Kyle Shanahan Provides Update On Jimmy Garoppolo's Return

By Mitchell Forde
 4 days ago

We know who will start behind center for the San Francisco 49ers when they face the Dallas Cowboys in Sunday's marquee NFL divisional playoff matchup.

That will be Brock Purdy, the seventh-round rookie who has led the team to seven consecutive wins. The team ruled fellow quarterback Jimmy Garoppolo out for the matchup on Friday.

But should the 49ers advance deeper into the postseason, it sounds possible that Purdy could have some competition.

49ers coach Kyle Shanahan said Saturday that Garoppolo, who has been sidelined since Week 13 due to a broken bone in his foot, could potentially return to the active roster if the team advances to the NFC Championship game.

However, according to ESPN's Adam Schefter, Shanahan said "there'd be a better chance" for Garoppolo to be ready for the Super Bowl, should the 49ers get there.

"49ers HC Kyle Shanahan said Jimmy Garoppolo has an 'outside chance' to be ready for the NFC Championship Game if San Francisco were able to advance to it," Schefter tweeted, "but that 'there'd be a better chance' for him to be ready for the Super Bowl if the 49ers could get that far."

Garoppolo was initially believed to be out for the season after his Dec. 4 injury, but Shanahan said last week that the team was hoping he could return during the postseason. He was spotted without a walking boot on his foot for the first time earlier this week.

Garoppolo, who himself took over for injured starter Trey Lance earlier this season, led the 49ers to a 7-3 record during his 10 starts. He's 38-17 in 55 career starts with the franchise.

Shanahan has not publicly stated who would start behind center should Garoppolo be cleared to play at any point during the postseason. But several reports have indicated that the team would stick with Purdy. That's not a surprise, as Purdy has played well, throwing at least two touchdown passes in each of his eight appearances.

Still, given the team's injury luck at quarterback this season, Shanahan would likely sleep a little better if Garoppolo is available, should his team can advance any further in the postseason.

The Purdy-led 49ers are currently favored by four points over the Cowboys. The two teams will kick off at 6:30 p.m. Sunday.

Athlon Sports

Athlon Sports

