Popculture
Frank Thomas, MLB Great, Has Died
Frank Thomas, a former MLB star who spent the majority of his time with the Pittsburgh Pirates in the 1950s, died last Monday. He was 93 years old, and the cause of death was not announced. This is not to be confused with another MLB player named Frank Thomas who played for the Chicago White Sox from 1990-2005 and was inducted into the Baseball Hall of Fame in 2014.
MLB world reacts to horrible Angels news
Earlier this year, Los Angeles Angels fans were rejoicing at the news that Arte Moreno, the majority owner of the team, was exploring the decision to sell the Angels ahead of the 2023 season. But it turns out, that won’t be the case after all. The Angels announced on Monday afternoon that the Moreno Family Read more... The post MLB world reacts to horrible Angels news appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
batterypower.com
A short Chip Caray replacement wishlist for the Braves
This has been a very unexpected offseason so far. There have been bucket loads of cash poured on free agents. The Braves have spent less than 5 million in the same free agent market. There has been the “where in the world is Carlos Correa’s ankle” hysteria. But the most unexpected move of all, in my opinion, happened yesterday.
Bleed Cubbie Blue
Former Cubs announcer Chip Caray is leaving Atlanta to do play-by-play for the Cardinals (UPDATED)
UPDATE: This move, reported earlier, is apparently actually happening. The original article is below. Chip Caray, grandson of longtime Cubs/WGN announcer Harry Caray, was the Cubs’ TV play-by-play voice for seven seasons, from 1998-2004. Per Dan Caesar of the St. Louis Post-Dispatch, Caray, who has been the Atlanta Braves’...
Braves news: Alex Anthopoulos hopes he’s dead wrong about Vaughn Grissom
Atlanta Braves GM Alex Anthopoulos hopes he’s dead wrong about Vaughn Grissom playing shortstop. After the Braves sat by and watched star shortstop Dansby Swanson sit in free agency and ultimately sign with the Chicago Cubs, the club is now set to move forward with some sort of combination of Vaughn Grissom and Orlando Arcia at the position.
Baseball Legend and Three-Time World Series Champion Dies
It has been just announced that Major League Baseball proceeded to lose one of their all-time great players last night, January 20, 2023. According to MLB reporter for USA Today, Bob Nightengale, former MLB third baseman and General Manager Sal Bando passed away last night at the age of 78. He passed away after a five-year battle with cancer.
Boston Red Sox Acquire Star Shortstop In Major Trade
The Boston Red Sox have been busy this offseason acquiring players like Masataka Yoshida, Corey Kluber, Justin Turner, Kenley Jansen, and Chris Martin. The team also extended Rafael Devers to a long-term extension.
NFL Legend Dies
National Football League legend Art McNally, an official who was known as the "father of instant replay," has died at the age of 97, according to CNN. McNally died on Sunday at a hospital in Pennsylvania of natural causes, according to the reports.
Braves’ longtime broadcaster Chip Caray makes shocking Cardinals move
Longtime Atlanta Braves broadcaster Chip Caray is reportedly leaving Atlanta for a similar position with the St. Louis Cardinals, per David O’Brien of The Athletic. In addition to reporting on the news, O’Brien revealed some insight into Caray’s decision. “Chip Caray is leaving the Braves TV broadcast booth for a similar position with the Cardinals, […] The post Braves’ longtime broadcaster Chip Caray makes shocking Cardinals move appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Justin Turner wanted to re-sign with Dodgers before the plan quickly changed
Justin Turner is excited to be part of the Boston Red Sox, but the former Dodgers third baseman always will cherish what he accomplished in L.A.
batterypower.com
Braves News: Chip Caray is the new voice of the Cardinals, Mike Soroka, 2023 HOF class, more
While it is does not involve a player, coach, or executive, it is significant that the Braves will be searching for a new play by play voice for television for their games moving forward. Chip Caray, who has been with Atlanta since 2005, is leaving the Braves to become the...
RUMOR: Reds’ true feelings on Trevor Bauer reunion after Dodgers release, revealed
The Cincinnati Reds have been mentioned as a potential landing destination for Trevor Bauer after the Los Angeles Dodgers moved on from the pitcher. Bauer, who won the NL Cy Young award with Cincinnati during the 2020 campaign, would benefit from playing in a smaller market upon his initial return from suspension. However, the Reds […] The post RUMOR: Reds’ true feelings on Trevor Bauer reunion after Dodgers release, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Rumor: Dodgers insider names Cardinals OF as ‘intriguing’ trade candidate
The Los Angeles Dodgers were tabbed as a potential landing spot for Pittsburgh Pirates outfielder Bryan Reynolds in MLB rumors, though the market for Reynolds seems to have quieted down in recent weeks, with many putting the likelihood of a Pirates trade at less than 50 percent at the moment, given their lofty asking price. […] The post Rumor: Dodgers insider names Cardinals OF as ‘intriguing’ trade candidate appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Braves news: Brian Snitker stops latest Vaughn Grissom rumor in its tracks
The Atlanta Braves lost Dansby Swanson earlier this offseason, and change is coming to Truist Park. But will it be Vaughn Grissom, or Orlando Arcia?. Replacing Dansby Swanson will not be easy — the former No. 1 overall pick had his best offensive season, and offered stable defensive play at a premium position. Yet, Alex Anthopoulos did not match the Cubs offer to Swanson, banking on a regression to the norm.
Yardbarker
Names to replace Chip Caray in Braves broadcasting booth are beginning to surface
You have to think a job like this is appealing to a lot of guys, especially with the national audience that comes with the Braves. I’m not sure how serious Bally’s “financial woes” are, but it would likely be difficult to promote somebody from within to do play-by-play. The gig seems like something Jeff Francoeur really doesn’t want to do half of the time, and Brian Jordan probably isn’t right for the job either. We’ll see what the Braves decide, but I’d be willing to wager they make a decision quickly.
Rumor: Yankees’ stance on futures of Aaron Hicks, Josh Donaldson, revealed
The New York Yankees may not be done just yet in making moves over the ongoing offseason. On Sunday, USA Today Sports’ Bob Nightengale provided updates on multiple offseason-related matters, including on just where the Yankees stand on the futures of Aaron Hicks and Josh Donaldson. Nightengale noted that the reigning AL East champions continue […] The post Rumor: Yankees’ stance on futures of Aaron Hicks, Josh Donaldson, revealed appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Red Sox pitcher reveals crucial pre-Spring Training Pedro Martinez advice
Boston Red Sox pitcher Brayan Bello recently revealed pitching advice he received from Hall of Famer Pedro Martinez during the offseason, per MLB.com’s Ian Browne. “Yeah, great experience,” Bello said. “One of my favorite pitchers, and I’ve just enjoyed learning from him. He said, basically, ‘Just don’t be afraid out there. Just throw what you’re […] The post Red Sox pitcher reveals crucial pre-Spring Training Pedro Martinez advice appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Dodgers’ free agency signee ready to get ‘back on track’ in Los Angeles
The Los Angeles Dodgers recently agreed to terms on a deal with pitcher Jordan Yamamoto. This will be an overlooked signing by many. But Yamamoto was once a highly-regarded prospect in the Miami Marlins’ organization. He recently revealed his goal after signing in LA. “Let’s go @Dodgers! Glad to be apart of an amazing organization! […] The post Dodgers’ free agency signee ready to get ‘back on track’ in Los Angeles appeared first on ClutchPoints.
Report: Braves play-by-play broadcaster leaving team after nearly 20 seasons, heading to Cardinals
ATLANTA — A man who has been one of the voice of the Atlanta Braves for nearly 20 years is reportedly leaving the team. According to a report from The Athletic, Chip Caray will join the St. Louis Cardinals broadcast team this upcoming season. [DOWNLOAD: Free WSB-TV News app...
Aroldis Chapman has fans’ heads spinning with WBC announcement for Great Britain
Aroldis Chapman made a shocking free agent decision when he signed with the Kansas City Royals. The former New York Yankees’ closer has made potentially an even more eye-opening announcement, joining Great Britain for the World Baseball Classic. Chapman is a native of Cuba. His most well-known nickname is...
