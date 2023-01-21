Read full article on original website
Texas Roadhouse customer says she paid $4 for mac and cheese that turned out to be Kraft
A Texas Roadhouse customer ordered a side of mac and cheese at the popular American restaurant chain, only to discover that it was actually Kraft mac and cheese made from a box.TikTok user @bre_an_muffin went viral last week when she filmed the experience in a video that now has been viewed more than 530,000 times. “When you order mac and cheese and pay $4 for Kraft,” she wrote over the video.Although this TikToker paid $4 for what she thought was a side dish of mac and cheese made in-house, one box of Kraft Macaroni & Cheese retails at just...
WSLS
Is popcorn a healthy snack or not? Weighing the pros, cons
Those are often decisions moviegoers make when at the theater and are in the mood for some popcorn to go along with their show. The same goes when sitting down at home to watch a movie or ballgame and desiring a snack. But once the show or game is over...
Blue Bell brings back ‘highly requested’ ice cream flavor for limited time
Blue Bell Ice Cream announced Thursday that it is starting the year with the return of a highly desired flavor but in new packaging.
Trader Joe's Drops a List of Their Best Products — and the Winners Include Some New Favorites
Trader Joe's 14th annual Customer Choice Awards covered everything from desserts and entrées to cheeses and snacks Trader Joe's is unveiling their most beloved products. On Monday, the brand announced the winners of its 14th annual Customer Choice Awards, revealing customers' top five overall items as well as the most-loved foods in several different categories. Over 18,000 devoted customers submitted their favorites, deciding the store's best products. The top overall winner for the year is Trader Joe's Chile Lime Rolled Corn Tortilla Chips. The bites are...
Famous Actor Spotted at Popular Hudson Valley Diner
The Hudson Valley is known for its frequent celebrity sightings, find out where the most recent A-Lister was spotted. The Hudson Valley has been becoming the Hollywood East in recent years, with an uptick in local film production and celebrities choosing to make the Hudson Valley their home, celebrity sightings have only increased over the years. One particular area that sees its fair share of celebrity sightings is Millbrook, NY which is home to many A-listers.
I Tried Dolly Parton’s Newest Line of Duncan Hines Mixes and There Was One Clear Winner in the Lineup
We independently select these products—if you buy from one of our links, we may earn a commission. All prices were accurate at the time of publishing. Truthfully, there’s not much that anyone can tell me that would sway my opinion of Dolly Parton. She’s Southern, fun, kind, and she knows how to bake a mean cake. And if you ask me, that’s the recipe for being a pretty amazing person. Another reason I love Dolly? My grandma loves here and if she’s Granny-approved, she’s alright with me!
Popculture
Burger King Selling Bucket With 2 Pounds of Food
Burger King Japan reportedly introduced a massive, two-pound bucket of food earlier this month. The King's Toybox meal offers Burger King fans in Japan incredible value, with a mix of sides and chicken nuggets. It would be surprising to see a deal like this offered at Burger King locations in the U.S.
Allrecipes.com
Do Eggs Actually Need to be Refrigerated?
I was lucky enough to score some fresh eggs recently by way of friends who were on vacation, and their chickens needed to be fed. The reward for tending to the chickens was super fresh eggs from just a few blocks away. When my son and his friend returned with eggs one evening, they asked if they should put them in the refrigerator.
Elvis Presley Reportedly Ate The Same Meal Every Day For Six Months
Elvis Presley grew up in the South and loved Southern home cooking. He didn’t always have the healthiest of diets and would often obsess over a certain food until he got tired of eating it. According to Graceland archivist Angie Marchese, “Elvis grew up on good ol’ Southern food....
Pizza Hut creates massive pepperoni pizza, breaks world record
Pizza Hut and YouTube star Airrack teamed up to break the Guinness World Record for the world's largest pizza in Los Angeles.
Candy Lovers Rejoice! Dairy Queen is Bringing Back a Fan-Favorite Blizzard Flavor
DQ's Blizzard of the Month for Jan. 2023 is a returning champ.
Allrecipes.com
Simply Orange Juice Is Under Fire but You're Blaming the Wrong Juice
The Simply Orange Juice Company is being sued for chemicals in its juice, but not the orange juice as has been reported by another news outlet. The Guardian reported that the lawsuit alleges Simply Orange contains unnatural ingredients. However, the lawsuit filed against The Coca-Cola Company and its brand The Simply Orange Juice Company actually alleges that the Simply Tropical juice is the one containing chemicals.
What is the Oldest Restaurant in the New York City?
The Big Apple is known for many wonderful things, including the food scene. From small hole-in-the-wall places to fancy dine-in experiences, NYC never ceases to amaze me. But have you ever wondered what the oldest restaurant in the city is?
Chocolate Peppermint Cake for the Ultimate Flavor Pairing
Chocolate and peppermint go together like candy hearts and roses, snow and holiday lights, or hugs and kisses. This make-ahead, moist, dense Chocolate Peppermint Cake is studded with pieces of chocolate-covered peppermint patties, which contribute an intense mint flavor. Crushed peppermint candy adds crunch and a festive touch to the ganache topping.
Chocolate depression cake recipe: (No eggs, no butter, no milk)
The idea for this vegan cake can be traced back to the Great Depression when traditional cake ingredients were hard to come by. I first tried this recipe during the early days of lockdown, back in 2020, on a day that I was stuck at home wanting to bake something, but entirely out of eggs.
The Largest Mako Shark Ever Recorded Was a Massive 1,221 Pounder That Had Blue Water Anglers in Awe
Known for their rows of needle-sharp teeth, makos are large mackerel sharks found in tropical and temperate waters. They are endothermic which means they are capable of generating their own body heat. While the males grow up to 9 feet, the female sharks are known to reach lengths of 14 feet. Makos’s diet consists of mackerel, tuna, swordfish, squid, and octopus.
The world's oldest living dog, a chihuahua named Spike, takes Guinness World Record
The world's oldest living dog is Spike, a 23-year-old chihuahua mix from Camden, Ohio, who loves crunched up Doritos, walks and Saturday baths.
