Read full article on original website
Related
FOX Sports
Arrest shatters Dani Alves' image as soccer's witty winner
BARCELONA, Spain (AP) — Dani Alves has spent his first night in pre-trial jail for alleged sexual assault in Spain, an incident that has left his wife distraught and shocked the soccer world. If he is found guilty, it will also destroy the already severely damaged reputation of one...
FOX Sports
World Cup star Mbappé gets 5 goals for PSG in French Cup win
PARIS (AP) — Kylian Mbappé scored five goals, including a 12-minute hat trick in the first half, as Paris Saint-Germain won 7-0 at amateur team Pays de Cassel in the French Cup on Monday to set up a round-of-16 match at bitter rival Marseille. It was his first...
Serie A leader Napoli wins at regional rival Salernitana 2-0
ROME (AP) — Serie A leader Napoli bounced back from its Italian Cup elimination with a 2-0 win at regional rival Salernitana on Saturday. Giovanni Di Lorenzo and Victor Osimhen scored either side of halftime as Napoli moved 12 points clear of defending champion AC Milan ahead of the Rossoneri’s game at Lazio on Tuesday.
BBC
Barcelona 1-0 Getafe: Pedri scores only goal for La Liga leaders
Barcelona maintained their lead at the top of La Liga after a goal from Spain international Pedri proved enough to seal victory at home to Getafe. Xavi's side were without suspended forwards Robert Lewandowski and Ferran Torres. But Pedri's well-worked fifth goal of the season sealed a 14th league win.
Inter’s Super Cup celebration ruined with loss to Empoli
MILAN (AP) — Inter Milan’s Italian Super Cup celebration was ruined with a 1-0 home loss to Empoli in Serie A on Monday. Milan Skriniar was sent off with two yellow cards in the first half to leave Inter with 10 men, and 19-year-old Tommaso Baldanzi scored for Empoli midway through the second half following a poor effort from Inter goalkeeper Andre Onana.
Soccer-Juventus must maintain focus amid off-field turmoil, says Allegri
Jan 21 (Reuters) - Juventus manager Massimiliano Allegri has urged his team to "do their duty" on the pitch after the Serie A side were deducted 15 points by an Italian soccer court on Friday, leaving them marooned in mid-table.
FOX Sports
Andy Murray's exhausting Australian Open ends with loss
MELBOURNE, Australia (AP) — Three-time major champion Andy Murray’s exhausting run at the Australian Open ended in the third round after a loss to Roberto Bautista Agut. The 35-year-old Murray had won two marathons just to get to this point at Melbourne Park, where he is a five-time finalist.
MATCHDAY: Man U gunning for Arsenal in title race clash
A look at what’s happening in European soccer on Sunday:. Arsenal hosts Manchester United at Emirates Stadium in a match that could blow the Premier League race wide open. A win for United would see it move to within five points of the leader and give hope to Manchester City and Newcastle that the London club can be caught. City has the chance to cut Arsenal’s lead to two points before that game is even played when the reigning champion hosts Wolverhampton earlier. Leeds also faces Brentford.
BBC
Josip Juranovic: Croatia right-back joins Union Berlin from Celtic
Josip Juranovic has completed a move to Union Berlin from Celtic as he looks to take "the next step" in his career. The 27-year-old leaves the Scottish champions, who he joined from Legia Warsaw in August 2021, having made 53 appearances and scored six goals. Juranovic helped Celtic win last...
BBC
Wolfsburg 6-0 Freiburg: Visitors miss chance to close gap on Bayern
High-flying Freiburg were thrashed at Wolfsburg as they failed to close the gap on leaders Bayern Munich. Freiburg could have cut Bayern's lead in the Bundesliga to two points after their draw against RB Leipzig, but were instead hammered by Nico Kovac's men. Patrick Wimmer and two Jonas Wind goals...
Comments / 0