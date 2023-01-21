Read full article on original website
Related
Osasuna vs. Sevilla, live stream, Copa del Rey, TV channel, kickoff time, how to watch
Sevilla will put their La Liga struggles aside when they travel to Osasuna for Wednesday’s Copa del Rey quarterfinal at El Sadar. Sevilla battled past Deportivo Alaves with a 1-0 victory to advance to the quarters, while showing the ability to grind out a win in a tough match. Despite their league struggles, the team will be determined to make a deep run in the Copa del Rey.
Comments / 0