At press time, the global crypto market hovers above $1 trillion. Axie Infinity (AXS) tops the gainers’ charts with a 42% price surge in the last 24h. Despite the untested bullish rally, some cryptocurrencies have surprisingly recorded and set their new all-time highs (ATH) at the start of 2023. Significantly, Aptos (APT) and Optimism (OP) are the cryptos that have contributed their new records to the market’s positive sentiment. According to Coingecko, on January 22, APT set its new ATH at $14.47 and OP at $2.46.

2 DAYS AGO