ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Minnesota State

Look: Tony Dungy Issues Apology For Controversial Tweet

By Mitchell Forde
Athlon Sports
Athlon Sports
 4 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4Sa440_0kMjxS4T00

© Kirby Lee-USA TODAY Sports

Former NFL coach turned Sunday Night Football studio analyst Tony Dungy has found himself the subject of quite a bit of criticism this week.

Dungy responded to a tweet from Minnesota Rep. Sandra Feist that advocated for the placement of menstrual products in all bathrooms. His tweet, which has since been deleted, drew criticism for being anti-transgender.

Now, Dungy has issued a public apology.

He tweeted a statement Saturday morning saying that, although he attempted to apologize earlier in the week, he wanted to make sure everyone saw his thoughts on the matter.

"This past week I posted a tweet that I subsequently deleted," Dungy tweeted. "I issued an apology but not everyone saw it. So I am reposting my apology here. As a Christian I want to be a force for love to everyone. A force for healing and reconciliation - not for animosity."

Dungy's apology read: "I saw a tweet yesterday and I responded to it in the wrong way. As a Christian I should speak in love and in ways that are caring and helpful. I failed to do that and I am deeply sorry."

According to Jimmy Traina of Sports Illustrated, Dungy will serve in his normal studio role during NBC's Saturday broadcast of the game between the Kansas City Chiefs and Jacksonville Jaguars.

Politics aside, Dungy also drew some criticism this week for his performance while serving as the color commentator alongside Al Michaels during NBC's broadcast of the Jaguars' win over the Los Angeles Chargers last week.

Comments / 117

Vee Mo
3d ago

Stop apologizing for having values, you have just as much right to your opinions as everyone else. If we have to listen to the opposition the opposition has to listen to us.

Reply(5)
51
Colleen De Haven Hadley
4d ago

You don’t have to apologize for anything you and your wife are great people. My daughter and her husband adopted 2 handicap children. And they live them with all of their hearts. Just like you and your wife. Beautiful family

Reply
36
Leroy W Schoch
4d ago

why apologize if it's the truth. but then again Dungy is a class act so that was kinda expected from him. I'm still with you Tony

Reply(2)
36
Related
The Spun

Look: Emmitt Smith Has 2-Word Message For The Cowboys

Emmitt Smith is fired up to watch his Dallas Cowboys on Sunday evening. The Dallas Cowboys are set to play the San Francisco 49ers in the second NFC Divisional game. The winner will advance to play the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game at Lincoln Financial Field next Sunday.  If ...
TEXAS STATE
Vibe

Chad “Ocho Cinco” Johnson And ‘Selling Tampa’ Star Sharelle Rosado Engaged

Sharelle Rosado of the series Selling Tampa and former NFL player Chad “Ocho Cinco” Johnson are officially engaged. The couple confirmed wedding bells are running with PEOPLE magazine over the weekend. The retired athlete proposed to the reality star on Saturday (Jan. 7) during an event masked as a birthday party for himself. Although the couple has longtime referred to each other as “fiancé” and “fiancée,” the engagement event and ring sealed the deal. More from VIBE.comLaKeith Stanfield Addresses Engagement And "Secret" Baby In Post-Holiday RecapRihanna Issues Savage X Fenty "Game Day" Collection Ahead Of Super Bowl DebutThe Weeknd Asks "Is...
TAMPA, FL
Popculture

Frank Thomas, MLB Great, Has Died

Frank Thomas, a former MLB star who spent the majority of his time with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 1950s, died last Monday. He was 93 years old, and the cause of death was not announced. This is not to be confused with another MLB player named Frank Thomas who played for the Chicago White Sox from 1990-2005 and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Look: Brock Purdy's Girlfriend Going Viral Before Kickoff

Brock Purdy is ready to go on Sunday afternoon. So is his girlfriend. The girlfriend of the San Francisco 49ers quarterback is trending on social media before kickoff on Sunday. Purdy is dating Jenna Brandt. The couple has been together throughout the season. "love cheering ya on, BP," she wrote on ...
SANTA CLARA, CA
OnlyHomers

NFL Legend Dies

National Football League legend Art McNally, an official who was known as the "father of instant replay," has died at the age of 97, according to CNN. McNally died on Sunday at a hospital in Pennsylvania of natural causes, according to the reports.
Athlon Sports

Tom Brady Reveals How He's Spending His Time This Offseason

Yesterday, Tom Brady sounded agitated when asked about what his future held. He scolded Jim Gray on his podcast Let's Go, asserting that he didn't know what he'd do for the 2023 season and beyond.  This soundbite didn't tell the whole story, however, as his plans for the offseason seem more ...
The Spun

NFL World Reacts To What 49ers Said About Dak Prescott

Dallas Cowboys quarterback Dak Prescott threw two interceptions in the 19-12 loss to the San Francisco 49ers on Sunday evening. Following the game, one 49ers defensive back made his thoughts on Prescott clear. "Dak isn't good against zone," 49ers defensive back Jimmie Ward told reporters. He ...
CALIFORNIA STATE
Athlon Sports

Athlon Sports

New York, NY
65K+
Followers
3K+
Post
47M+
Views
ABOUT

AthlonSports.com offers reliable predictions, provides expert analysis, reacts to breaking news, and helps shape the way fans view the game.

 https://athlonsports.com

Comments / 0

Community Policy