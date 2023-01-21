Read full article on original website
Bitcoin (BTC) Surges by 10% to Attain 23K Price Level
Bitcoin’s (BTC) price surged by over 10% in the previous week. BTC Fear & Greed Index is currently at “Neutral.”. The world’s most prominent cryptocurrency Bitcoin (BTC) kicks off the new year by retaining its bullish momentum. BTC peaking at over $23,000 price range, the first milestone since early August. Last weekend, Bitcoin began to show a positive trend, reaching a high of $19,942 before resting in the $18,000–$17,000 region.
Axie Infinity (AXS) Is Hitting Its Three-Month Price High
Axie Infinity (AXS) has reached its 3 months high of $13.83. AXS is also in the largest TVL with a $1 billion token locked. Axie Infinity (AXS), the governance token for the Play-to-Earn (P2E) NFT game has reached its 3 months high of $13.83. The astonishing element to be remembered is the surge in the trading volume, a 908.8% increase as per CMC. Resulting in an increased 24 hrs trading volume of more than $1 billion.
Whales Amass Over 500 Million Dogecoin (DOGE) in Last 2 Days
150 million DOGE tokens, worth over $13 million, were traded by top 20 whale. The majority of DOGE coins are stored at Robinhood-affiliated wallet addresses. This weekend, the biggest Dogecoin whale traded almost 165 million DOGE coins. As market sentiment improved after zero-fee trading platform Robinhood announced support for Dogecoin in its newly launched wallet, many “whales” bought up massive quantities of DOGE coins.
Crypto Market’s Bullish Rally – Aptos & OP Hitting Their New ATH
At press time, the global crypto market hovers above $1 trillion. Axie Infinity (AXS) tops the gainers’ charts with a 42% price surge in the last 24h. Despite the untested bullish rally, some cryptocurrencies have surprisingly recorded and set their new all-time highs (ATH) at the start of 2023. Significantly, Aptos (APT) and Optimism (OP) are the cryptos that have contributed their new records to the market’s positive sentiment. According to Coingecko, on January 22, APT set its new ATH at $14.47 and OP at $2.46.
Ark Invest Offloads 500,000 Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) Shares
The price of GBTC naturally rose along with Bitcoin’s. ARKW sold off 500,000 GBTC shares just around the time the stock price started going up. Cathie Wood’s Ark Invest offloaded a piece of its Grayscale Bitcoin Trust (GBTC) shares since November’s Bitcoin price lows, the latest data indicates. During the month of November 2022, Ark Invest increased the value of the ARK Next Generation Internet ETF (ARKW) by $4.5 million by purchasing 450,272 GBTC shares. In comparison to its January 2023 price of $12.25, GBTC was trading in the $7.46 to $9.48 range.
User Purchases 850 Billion Shiba Inu (SHIB) Worth $9.2M
A tweet claims that a user paid just over $9.2 million USD in fiat currency. On January 18 a whale sent 443 billion SHIB meme coins to OKX. In anticipation of the release of the beta version of the Layer 2 protocol for Shiba Inu, some members of the SHIB army have opted to stock up on SHIB. Ali Needazar, a Twitter user, posted a screenshot of a Shiba Inu purchase. A tweet claims that a user paid just over $9.2 million USD in fiat currency for 848,776,937 SHIB meme coins.
Mining Firm Argo Blockchain Resumes Trading on Nasdaq Stock Exchange
Nasdaq originally informed Argo that trading would be suspended on December 16. After seeing a 40% drop in share price, the company scrapped plans to raise $27M. In a filing with the SEC made on Monday morning, Argo Blockchain reported that its stock, ARBK, has re-entered trading on Nasdaq. Moreover, Nasdaq originally informed Argo that trading would be suspended on December 16 due to the company’s shares not closing above $1 for 30 days in a row.
Quai Network (QUAI) Plans to Achieve 50K Transactions Per Second
Quai Network is a layer 1 network of blockchains that uses merging to achieve high throughput. Recently, Quai Network has partnered with Structure.fi, a mobile-first financial platform. The layer 1 network of blockchain Quai Network ($QUAI) alarmed crypto enthusiasts by intending to utilize multiple blockchains operating in parallel and secured...
Bybit Introduces Unified Trading Account (UTA) For Its Investors
Unified Trading Account will allow traders to diversify their trades and plan their trading strategies. The UTA offers all of its investors a single margin account. Bybit, one of the most well-known cryptocurrency exchanges, has come up with a new initiative for its investors. According to the latest announcement from the trading platform, it has introduced a new feature called, Unified Trading Account (UTA), a flexible all-in-one account option that provides multiple benefits for Bybit customers.
Stellar Development Foundation Joins New CFTC Advisory Committee
SDF will be representing the cryptocurrency industry as one of four representatives. The foundation is hoping to shift attention to Layer 1 protocols and payments. Stellar Development Foundation, a non-profit, has stated that it would be participating in a new advisory group established by the United States Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC).
BlockFi Reportedly Has Around $1.2 Billion Exposure to FTX
FTX and its subsidiaries filed for bankruptcy in November of last year. BlockFi temporarily halted withdrawals on November 28 and filed for bankruptcy. According to unaltered financial data that was accidentally posted on Tuesday, insolvent crypto lender BlockFi is connected to SBF’s FTX and Alameda Research to the tune of around $1.2 billion.
MarketAcross Picked As Web3’s Lead Media Partner For European Blockchain Convention
MarketAcross, a pioneer in blockchain marketing, has become the exclusive worldwide media partner for the forthcoming European Blockchain Convention (EBC). In its ninth edition, this conference will take place at the Hyatt Regency in Barcelona, Spain, from February 15-17, 2023, and is projected to attract more than 2,500 participants. The...
Central African Republic Working on Legal Framework For Cryptocurrencies
CAR’s various ministries have all contributed 15 experts to the committee. Nigerian crypto exchange Roqqu has received a virtual currency license EEA. A 15-person committee was established in the Central African Republic (CAR). A developing nation in Central Africa, to create legislation regulating the usage of cryptocurrencies. And tokenization in the country and the region.
Grayscale CEO Says the SEC Has Hindered Bitcoin Advancement
Michael Sonnenshein says the SEC needs to halt the “bad actors” from the crypto industry. SEC’s approach has prompted U.S. investors to select offshore crypto platforms. Bitcoin (BTC), the dominant cryptocurrency in the market, has witnessed a deceleration in its further expansion due to the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). According to Michael Sonnenshein, the CEO of one of the top investment management firms, Grayscale Investments, the SEC’s crypto regulatory laws have resulted in the slowdown of Bitcoin’s progression.
Saudi Arabia Forays Into CBDC Exploration Through Saudi Central Bank
The central bank plans to continue its experiments with a possible CBDC deployment. Saudi Central Bank (SAMA) is the driving force behind the initiative. The CBDC Experiment was announced by the Central Bank of Saudi Arabia in a press statement published today. The central bank plans to continue its experiments with a possible CBDC deployment, according to the statement.
Pilot Program of Euro-backed Stablecoin Approved by Bank of Spain
The eurm token will be produced using Ethereum and Polygon blockchain technology. MONEI hopes that regulators will give their clearance to this stablecoin initiative. Stablecoins and CBDC trials are becoming more popular in Europe. Spanish central bank Banco de Espaa approved a pilot programme on January 19. That would issue digital tokens tied to the euro. MONEI, a regulated fintech payments business, is leading the charge on this initiative. Furthermore, that will provide customers the ability to produce their own stable euro currency for various uses.
Ethereum Shanghai Mainnet Shadow Fork Completes Successfully
Developers may check for design problems and make any necessary adjustments. The Ethereum network switched to a proof-of-stake architecture in September. The world’s biggest smart contract network, Ethereum, is getting a little bit closer to release the $26 billion worth (and growing) of ETH staked by its users. The first mainnet shadow fork to verify the preparedness of ETH staking withdrawal capacity went live on Monday. As stated by Ethereum’s core developers. This capability is scheduled to be live in March.
Vitalik Buterin: Stealth Addresses Can Aid Ethereum’s Privacy Issues
Vitalik Buterin says that the privacy issue is the current most significant problem for Ethereum. A stealth address enables asset transfers without the need for prior communication with the recipient. Vitalik Buterin, the co-founder of Ethereum, reveals that the open-source blockchain platform is experiencing a major challenge. In a recent...
Cardano Restores Rapidly Following Brief Node Interruptions
More than half of the Cardano nodes disconnected and restarted due to an anomaly. The cause of the anomaly and subsequent node disconnections is still under investigation. Cardano Network, one of the leading open-source blockchain platforms, has recovered rapidly after its brief node disruption. According to recent posts from the developers of Cardano, the blockchain ecosystem witnessed a brief outage on Sunday as 50% of nodes disconnected due to an anomaly. However, the network problem was immediately resolved.
