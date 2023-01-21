Read full article on original website
New Mexico Lt. Governor open to hearing from New Mexicans
SANTA FE, N.M. (KRQE) – In the midst of the 2023 legislative session, it can be easy to forget that New Mexico’s government represents everyday New Mexicans. Now, to help hear more diverse voices, the state’s Lieutenant Governor, Howie Morales, has opened his door for the people. “I will be hosting my Office Hours in-person in Santa […]
Democratic leaders look to expand New Mexico voting rights
Democratic leaders announced their intent to expand voting rights Rand access to people across New Mexico with what they're calling the 2023 Voting Rights Act.
Where does New Mexico rank when it comes to best, worst states for retirees?
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Retirement is one of life’s ultimate goals, for some. A recent WalletHub study has ranked the best and worst states to retire. New Mexico ranked No. 30. According to the study, 25% of non-retired adults haven’t saved any money for retirement. In order to...
2023 New Mexico Mother of the Year named
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Mary Carter of Anthony, New Mexico was selected as the 2023 New Mexico Mother of the Year. Carter is the youngest of 10 children and is the only member of her family to attend college. In 2021, she received the president’s lifetime achievement award. Carter, along with mothers form across the country, […]
Three New Mexico schools receive federal grant money
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – The Albuquerque Bernalillo County Community School Partnership was given a five-year $491,000 grant from the United States Department of Education. The money from the grant will go towards helping school growth in Bernalillo County. “The ABC Community School Partnership will use this grant to work collaboratively with three APS Title I schools […]
Two lawmakers spend night on streets in Downtown Albuquerque
"I've never really seen the extent of what happens at night," said Senator Pope Jr.
Mexican wolf ‘Asha’ captured in New Mexico
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – Officials have captured Asha, a Mexican wolf who has been wandering in northern New Mexico for the last few weeks. Advocates wanted the wolf to be allowed to keep on its own path, but the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service wants the wolf to contribute to repopulation efforts. Last week, KRQE News 13 […]
New Mexicans can now get healthcare options through their taxes
ALBUQUERQUE, N.M. (KRQE) – It’s already tax season in New Mexico. Thanks to a new box on the state’s tax forms, it’s also the time to evaluate healthcare options. Due to a bill passed that passed last year, New Mexico’s income tax return forms have a box you can check that allows the state to send you […]
KRQE Newsfeed: Warrant backlog, homicide investigation, Windy day, New county clerk, Clovis Music Festival
[1] New Mexico House bill could help officers serve more warrants – A new bill could tackle the state’s backlog of thousands of outstanding arrest warrants. Earlier this month, Albuquerque leaders pitched a fund to pay for overtime for police and deputies to serve more felony warrants and the state could help pay for it. House Bill 97 would give money to local and state agencies to help tackle all the outstanding felony and misdemeanor arrest warrants. If passed, it would give $9 million to police departments, sheriff’s offices and New Mexico State Police officers in Bernalillo County.
5 things to know about 2023 tax filing season
The Internal Revenue Service will begin accepting and processing tax returns for 2022 on Monday to start the 2023 tax season.
Snow moves into central, eastern New Mexico tonight
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A strong winter storm continues to bring strong winds into the Albuquerque metro. Heavy snow will develop overnight for central and eastern parts of the state. Strong winds have been ongoing in the Albuquerque metro since early Monday morning. Gusting up to 64 mph late...
If you’re buying pecans, beware the pecan weevil
LAS CRUCES, N.M. (KRQE) – Across New Mexico, locals love pecans. But so do small, long-snouted bugs known as pecan weevils. The New Mexico Department of Agriculture wants to make sure the bugs don’t spread and ruin crops. “For over 40 years, the New Mexico Department of Agriculture and the New Mexico Pecan Growers Association have diligently […]
Tijeras woman accused of terrorizing neighbors
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A woman is facing charges after deputies say she terrorized her East Mountains neighbors, made threats, and drove into one of their homes. An arrest warrant was issued for Tina Garcia overnight at her home off NM 337, just north of Chilili. Story continues below:
Heavy snow moves into parts of New Mexico tonight
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A strong winter storm is bringing heavy snow overnight for central and eastern parts of New Mexico. Dangerous driving conditions will be possible in these parts of the state through Tuesday morning. Strong winds are slowly dying down in the Albuquerque metro tonight. Gusts up...
More snow is on the way for parts of New Mexico
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – An impressive storm system dropped precipitation across the state over the past 24 hours, bringing places across the east that haven’t seen much action this winter a healthy amount of snow/rain. The bulk of the system has pushed into Texas/Oklahoma, with just a bit of wraparound moisture across the far southeast as a Winter Weather Advisory remains in effect until 5 PM for Lea and Eddy counties.
Windy, cold, and snowy as storm arrives
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – A backdoor cold front pushed across the state early this morning, bringing some very windy conditions to the central part of the state. The Albuquerque metro has already seen 60 mph gusts, with a high wind warning in effect until midnight. The Santa Fe area has a Wind Advisory in effect until 8 PM. Not only is a backdoor cold front impacting the state today, but another low-pressure system.
Clouds increase ahead of winter storm Monday
After a frigid start statewide, temperatures rebounded quite nicely this afternoon with sunny skies south and increasing clouds north. Roswell climbed into the middle 50s, Albuquerque reached the middle 40s, but Santa Fe only middle 30s. Our attention now turns to the big winter storm bearing down on our state. We’ll see several impacts from accumulating snow, strong canyon winds, and bitter cold wind chills.
Cold continues with light snow chances
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – Our latest winter storm has moved out, but some snow will linger around this evening. Temperatures will get even colder through Thursday. Snow is developing again tonight along the Sangre de Cristo and Sandia and Manzano Mountains. This snow pushes all the way down to the Roswell area where it is switching over to rain. There is a Winter Weather Advisory in effect for these areas until Wednesday morning, where 1-6″ of snow is possible. Snow will end by 7 am Wednesday.
Cold and breezy, with more snow and rain east
NEW MEXICO (KRQE) – This morning is cold and drier. Some light snow showers have been falling around Raton Pass, the Sangre de Cristo Mountains and east-central plains. Roads will still be slick in spots along I-40, east of the Sandia’s, and up near Raton Pass. Forecast Continues...
Clouds thicken, winds increase overnight
After a frigid start statewide, temperatures rebounded quite nicely this afternoon with sunny skies south and increasing clouds north. Roswell climbed into the middle 50s, Albuquerque reached the middle 40s, but Santa Fe only middle 30s. Our attention now turns to the big winter storm bearing down on our state. We’ll see several impacts from accumulating snow, strong canyon winds, and bitter cold wind chills. Winter storm watches are already posted for eastern NM where snow totals will reach 3-5″ with locally higher amounts in the Sacramento Mountains of 8-10″. Only lighter snow accumulation is expected over the San Juan Mountains this time with southern NM taking the highest totals. The main feature for the ABQ metro will be the strong canyon wind gusts of 45-55 mph late Monday morning through the afternoon as the cold front moves through the state.
