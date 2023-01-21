ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Wake County, NC

WRAL

Shooting on North Raleigh Boulevard

RALEIGH, N.C. — Police responded to a shooting at an Extended Stay in Raleigh Tuesday evening. According to the Raleigh Watch Commander, Police believe the shooting happened at the Extended Stay at 2601 Appliance Ct. in Raleigh. Officers were in the area when they heard shots. Police stopped a...
RALEIGH, NC
WXII 12

North Carolina trash truck overturns on I-40

DURHAM, N.C. — Trash truck overturns on I-40 in Durham. The NC Department of Transportation has not said if anyone was injured or how the truck overturned at this time. The area was closed for cleanup.
DURHAM, NC
cbs17

1 shot as crime scene spans 2 Raleigh locations, police say

RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Raleigh Police Department heard gunshots in the area of the Extended Stay America and responded to the corner of North Raleigh Boulevard and Appliance Court at Watson Electrical to find one person shot Tuesday night. The call came around 8:30 p.m. to police, who...
RALEIGH, NC
FOX8 News

1 injured in crash on I-40 in Alamance County, troopers say

ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Multiple lanes were closed along I-40 in Alamance County due to a crash with injuries on Tuesday night. Highway Patrol officials tell FOX8 one person was injured, and a woman and her child were involved but not injured. The suspect vehicle is not on the scene, so troopers may begin […]
ALAMANCE COUNTY, NC
WRAL News

Two killed in early morning Durham crash

DURHAM, N.C. — Two people were killed Tuesday in a crash in Durham. Around 1:30 a.m., officers with the Durham Police Department responded to a single-car crash involving a 2017 Chevy Camaro at the intersection of East Cornwallis Road and Beechwood Drive. Two people died at the scene. Limited...
DURHAM, NC
WRAL

WRAL Investigates: Chases by Highway Patrol surge; some question vague policies

The Highway Patrol reports 13 people were seriously hurt and seven people died in pursuits in 2022, including two innocent passengers involved in a crash in Johnston County in May.
WRAL

Husband and wife die in Wake County fire at family home

RALEIGH, N.C. — A husband and wife died in a Wake County home fire on Monday night. After 5 p.m., fire crews in Wake County responded to a fire call at Castlebrook Drive where the couple lived. The man was identified by family members as 73-year-old George Rizk.
WAKE COUNTY, NC
WRAL

Daryl Williams' family responds to death from RPD encounter

The family of Darryl Williams, the man who died in the custody of Raleigh police, announced a list of demands to the Raleigh police department on Tuesday morning.
RALEIGH, NC
WRAL

Tractor-trailer crashes on I-95 in Cumberland County

A tractor-trailer carrying hogs crashed on I-95. WRAL's Sky 5 and Breaking News Tracker are on the scene where both southbound lanes are closed.
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, NC

