The Tennessee Highway Patrol says that one man was killed in a traffic accident Sunday afternoon in Morgan County. The THP reports that 20-year-old Kaleb Moore had been driving a 2001 Chevy Camaro east in the 6100 block of Knoxville Highway shortly after 2:30 pm when his car went off the right side of the road. Troopers reported that car struck a utility pole and rolled several times before colliding with a building and coming to a stop.

MORGAN COUNTY, TN ・ 1 DAY AGO