ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Arkansas State

Comments / 0

Related
thecomeback.com

NFL world reacts to huge Patrick Mahomes update

The Kansas City Chiefs were hit with quite a scare during Saturday night’s Division Round showdown with the Jacksonville Jaguars when star quarterback Patrick Mahomes suffered a leg injury that momentarily kept him out of the game. But Mahomes did return to the game even despite a high ankle sprain and it’s sounding more and more like he’s going to play in this week’s game against the Cincinnati Bengals.
KANSAS CITY, MO
Bleacher Report

Chiefs' Key Matchups to Beat Bengals in AFC Championship

The Kansas City Chiefs need to figure out how to end their three-game losing streak against the Cincinnati Bengals. Andy Reid's team fell to the Bengals in each of the last two regular seasons and in last year's AFC Championship Game. Kansas City has to come up with a game...
KANSAS CITY, MO
Popculture

Frank Thomas, MLB Great, Has Died

Frank Thomas, a former MLB star who spent the majority of his time with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 1950s, died last Monday. He was 93 years old, and the cause of death was not announced. This is not to be confused with another MLB player named Frank Thomas who played for the Chicago White Sox from 1990-2005 and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.
PITTSBURGH, PA
The Spun

Broncos Have Reportedly 'Made Decision' On Coaching Offer

The Denver Broncos have already interviewed Sean Payton for their head coaching position, and are reportedly planning a second meeting with the former Saints head coach. If FS1's Colin Cowherd is correct, Denver doesn't even need to speak with Payton again. On "The Herd" Tuesday afternoon, Cowherd ...
DENVER, CO
Bleacher Report

Under-the-Radar NFL Players Who Could Decide the 2023 NFC, AFC Championship Games

There's almost nothing "under the radar" about a pair of NFL conference championship games that involve four teams that went a combined 53-14 during the 2022 regular season. Of course, the Cincinnati Bengals, Kansas City Chiefs, San Francisco 49ers and Philadelphia Eagles have all been to the Super Bowl in recent years, and altogether they possess 24 Pro Bowlers this season.
Bleacher Report

Bills' 2023 Free Agents, Targets and Draft Needs After NFL Playoff Loss

The Buffalo Bills have become one of the most exciting teams in the NFL. The presence of dual-threat quarterback Josh Allen, skill players like Stefon Diggs and an aggressive talent-laden defense has made Buffalo a must-watch on both sides of the ball. However, there's a difference between being a "fun"...
BUFFALO, NY
Bleacher Report

Super Bowl 2023: AFC, NFC Conference Championship Predictions and Vegas Odds

Only four NFL teams remain in the hunt for Super Bowl LVII glory. All four posted a top-six scoring differential this season. If these aren't the four best teams in football, they at least rank somewhere among its elite class. That doesn't leave much wiggle room for oddsmakers and wagerers to find clear separation between them.
Bleacher Report

Georgia Reviewing Car Crash That Killed OL Devin Willock, Staffer Chandler LeCroy

On Tuesday night, University of Georgia athletic director Josh Brooks released the school's first extensive statement on the car crash that killed offensive lineman Devin Willock and recruiting staff member Chandler LeCroy in the early morning hours of Jan. 15. According to the Associated Press (h/t ESPN), Brooks said the...
ATHENS, GA
Bleacher Report

Bills Ripped by Fans for Play-Calling, 'Wasting' Josh Allen in Loss vs. Bengals

The Buffalo Bills were projected to be the favorites to represent the AFC in Super Bowl LVII, but the team unfortunately fell short of expectations once again. Playing through snowy conditions in front of their fans at Highmark Stadium, the Bills suffered a 27-10 loss to the Cincinnati Bengals in an AFC Divisional Round matchup. This marks the second straight year that Buffalo failed to advance to a conference championship game.
CINCINNATI, OH
Bleacher Report

NFL Rumors: Falcons Linked to Lamar Jackson Trade with Ravens by Insiders

The Atlanta Falcons have reportedly emerged as a logical contender to trade for star quarterback Lamar Jackson this offseason should the Baltimore Ravens decide on moving him, as "multiple people" around the NFL told ESPN's Jeremy Fowler. "Good running game, an offense that could be friendly to Lamar while helping...
BALTIMORE, MD
Bleacher Report

Impact CFB Transfer Targets Who Can Still Move This Offseason

While the chaos of the college football transfer portal has calmed down for now, several promising players are still deciding on their next destination. The top available transfers are a reasonably diverse group, too. Among the six players, there are a few quarterbacks, an offensive lineman, a wide receiver and two cornerbacks.
GEORGIA STATE
Bleacher Report

NFL Exec: Kyler Murray 'Will Always Be Limited' by 'Size and Unwillingness' in Pocket

Kyler Murray's development stagnated this past year, and one NFL team executive posited it could reflect a larger issue for the Arizona Cardinals star. Speaking with The Athletic's Mike Sando, the anonymous exec cited the team's "older roster" and Murray's "contract/injury situation" as drawbacks to taking over as Arizona's head coach.

Comments / 0

Community Policy