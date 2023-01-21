Read full article on original website
WRAL
Shooting on North Raleigh Boulevard
RALEIGH, N.C. — Police responded to a shooting at an Extended Stay in Raleigh Tuesday evening. According to the Raleigh Watch Commander, Police believe the shooting happened at the Extended Stay at 2601 Appliance Ct. in Raleigh. Officers were in the area when they heard shots. Police stopped a...
WXII 12
North Carolina trash truck overturns on I-40
DURHAM, N.C. — Trash truck overturns on I-40 in Durham. The NC Department of Transportation has not said if anyone was injured or how the truck overturned at this time. The area was closed for cleanup.
cbs17
1 shot as crime scene spans 2 Raleigh locations, police say
RALEIGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The Raleigh Police Department heard gunshots in the area of the Extended Stay America and responded to the corner of North Raleigh Boulevard and Appliance Court at Watson Electrical to find one person shot Tuesday night. The call came around 8:30 p.m. to police, who...
Tractor trailer crashes into car in wrong lane in Johnston County, 1 person seriously injured
A 20-year old woman from Dunn was driving south on I-95 just past Four Oaks on Tuesday night around 11:30, when she crashed through the median cables and ended up in the northbound lane, just as two tractor trailers approached. One of the trucks slammed into the car, which was...
1 injured in crash on I-40 in Alamance County, troopers say
ALAMANCE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — Multiple lanes were closed along I-40 in Alamance County due to a crash with injuries on Tuesday night. Highway Patrol officials tell FOX8 one person was injured, and a woman and her child were involved but not injured. The suspect vehicle is not on the scene, so troopers may begin […]
2 dead in house fire in Wake County just outside Raleigh
Multiple vehicles were also burned along with the garage and the back of the home, which sustained heavy damage.
cbs17
DURHAM, N.C. — The Durham Police Department identified two people killed Tuesday in a crash in Durham. Around 1:30 a.m., officers with the Durham Police Department responded to a deadly crash involving only one car, a 2017 Chevy Camaro, at the intersection of East Cornwallis Road and Beechwood Drive.
WRAL
'Get her out of here': Video appears to show State Auditor Beth Wood being ushered from scene of crash
RALEIGH, N.C. — A social media video that resurfaced Tuesday shows a woman who fits the description of State Auditor Beth Wood being ushered into a downtown Raleigh office building moments after the crash that resulted in her recent hit-and-run charge. But the actions of other people in the...
cbs17
Witness recalls 1961 Bomber crash that dropped 2 nuclear bombs near Goldsboro
GOLDSBORO, N.C. (WNCN) – It is a day that nearly changed the course of history. Sixty-two years ago, a B-52 bomber crashed over Goldsboro, accidentally dropping two nuclear bombs. People who saw that crash still think about what could’ve happened. A field, just north of Goldsboro near the...
WRAL
WRAL Investigates: Chases by Highway Patrol surge; some question vague policies
The Highway Patrol reports 13 people were seriously hurt and seven people died in pursuits in 2022, including two innocent passengers involved in a crash in Johnston County in May. The Highway Patrol reports 13 people were seriously hurt and seven people died in pursuits in 2022, including two innocent...
WRAL
Husband and wife die in Wake County fire at family home
RALEIGH, N.C. — A husband and wife died in a Wake County home fire on Monday night. After 5 p.m., fire crews in Wake County responded to a fire call at Castlebrook Drive where the couple lived. The man was identified by family members as 73-year-old George Rizk. Fire...
1 dead, multiple injured after Caswell County shooting, deputies say
CASWELL COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — One person is dead after a shooting in Caswell County on Tuesday. Caswell County deputies say that a total of three people were injured, one of them was found dead on the scene. Only one of the injured people needed to go to the hospital. A suspect is in custody. […]
Freshman found dead in his dorm room at NC State University
RALEIGH, N.C. — A student was found dead in a dorm room at North Carolina State University, according to CBS affiliate WNCN. Police are investigating the death of a freshman found in his room at Wood Hall, according to WNCN. A school spokesperson said Adam Fawcett's death was being...
WRAL
'Darryl Williams should not be dead': Family, activists voice pain from Raleigh man's fatal encounter with RPD
RALEIGH, N.C. — The family of Darryl Williams, the man who died in the custody of Raleigh police, announced a list of demands for the police department on Tuesday morning days after his death summoned controversy in the community. Williams’ mother, Sonya Williams, and other community activists were present...
Raleigh man accused of planning to go to Davidson County to take indecent liberties with child
WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WGHP) — A Raleigh man is accused of planning to go to Davidson County and commit sexual acts with a child, according to a Davidson County Sheriff’s Office news release. On Wednesday, Sept. 28, detectives with the DCSO began investigating a man communicating with a 12-year-old through an electronic media device. The […]
cbs17
‘Menace’ arrested after death of elderly Hillsborough Home Depot worker, police say
HILLSBOROUGH, N.C. (WNCN) – The man wanted in connection with death of an elderly Home Depot employee after an October shoplifting incident was arrested Tuesday by the Hillsborough Police Department. Terry McMillian Jr. was arrested without incident Tuesday morning in the death of 82-year-old Gary Rasor, by the Hillsborough...
WRAL
WRAL
Tractor-trailer crashes on I-95 in Cumberland County
A tractor-trailer carrying hogs crashed on I-95. WRAL's Sky 5 and Breaking News Tracker are on the scene where both southbound lanes are closed. A tractor-trailer carrying hogs crashed on I-95. WRAL's Sky 5 and Breaking News Tracker are on the scene where both southbound lanes are closed.
