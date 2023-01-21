Read full article on original website
Related
In 2017, a 15-year-old girl snuck out to meet a man and never came back. Then, her parents made a shocking discovery.
15-year-old Sophie Reeder was born to Patrick Reeder and Nicole Twist, who divorced when she was two. Loved ones described Sophie as an introvert who liked all types of music and mostly kept to herself.
Paris Hilton Announces the Birth of Her First Child with a Sweet Photo of Her Baby Boy
Congratulations are in order for Paris Hilton and husband Carter Reum, who welcomed their first child together. The businesswoman and DJ, 41, announced the news on Instagram, sharing a close-up photo of her baby’s hand wrapped around her finger with a blue emoji. “You are already loved beyond words 💙,” the star captioned the post.... The post Paris Hilton Announces the Birth of Her First Child with a Sweet Photo of Her Baby Boy appeared first on Grazia USA.
Comments / 0