Tennessee State

spectrumnews1.com

Lawmakers react to Gov. Tony Evers' State of the State address

MADISON, Wis.— The 2023 State of the State address was a different experience for Greenfield Republican Rep. Bob Donovan, who, before winning his seat in the Wisconsin State Assembly in November, spent his political life in local government. What You Need To Know. Gov. Tony Evers delivered his fifth...
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

EXPLAINER: University of Wisconsin latest to ban TikTok

MADISON, Wis. (AP) — The University of Wisconsin System has joined a number of universities across the nation that have banned the popular socail media app TikTok on school-owned devices. UW System officials made the announcement Tuesday. Multiple schools have banned the app in recent weeks, including Arkansas State,...
WISCONSIN STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Ex-Ohio House speaker relieved for corruption trial's start

CINCINNATI (AP) — As his federal racketeering trial kicked off Monday, former Ohio House Speaker Larry Householder said he is optimistic and looking forward to telling his side of the story. “It should be a very good six weeks for me," Householder told reporters as he awaited opening statements...
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Suspect in Half Moon Bay farm killings faces 7 murder counts

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (AP) — A farmworker accused of killing seven people in back-to-back shootings at two Northern California mushroom farms was charged Wednesday with seven counts of murder and one of attempted murder. Chunli Zhao, 66, will make his first court appearance Wednesday afternoon. It was not...
HALF MOON BAY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Winter weather arrives overnight for parts of Kentucky

Winter weather will arrive for parts of Kentucky overnight into early Wednesday morning. The early morning commute may be slushy for areas along the Ohio River. Along the Ohio River, wet snow will fall for a few hours. Snow switches back to rain during the morning. Winds will be gusty...
KENTUCKY STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Suspect in shootings at Half Moon Bay farms was employee

HALF MOON BAY, Calif. (AP) — An agricultural worker killed seven people in back-to-back shootings at two mushroom farms that had employed him in Northern California and the massacre is believed to be a “workplace violence incident," officials said Tuesday as the state mourned its third mass killing in eight days.
HALF MOON BAY, CA
spectrumnews1.com

Now Hiring: Wisconsin Humane Society looks to grow team

MILWAUKEE — If you enjoy working with animals, you may be in luck. The Wisconsin Humane Society is making a big hiring push at locations in Milwaukee, Racine, Green Bay and Saukville. There is a significant hiring need in a wide variety of areas. Veterinary technicians and animal care...
MILWAUKEE, WI
spectrumnews1.com

Winter weather creates morning mess across central Massachusetts

HOLDEN , Mass. - Winter weather Monday morning downed trees and knocked out power in parts of central Massachusetts. In Holden, police were asking drivers to stay home if they can, as multiple trees came down across town, including one that fell on Main Street, completely blocking the road. Holden DPW director John Woodsmall said they are expecting things to get busier throughout the day. ​
HOLDEN, MA
spectrumnews1.com

Cancer survivor shares how early detection nearly saved her life

COLUMBUS, Ohio — Over the last decade, the Ohio Department of Health says pancreatic cancer incidence and mortality rates have increased in Ohio, but one woman is living proof of beating the odds. What You Need To Know. A woman was diagnosed with pancreatic cancer in July 2021. The...
OHIO STATE
spectrumnews1.com

Another winter storm brings heavy, wet snowfall on Wednesday

Another accumulating snow event is on the way for Wednesday. A bigger storm system will again bring a blanket of accumulating snow. Snow totals up to 8 inches are possible in northwest and west-central Ohio. It will also be breezy and blustery. Light snow will continue on Thursday, keeping us...
OHIO STATE

