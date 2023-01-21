Read full article on original website
dayton.com
Hungry, hungry hippo! Fiona celebrates 6th birthday with special cake
Fiona, the tiny hippo who captured hearts across the world when she was born premature, celebrated her sixth birthday Tuesday at the Cincinnati Zoo & Botanical Garden. ExplorePHOTOS: Fiona is 6! Here's a look back at the beloved hippo through the years. Fiona celebrated with a special cake made with...
Fox 19
Fashion Statement: Superstar dads talk Joe, Ja’Marr connection, swag
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - Joe Burrow and Ja’Marr Chase make jaws drop with their on the field, but it’s their fashion off the field that is turning heads. FOX19 NOW’s Jeremy Rauch talked with the fathers of the Cincinnati star duo about the Burrow-Uno connection. See a spelling...
Fox 19
Butler County 7-year-old gets a birthday gift of a lifetime
HAMILTON, Ohio (WXIX) - A Hamilton second grader battling a rare brain cancer arrived at school Tuesday morning and received an early birthday gift. Rydder Ames turns eight on Jan. 30. The seven-year-old is battling a rare form of brain cancer called diffuse intrinsic pontine glioma or DIPG. Brookwood Elementary...
dayton.com
Funky fossil: New discovery named after Ohio Players hit
The Ohio Players earned platinum records, scored No. 1 singles and even had a stretch of local roadway designated Ohio Players Way. Today, the funk group from Dayton received a completely different distinction with the announcement of a newly discovered species of fossil amphibian named after its 1973 hit “Funky Worm.”
wvxu.org
Retired DJ 'Bubba Bo' Boulanger in hospice
Eric "Bubba Bo" Boulanger, a 40-year Greater Cincinnati radio veteran, planned to winter in Florida after retiring from WLW-AM's American Truckers' Network show a year ago. He never made it. After experiencing confusion last summer, he was diagnosed with glioblastoma, a very aggressive brain cancer. He had brain surgery for the tumor, chemotherapy and radiation last fall, and entered hospice shortly before Christmas.
dayton.com
Bubble tea shop moving into former Dayton coffee bar
Dayton’s first bubble tea food truck will soon open a brick-and-mortar space in Dayton’s Belmont neighborhood, owner Nicole Cornett confirmed. Cornett said Billie Gold Bubble Tea is expected to open in March at 732 Watervliet Ave. where Press Coffee Bar was previously located. Press Coffee Bar’s last day at that spot was Jan. 20. The owner of Press Coffee Bar, Janell Barker, told Dayton.com they plan to continue to operate at 257 Wayne Ave.
dayton.com
Dayton business owners to battle in chicken competition
Steven Earnest, owner of Lord of the Wings, and Michael Baxter, owner of Mother Clucking Chicken Coop, will battle it out in a chicken competition Saturday, March 4 at The Arena Sports Bar in Dayton. “He said he has the best chicken (and) I said I have the best chicken,...
dayton.com
Hip-hop stars raise money for Dayton skate parks
It’s uncommon to have international hip-hop artists like Aesop Rock, Blockhead and Lupe Fiasco decide to support a particular set of projects in a small market city in a flyover state. But that’s exactly what has happened with “Pumpkin Seeds,” the collaborative fundraising single raising money for The Collaboratory in Dayton with the goal of completing skateboard parks at Claridge Park and Home Avenue.
dayton.com
Legendary Dayton drag racer turns 90
Dayton’s legendary drag racer, “Ohio George” Montgomery will turn 90 on Jan. 25, and his family, friends and fans are gathering to honor him. Organizer Dave Thomas said they are expecting 75 to 80 people to join “Ohio George” at the Marion’s Piazza at 3443 N. Dixie Drive at noon on Wednesday. “Everyone is welcome, the more the merrier, " Thomas said.
dayton.com
Sledding in Dayton: Best place to go on a snow day like this
Combing through our archives revealed hundreds of sledding photos from the past decade. Wherever there is a snow-covered slope, sled-riding thrill-seekers will find it. We’ve realized Dayton is actually a stellar place to slip, slide and get rosy cheeks all in the name of winter fun. The most popular...
How to Watch Hamilton County Commission President Alicia Reece's first State of the County Address
Reece will make her first State of the County address as the first woman and African American to win city, state and county races in Hamilton County.
miamistudent.net
Miami student and family found dead in their home in Dublin
Content warning: This story contains mentions of self-harm and death. Miami University student Anish Rajan Rajaram and his parents were found dead by police in their home in Dublin, Ohio. Officers responded around 2 a.m. on Jan. 18 to a well-being check for the home requested by a friend of...
WLWT 5
Police responding to Tall Oaks Circle in Harrison for a reported assault with injuries
HARRISON, Ohio — Police responding to Tall Oaks Circle in Harrison for a reported assault with injuries. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident?...
WLWT 5
Reports of a structure fire on Miami Drive in Loveland
LOVELAND, Ohio — Reports of a structure fire on Miami Drive in Loveland. Click the video player above to watch other morning headlines from WLWT News 5. This story was curated by Hearst's WLWT Alert Desk. Do you have photos or video of this incident? If so, upload them...
WKRC
Sugar n' Spice opens newest restaurant location
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Sugar n' Spice, a popular Cincinnati diner known for its wispy thin pancakes and rubber ducks, just opened its first suburban restaurant location. Sugar n' Spice welcomed its first diners at the Approach at Summit Park in Blue Ash on Jan. 18. Subscribers to the...
Winter Restaurant Week: Miami Valley restaurants offer new dishes at reduced prices
Winter Restaurant Week by the Miami Valley Restaurant Association is a chance for dozens of local restaurants to show off their menu.
Fox 19
Victim of downtown hit-and-run sending message to drivers
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - The victim of a hit-and-run in Downtown Cincinnati is still recovering from the incident and is asking drivers to be aware of pedestrians. Colleen Williams was in a crosswalk at Broadway and 6th streets on the afternoon of Dec. 28, 2022, when she was struck. “Like I...
WKRC
New Greater Cincinnati restaurant combines steak, sushi with downtown views
CINCINNATI (Cincinnati Business Courier) - Those seeking a dinner spot with the perfect view can now opt for a steakhouse and sushi restaurant in Northern Kentucky overlooking downtown Cincinnati’s skyline. MRBL, located at 119 Fairfield Ave. in Bellevue, is now open for dinner Wednesday through Sunday. The restaurant, pronounced...
Fox 19
Court docs: Man shoots into Cincinnati Asian restaurant with people inside
CINCINNATI (WXIX) - A man was arrested Sunday after allegedly shooting into a Cincinnati Asian restaurant with people inside, according to court documents. Daniel Beckjord, 33, pulled up in his vehicle to Uncle Yip’s Asian restaurant on Reading Road and fired several rounds into the glass with a Glock handgun, a complaint stated.
University of Cincinnati News Record
UC student found dead in UPA
A University of Cincinnati (UC) student died Tuesday in University Park Apartments (UPA) – a university-managed housing property – according to a statement from Juan Guardia, assistant vice president for student affairs and dean of students. “Today we experienced the death of one of our Bearcats in University...
