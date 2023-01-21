HOLDEN , Mass. - Winter weather Monday morning downed trees and knocked out power in parts of central Massachusetts. In Holden, police were asking drivers to stay home if they can, as multiple trees came down across town, including one that fell on Main Street, completely blocking the road. Holden DPW director John Woodsmall said they are expecting things to get busier throughout the day. ​

HOLDEN, MA ・ 2 DAYS AGO