Fans have been pointing fingers on social media since Jay Briscoe passed away, pointing out Warner Bros. Discovery’s hypocrisy in allowing Dana White’s Slap Fighting to air after he slapped his wife while forbidding The Briscoes from appearing on AEW TV. Jay got into trouble over ten years ago for making anti-gay remarks, but he repeatedly apologized and had taken steps in private to learn from his error. People who knew Jay have recalled him as a kind man who cherished everyone.

1 DAY AGO