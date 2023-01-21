Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Los Angeles Lakers Make Major TradeOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
Woman hysterical after McDonald's location remained open for 24 hours despite all the machines not workingC. HeslopSeattle, WA
Democrats Trying To Add New StateNews Breaking LIVEWashington, DC
This Huge Antique Shop in Maryland is a Must-VisitJoe MertensAnnapolis, MD
New Therapy Center Opens in Ashburn to Help Teens and Young AdultsUplift LoudounAshburn, VA
Related
Four Brave American Airmen Were Brutally Butchered for Cannibalistic Purposes in the Gruesome Chichijima incident
The Chichijima Incident, also known as the "Murasaki" incident, was a real historical event that occurred during World War II in which American airmen were captured by the Japanese and killed.
McCarthy gets heated with reporter: 'You don't get to determine whether I answer a question'
Speaker of the House Kevin McCarthy on Tuesday defended his decision to strip Democratic Congressmen Adam Schiff and Eric Swalwell from the House Intelligence committee.
Trump Spoils Funeral
Former President Donald Trump made a eulogy of an ardent supporter all about himself — because of course he did.
Kevin McCarthy reportedly ‘will never leave’ Marjorie Taylor Greene
The far-right Republican congresswoman was a fierce advocate of the House speaker during the 15-vote marathon for the office
Analysis shows Kari Lake lost by 17,000 votes after 33,000 Republicans voted for Democratic opponent
Arizona television personality Kari Lake's first foray into politics failed in a spectacular manner, in large part because she alienated a substantial segment of voters in her own party who either flipped to her opponent or chose to skip voting for anyone for governor. That's according to a post-election analysis...
The Girl Who Was So Wealthy, an Oklahoma Legislature Wanted to Reclassify Her Ethnicity
Sarah Rector, a black American, was so wealthy an Oklahoma legislature decided that her ethnicity should be reclassified as white to match her social status. In the early 1900’s it was rare for black people to be that wealthy. With racial segregation in place it was felt that reclassifying her as white would enable her to associate and travel with people of similar social standing.
Donald Trump ends another legal challenge to N.Y. attorney general probe
NEW YORK, Jan 24 (Reuters) - Donald Trump has ended his appeal of a court ruling that let New York state's attorney general investigate his real estate business and eventually file a $250 million civil fraud lawsuit against the former U.S. president.
Group pushes for licenses for undocumented people
There is a new push from immigrant rights advocates to introduce legislation to Lansing that would ensure driver’s licenses for all.
Opinion: Commentary: School Choice Works in Rural America — Just Take a Look at Florida
When Oklahoma House Speaker Charles McCall announced last year that he was putting a school choice bill on ice, he suggested choice wouldn’t help rural students and referenced his hometown. “The obvious question for a person that lives in Atoka, Oklahoma — population 3,000, 12,000 in the county — [is] what does a kid with […]
