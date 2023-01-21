RI Lottery
CRANSTON, R.I. (AP) _ These Rhode Island lotteries were drawn Saturday:
Lucky For Life
06-10-11-29-35, Lucky Ball: 7
(six, ten, eleven, twenty-nine, thirty-five; Lucky Ball: seven)
Mega Millions
Estimated jackpot: 31,000,000
Numbers Evening
0-2-8-5
(zero, two, eight, five)
Numbers Midday
2-3-4-4
(two, three, four, four)
Powerball
05-14-19-46-64, Powerball: 22, Power Play: 4
(five, fourteen, nineteen, forty-six, sixty-four; Powerball: twenty-two; Power Play: four)
Estimated jackpot: $502,000,000
Wild Money
08-11-14-21-23, Extra: 4
(eight, eleven, fourteen, twenty-one, twenty-three; Extra: four)
Estimated jackpot: $36,000
