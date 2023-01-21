ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

wegotthiscovered.com

A devilishly dire box office disaster rises from the depths of hell on the streaming Top 10

Adam Sandler is about as bulletproof as it gets, with the actor and producer’s output regularly pulling in big bucks at the box office and winning widespread praise from his legion of fans, regardless of what the critics thought. That being said, even the infallible Sandman was prone to the odd misstep or two, with Little Nicky standing out as one of the most notable.
wegotthiscovered.com

A preposterous futuristic fantasy so bad it might actually be awesome swings for the fences on streaming

There’s a reason why Hollywood doesn’t make a lot of dinosaur movies, and it’s all to do with Steven Spielberg’s Jurassic Park. However, that doesn’t mean the VOD market hasn’t become swamped with exceedingly inexpensive attempts over the years, with Kingdom of the Dinosaurs swinging for the fences to state its case as the most ludicrous yet.
wegotthiscovered.com

No, trans people are not trying to cancel Aretha Franklin – the controversy, explained

If you were to believe charlatan and intentionally misleading news outlets, you’d be under the impression the icon singer Aretha Franklin had become canceled by a dastardly mob of “transgenders” who won’t rest until their woke regime is in charge. But here’s the thing — absolutely none of this is true.
wegotthiscovered.com

Vin Diesel marks 10 years of teasing the same non-existent sequel by offering another vague update

This year marks 10 years since the release of Riddick, which brought the cult classic sci-fi franchise back from the brink following its disastrous initial sequel that tried and failed to reinvent the property as a sweeping space opera – but Vin Diesel is still telling us that the fourth installment is on the way without having anything to show for it.
wegotthiscovered.com

Latest Marvel News: ‘Rick and Morty’ downfall is even staining the MCU as a major spoiler for ‘The Marvels’ surfaces way too soon

Rick and Morty is about to make a very steep and sudden fall from grace, but it’s threatening to stain the MCU on its way down. Elsewhere, Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania and The Marvels have just become that bit clearer for fans as major new details have emerged on both of those upcoming Phase Five movies. But first, prepare yourselves to feel sorry for the most evil man in the universe as Marvel turns its back on its former first-rate foe.
wegotthiscovered.com

Horror fans are out for blood after the Oscars inevitably snubs 2022’s biggest scream queen

Earlier today, the much-anticipated nominations were released for the upcoming 95th Academy Awards. From MCU superstar Angela Bassett making Marvel movie history to Brendan Fraser making a memorable Hollywood comeback, there was plenty of content for film buffs to remain ecstatic for. On the other hand, it would be inaccurate to insist that all cinephiles were impressed — seeing as the horror community is in complete shambles after an unbelievable Oscars snub.
wegotthiscovered.com

‘Rick and Morty’ fans aren’t convinced Adult Swim keeping Dan Harmon is a good look for the show

The future of Rick and Morty is in turmoil, as Adult Swim parts ways with one problematic creator, but keeps another on. Justin Roiland was a staple of the adult animated show before his various misdeeds saw the program cut ties with the 42-year-old actor and writer. Roiland, who voiced both Rick and Morty on the popular series—along with various side characters—is officially out, but his co-creator remains attached to future seasons. Dan Harmon isn’t facing quite the pushback Roiland was, but the recent focus on Rick and Morty is bringing his own problematic history to the surface.
wegotthiscovered.com

A pulse-pounding new horror feature has convinced everyone that Dave Bautista can do no wrong

From creating havoc across the galaxy in Marvel’s Guardians of the Galaxy catalog to undoubtedly surpassing Dwayne Johnson in theatrical popularity, Dave Bautista has proven time and time again that he is a force to be reckoned with in the Hollywood bubble. And with the upcoming launch of a fresh-faced horror extravaganza, the entire world is now wholeheartedly convinced that the wrestler-turned-actor can seemingly do no harm in any genre.
wegotthiscovered.com

Video of Tim Allen flashing ‘Home Improvement’ co-star resurfaces following Pamela Anderson allegations

Pamela Anderson recently revealed that on her first day on the set of the hit 90’s sitcom Home Improvement, the star of the show, Tim Allen, had flashed her. Yesterday, Allen denied the allegation, but today a video has resurfaced that appears to show Allen flashing another co-star. However, there are multiple reasons why the video may not be exactly what people think.
wegotthiscovered.com

Stephen King cryptically teases the first trailer for his next bone-chilling horror adaptation

There are three things in life that are absolutely certain: Death, taxes, and Stephen King horror adaptations. In the past, a massive lineup of King-inspired film and television adaptations have become sure-fire hits and remained scored in the brains of genre diehards all around the globe. And while the majority of these projects might be a thing of the past, a fresh-faced horror feature is now next up on the table — as confirmed by the master of horror himself.
wegotthiscovered.com

All types of Infected ‘zombies’ in HBO’s ‘The Last of Us’

Since its premiere, HBO’s The Last of Us has proven its worth as the upcoming hit show on the platform, following closely to House of the Dragon‘s own existential highs. The series adaptation of the popular video game by the same title received immediate recognition for picking up one of the most beloved PlayStation Exclusives in addition to its star-studded cast. Albeit with the touch-and-go reception from fans with adamant opinions upon announcement, Pedro Pascal and Bella Ramsey are proving to be the perfect Joel and Ellie for this action-driven series.
wegotthiscovered.com

A blockbuster sci-fi sequel that isn’t ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’ scored the biggest box office haul of the weekend

James Cameron has done it again, with Avatar: The Way of Water becoming only the sixth film in history to reach $2 billion at the box office, making the director the only filmmaker to have three features cross that mythical barrier. And yet, it wasn’t even the biggest box office success story of the weekend, with The Wandering Earth II coming roaring out of the gate in China.
HollywoodLife

Zach Braff Raves Over Reuniting With ‘Scrubs’ Creator On ‘Shrinking’: We ‘Love Collaborating’ (Exclusive)

Over 12 years after Scrubs ended, lead star Zach Braff and creator Bill Lawerence are still collaborating! The pair reunited when Zach, 47, directed the eighth episode of Bill’s upcoming Apple TV+ comedy series Shrinking, starring Jason Segel and Harrison Ford. Zach raved over his experience getting to work with Bill, 54, again, when he stopped to chat with HollywoodLife for an EXCLUSIVE interview at the show’s red carpet premiere in New York City on January 24.
wegotthiscovered.com

Zoe Saldana has made box office history thanks to ‘Avatar: The Way of Water’

If you want to become one of the highest-grossing and most financially viable franchises ever, there is one simple trick: cast Zoe Saldana. The actress has now made box office history off the back of Avatar: The Way of Water. Perhaps the box office should just be adorned with Saldana’s...
wegotthiscovered.com

We finally know the truth about ‘Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania’s most mysterious character

With Ant-Man and the Wasp: Quantumania now just a few weeks from crawling into theaters, we’ve seen and heard so much about the movie that the most obsessive fans out there can practically put the whole puzzle together at this point. One piece that we weren’t able to fit, however, was the mystery of a bizarre new character who has featured in the trailers, posters, and other promotional materials. Specifically, a robotic denizen of the Quantum Realm with a glowing orb for a head (see above image).
wegotthiscovered.com

Justin Roiland’s actions have left a stain not just on ‘Rick and Morty’ but everything the creative has ever touched

Last year was when many of our once beloved stars fell from grace as they either did something that shocked us, such as Will Smith’s now infamous slap or because behavior both past and continuing that had once been kept hidden had finally come to light such as the much talked about Ned Fulmer from the Try Guys. Now, 2023 doesn’t seem to be slowing down when it comes to our stars disappointing us, with Rick and Morty co-creator and voice actor Justin Roiland.

