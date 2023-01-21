ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
NFC Championship Game odds: 3 reasons to bet the 49ers against Eagles

The San Francisco 49ers (15-4) are the hottest team in the NFL, as the team in red and gold is on a 12-game winning streak. They face the Philadelphia Eagles (15-3), the No. 1 seed in the conference and the team that made it the longest this season undefeated, in the NFC Championship Game at 3 p.m. Sunday (FOX and FOX Sports App).
WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed

After nearly 10 months in a Russian prison colony, Brittney Griner was finally released following drug charges and a surprising nine-year prison sentence. And now that she’s back home and even making public appearances, her next step is to get back on the basketball court as she plans to play for the Phoenix Mercury this season. But that could Read more... The post WNBA’s huge Brittney Griner problem revealed appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Jalen Hurts, Patrick Mahomes, Justin Jefferson among NFL MVP finalists

Jalen Hurts, Justin Jefferson and Patrick Mahomes are finalists for The Associated Press 2022 NFL Most Valuable Player and Offensive Player of the Year awards. The winners will be announced at NFL Honors on Feb. 9. A nationwide panel of 50 media members who regularly cover the league completed voting before the start of the playoffs.
Brock Purdy faces his biggest test against Eagles defense and crowd | THE HERD

Brock Purdy and the San Francisco 49ers overcame a tough Dallas Cowboys defense with a 19-12 win in the Bay Area. Purdy finished 19-of-29 for 214 yards and an 87.4 passer rating. Mr. Irrelevant now faces his biggest challenge yet: the Philadelphia Eagles on the road. Colin Cowherd predicts how Purdy will perform against a tough team and crowd.
Does Josh Allen get a pass for his play in Bills loss to Bengals? | SPEAK

The Buffalo Bills came up short of a Super Bowl.. again. Buffalo lost 27-10 loss to Joe Burrow and the Cincinnati Bengals. Josh Allen finished 25-of-42 for 265 passing yards (26 rushing) and an interception. The Bills QB was in MVP discussions throughout the year, while the team entered the season as a Super Bowl contender. WR Stefon Diggs was also seen yelling at his QB on the sidelines in frustration. With Dak Prescott's struggles and Patrick Mahomes playing on one leg, does Allen get a pass? LeSean McCoy backs his former teammate, explaining why he deserves one.
Time for Cowboys to move on from Dak Prescott? | THE HERD

Once again, the Dallas Cowboys came up short of their first NFC Championship appearance since 1995 with a 19-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers. Dak Prescott finished 23-of-37 for 206 yards, a touchdown and two interceptions with a 63.6 passer rating. Colin Cowherd advises that it is time for the Cowboys to 'make some calls' for Dak.
What could an Aaron Rodgers trade look like? It's complicated

Another year, another offseason in limbo for the Green Bay Packers and quarterback Aaron Rodgers. After the Packers failed to make the postseason for the first time under head coach Matt LaFleur — and a season in which Rodgers threw the second-most interceptions of his career — this may be the most legitimate the Rodgers transactional discourse has been in a while.
How wide is the gap between Jalen Hurts and Brock Purdy? | SPEAK

The San Francisco 49ers will travel to Philadelphia to face the Eagles in the youngest QB matchup during an NFC Championship Game in history. Brock Purdy and Jalen Hurts 7-0 in the team's past seven games. Eagles Head Coach Nick Sirianni called Purdy 'a winner.' Hurts was a first round pick, while Purdy is Mr. Irrelevant (final pick of the draft) but how wide is the gap between the two young QBs? LeSean McCoy compares both QB's skills and accolades, then explains why the gap is large between Hurts and Purdy.
Nick is DONE with the Josh Allen hype after Bills disappoint vs. Bengals | What's Wright?

The Buffalo Bills came up short at home with a 27-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals. Josh Allen finished 25-of-42 for 265 passing yards (26 rushing) and an interception. The Bills QB was in MVP discussions throughout the year but have simmered down with Jalen Hurts and Patrick Mahomes' strong seasons. Watch as Nick Wright confirms with Damonza about Allen's case as a non-Top 5 QB, including why he is done with the J.A. hype.
Who has the most to gain from winning Super Bowl LVII? | FIRST THINGS FIRST

Greg Jennings, Chris Broussard and Kevin Wildes help Nick Wright reveal the six men with the most to lose and gain from a Super Bowl win. The list features San Francisco 49ers, Jimmy Garoppolo (Jimmy G), Brock Purdy and Kansas City Chiefs Patrick Mahomes & Andy Reid, Philadelphia Eagles Jalen Hurts and Buffalo Bills QB Josh Allen. The First Things First crew breaks down who has the most to gain and lose from a Super Bowl LVII win.
Joe Burrow’s path to unseating Patrick Mahomes as NFL’s QB1

Joe Burrow is undefeated against Patrick Mahomes — except perhaps in the court of public opinion. Few outside of Cincinnati would say that Burrow is a better quarterback than Mahomes. I won't say it. But Burrow is 3-0 against Mahomes, and the Bengals have a good shot to upset the Chiefs in the AFC Championship Game on Sunday.
