PA Lottery
HARRISBURG, Pa. (AP) _ These Pennsylvania lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Cash 5
05-06-07-13-23
(five, six, seven, thirteen, twenty-three)
Estimated jackpot: $450,000
Cash4Life
04-21-28-32-36, Cash Ball: 1
(four, twenty-one, twenty-eight, thirty-two, thirty-six; Cash Ball: one)
Match 6 Lotto
10-18-26-32-37-42
(ten, eighteen, twenty-six, thirty-two, thirty-seven, forty-two)
Estimated jackpot: $770,000
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 31,000,000
Pick 2 Day
1-8, Wild: 2
(one, eight; Wild: two)
Pick 2 Evening
6-5, Wild: 9
(six, five; Wild: nine)
Pick 3 Day
7-9-1, Wild: 2
(seven, nine, one; Wild: two)
Pick 3 Evening
3-1-1, Wild: 9
(three, one, one; Wild: nine)
Pick 4 Day
2-4-7-1, Wild: 2
(two, four, seven, one; Wild: two)
Pick 4 Evening
1-3-9-5, Wild: 9
(one, three, nine, five; Wild: nine)
Pick 5 Day
0-2-1-2-2, Wild: 2
(zero, two, one, two, two; Wild: two)
Pick 5 Evening
3-6-0-1-6, Wild: 9
(three, six, zero, one, six; Wild: nine)
Powerball
05-14-19-46-64, Powerball: 22, Power Play: 4
(five, fourteen, nineteen, forty-six, sixty-four; Powerball: twenty-two; Power Play: four)
Estimated jackpot: $502,000,000
Treasure Hunt
06-08-21-28-29
(six, eight, twenty-one, twenty-eight, twenty-nine)
Estimated jackpot: $30,000
