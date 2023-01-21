Read full article on original website
NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update
The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
Bleacher Report
Former NFL DT Chris Baker Says He's Recovering After Suffering 'Serious' Stroke
Former NFL defensive tackle Chris Baker is recovering from a stroke he suffered last week. Per TMZ Sports, Baker's mother said her son is expected to make a full recovery after undergoing emergency surgery following a "serious" stroke on Friday. TMZ noted she said doctors have stated Baker responded to...
Bleacher Report
Patrick Mahomes Practicing for Chiefs Despite Ankle Injury Before AFC Championship
Kansas City Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes will practice Wednesday ahead of Sunday's AFC Championship Game against the Cincinnati Bengals, head coach Andy Reid told reporters. "We'll be ready to go and I'll be ready to go, for sure," Mahomes told reporters on Wednesday. The 27-year-old suffered a high ankle sprain...
Bleacher Report
Chiefs' Key Matchups to Beat Bengals in AFC Championship
The Kansas City Chiefs need to figure out how to end their three-game losing streak against the Cincinnati Bengals. Andy Reid's team fell to the Bengals in each of the last two regular seasons and in last year's AFC Championship Game. Kansas City has to come up with a game...
Popculture
Frank Thomas, MLB Great, Has Died
Frank Thomas, a former MLB star who spent the majority of his time with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 1950s, died last Monday. He was 93 years old, and the cause of death was not announced. This is not to be confused with another MLB player named Frank Thomas who played for the Chicago White Sox from 1990-2005 and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.
Broncos Have Reportedly 'Made Decision' On Coaching Offer
The Denver Broncos have already interviewed Sean Payton for their head coaching position, and are reportedly planning a second meeting with the former Saints head coach. If FS1's Colin Cowherd is correct, Denver doesn't even need to speak with Payton again. On "The Herd" Tuesday afternoon, Cowherd ...
Bleacher Report
Under-the-Radar NFL Players Who Could Decide the 2023 NFC, AFC Championship Games
There's almost nothing "under the radar" about a pair of NFL conference championship games that involve four teams that went a combined 53-14 during the 2022 regular season. Of course, the Cincinnati Bengals, Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles have all been to the Super Bowl in recent years, and altogether they possess 24 Pro Bowlers this season.
Bleacher Report
Bills' 2023 Free Agents, Targets and Draft Needs After NFL Playoff Loss
The Buffalo Bills have become one of the most exciting teams in the NFL. The presence of dual-threat quarterback Josh Allen, skill players like Stefon Diggs and an aggressive talent-laden defense has made Buffalo a must-watch on both sides of the ball. However, there's a difference between being a "fun"...
Bleacher Report
Ranking Each Positional Group in the 2023 NFL Draft from Worst to First
Each NFL draft has its own sets of strengths and weaknesses when it comes to positional groups. For example, wide receiver has been an S-tier position over the last few years, including last April when a six came off the board in the first 18 picks. While wideout may not...
Bleacher Report
What Makes Will Levis a Real Threat to Go No. 1 Overall in 2023 NFL Draft
Kentucky quarterback Will Levis entered his senior season with the potential to become the No. 1 overall pick in the 2023 NFL draft. Although he didn't perform as well as he did in 2021, particularly against top competition, he's still a strong contender to be taken first overall. "There are...
Bleacher Report
Super Bowl 2023: AFC, NFC Conference Championship Predictions and Vegas Odds
Only four NFL teams remain in the hunt for Super Bowl LVII glory. All four posted a top-six scoring differential this season. If these aren't the four best teams in football, they at least rank somewhere among its elite class. That doesn't leave much wiggle room for oddsmakers and wagerers to find clear separation between them.
Bleacher Report
Georgia Reviewing Car Crash That Killed OL Devin Willock, Staffer Chandler LeCroy
On Tuesday night, University of Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks released the school's first extensive statement on the car crash that killed offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staff member Chandler LeCroy in the early morning hours of Jan. 15. According to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN), Brooks said the...
Bleacher Report
Stefon Diggs Left Bills Locker Room Before Coaches Arrived After Loss to Bengals
Buffalo Bills wide receiver Stefon Diggs was disappointed following the team's 27-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in the AFC divisional round on Sunday afternoon at Highmark Stadium. Diggs was so disappointed that he packed his things and exited the locker room before some of the Bills coaches even arrived...
Bleacher Report
Mel Kiper 2023 NFL Mock Draft: Bijan Robinson to Cowboys Ahead of Tony Pollard FA
The Dallas Cowboys may not look far to supplement a backfield that could be in flux this offseason. ESPN's Mel Kiper Jr. projected the team to select Texas running back Bijan Robinson with the No. 26 overall pick in his most recent 2023 mock draft. Robinson ran for 3,410 yards...
Bleacher Report
Eagles' Nick Sirianni's Omission as NFL COY Finalist Slammed as 'Disgrace' by Fans
Nick Sirianni led the Philadelphia Eagles to a 14-3 record and the No. 1 seed in the NFC, but it wasn't enough to be one of three finalists for the Associated Press Coach of the Year. Though Sirianni was initially listed as one of five finalists by the NFL, Rob...
Bleacher Report
Bills Ripped by Fans for Play-Calling, 'Wasting' Josh Allen in Loss vs. Bengals
The Buffalo Bills were projected to be the favorites to represent the AFC in Super Bowl LVII, but the team unfortunately fell short of expectations once again. Playing through snowy conditions in front of their fans at Highmark Stadium, the Bills suffered a 27-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in an AFC Divisional Round matchup. This marks the second straight year that Buffalo failed to advance to a conference championship game.
Bleacher Report
NFL Rumors: Falcons Linked to Lamar Jackson Trade with Ravens by Insiders
The Atlanta Falcons have reportedly emerged as a logical contender to trade for star quarterback Lamar Jackson this offseason should the Baltimore Ravens decide on moving him, as "multiple people" around the NFL told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. "Good running game, an offense that could be friendly to Lamar while helping...
Bleacher Report
Impact CFB Transfer Targets Who Can Still Move This Offseason
While the chaos of the college football transfer portal has calmed down for now, several promising players are still deciding on their next destination. The top available transfers are a reasonably diverse group, too. Among the six players, there are a few quarterbacks, an offensive lineman, a wide receiver and two cornerbacks.
Bleacher Report
NFL Exec: Kyler Murray 'Will Always Be Limited' by 'Size and Unwillingness' in Pocket
Kyler Murray's development stagnated this past year, and one NFL team executive posited it could reflect a larger issue for the Arizona Cardinals star. Speaking with The Athletic's Mike Sando, the anonymous exec cited the team's "older roster" and Murray's "contract/injury situation" as drawbacks to taking over as Arizona's head coach.
Bleacher Report
Cowboys Rumors: Tony Pollard Expected to Be Ready for Camp After Leg Injury Surgery
Tony Pollard's season ended in injury on Sunday, as the veteran running back broke his left fibula and suffered a high ankle sprain in the Dallas Cowboys' 19-12 loss against the San Francisco 49ers in the NFC Divisional Round. But according to ESPN's Todd Archer, Pollard is expected to be...
