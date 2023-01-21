IN Lottery

ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Indianapolis, IN

By The Associated Press
 4 days ago

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) _ These Indiana lotteries were drawn Saturday:

Cash 5

03-08-13-17-36

(three, eight, thirteen, seventeen, thirty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $396,501

Cash4Life

04-21-28-32-36, Cash Ball: 1

(four, twenty-one, twenty-eight, thirty-two, thirty-six; Cash Ball: one)

Lotto Plus

06-13-15-21-41-44

(six, thirteen, fifteen, twenty-one, forty-one, forty-four)

Quick Draw Midday

01-03-05-15-18-22-23-27-30-36-42-51-55-56-57-62-69-71-75-79, BE: 55

(one, three, five, fifteen, eighteen, twenty-two, twenty-three, twenty-seven, thirty, thirty-six, forty-two, fifty-one, fifty-five, fifty-six, fifty-seven, sixty-two, sixty-nine, seventy-one, seventy-five, seventy-nine; BE: fifty-five)

Daily Three-Midday

6-1-9, SB: 7

(six, one, nine; SB: seven)

Daily Three-Evening

6-3-0, SB: 4

(six, three, zero; SB: four)

Daily Four-Midday

5-4-5-8, SB: 7

(five, four, five, eight; SB: seven)

Daily Four-Evening

0-5-5-2, SB: 4

(zero, five, five, two; SB: four)

Quick Draw Evening

04-05-06-08-12-13-16-17-21-23-25-30-35-37-40-47-50-58-66-72, BE: 40

(four, five, six, eight, twelve, thirteen, sixteen, seventeen, twenty-one, twenty-three, twenty-five, thirty, thirty-five, thirty-seven, forty, forty-seven, fifty, fifty-eight, sixty-six, seventy-two; BE: forty)

Hoosier Lotto

09-11-20-37-38-46

(nine, eleven, twenty, thirty-seven, thirty-eight, forty-six)

Estimated jackpot: $8,600,000

Mega Millions

Estimated jackpot: 31,000,000

Powerball

05-14-19-46-64, Powerball: 22, Power Play: 4

(five, fourteen, nineteen, forty-six, sixty-four; Powerball: twenty-two; Power Play: four)

Estimated jackpot: $502,000,000

