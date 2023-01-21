Look: Tony Dungy Issues Apology For Controversial Tweet

© Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Former NFL coach turned Sunday Night Football studio analyst Tony Dungy has found himself the subject of quite a bit of criticism this week.

Dungy responded to a tweet from Minnesota Rep. Sandra Feist that advocated for the placement of menstrual products in all bathrooms. His tweet, which has since been deleted, drew criticism for being anti-transgender.

Now, Dungy has issued a public apology.

He tweeted a statement Saturday morning saying that, although he attempted to apologize earlier in the week, he wanted to make sure everyone saw his thoughts on the matter.

"This past week I posted a tweet that I subsequently deleted," Dungy tweeted. "I issued an apology but not everyone saw it. So I am reposting my apology here. As a Christian I want to be a force for love to everyone. A force for healing and reconciliation - not for animosity."

Dungy's apology read: "I saw a tweet yesterday and I responded to it in the wrong way. As a Christian I should speak in love and in ways that are caring and helpful. I failed to do that and I am deeply sorry."

According to Jimmy Traina of Sports Illustrated, Dungy will serve in his normal studio role during NBC's Saturday broadcast of the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Politics aside, Dungy also drew some criticism this week for his performance while serving as the color commentator alongside Al Michaels during NBC's broadcast of the Jaguars' win over the Los Angeles Chargers last week.