a-half year deal at Manchester City after signing from Velez Sarsfield for around £8m. The 20-year-old is viewed by City as one for the future but will train with the first team for...
Report: Enzo Fernandez's Entourage Are Anticipating A Chelsea Bid
The entourage of Benfica midfielder Enzo Fernandez are now anticipating a new bid from Chelsea before the end of the January transfer window.
Report: Alexis Mac Allister Is A Potential Target For Chelsea
Brighton midfielder Alexis Mac Allister is a potential target for Chelsea as they look to add some new faces to their midfield.
BBC
Rice 'has not made up his mind yet'
This is "probably Declan Rice's last season at West Ham", says Telegraph journalist Luke Edwards as the Premier League's Champions-League chasing clubs circle around London Stadium. The Hammers captain has been strongly linked with a move to league leaders Arsenal in the summer, with Chelsea and Manchester United also reportedly...
BBC
Garth Crooks' Team of the Week: Martinez, Zinchenko, Bowen, Haaland, Kane
At the end of every Premier League round of fixtures, BBC football pundit Garth Crooks is on hand to give you his Team of the Week. But who has he picked this time? Take a look and then pick your own team below. As ever, Garth also has his say on the game's big talking points in the Crooks of the Matter.
Report: Chelsea Continue To Follow Denzel Dumfries
Chelsea remain interested in Inter Milan defender Denzel Dumfries even after making a bid for Malo Gusto from Lyon.
BBC
Everton manager: Who should be appointed at Goodison Park? Vote now
Former Leeds United head coach Marcelo Bielsa, ex-Burnley manager Sean Dyche and Ralph Hasenhuttl, who was sacked by Southampton in November, are all potential candidates to succeed Frank Lampard - as are former Everton players Wayne Rooney and Duncan Ferguson. They all feature in the top five with the bookmakers,...
FOX Sports
AC Milan's winless streak up to 5 after 4-0 loss at Lazio
ROME (AP) — Defending champion AC Milan was beaten 4-0 at Lazio in Serie A on Tuesday to extend the Rossoneri’s winless streak to five matches across all competitions. Mattia Zaccagni set up one goal then scored the other as Lazio moved into third and the Champions League places.
SB Nation
AS Roma latest to ‘make contact’ with Hakim Ziyech and find out he makes a lot of money — report
Hakim Ziyech may be having one of the better stretches of his Chelsea career — six games in a row with an appearance, including four starts: best run since this time last year, when he started five in a row and nine of eleven — but he remains one of the likelier to leave in the near future, to help make room for all these new players we’re bringing in.
What next for Sunderland in the January transfer window after Pierre Ekwah?
Sunderland fans can expect a busy last week of the transfer window.
Report: Frank Lampard Sacked As Everton Manager
The Everton hierarchy have acted after the 2-0 defeat to West Ham United on Saturday.
BBC
Ex-Cardiff City boss Mark Hudson leaves with 'full heart'
Ex-Cardiff City manager Mark Hudson says he has left the club with a "full heart". The former Bluebirds captain was sacked last week after just four months in charge of the Championship strugglers. Cardiff are now looking for their third manager of the season, and are without a win in...
