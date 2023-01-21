NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Our latest winter storm has moved out, but some snow will linger around this evening. Temperatures will get even colder through Thursday. Snow is developing again tonight along the Sangre de Cristo and Sandia and Manzano Mountains. This snow pushes all the way down to the Roswell area where it is switching over to rain. There is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for these areas until Wednesday morning, where 1-6″ of snow is possible. Snow will end by 7 am Wednesday.

ROSWELL, NM ・ 15 HOURS AGO