Dayton’s legendary drag racer, “Ohio George” Montgomery will turn 90 on Jan. 25, and his family, friends and fans are gathering to honor him. Organizer Dave Thomas said they are expecting 75 to 80 people to join “Ohio George” at the Marion’s Piazza at 3443 N. Dixie Drive at noon on Wednesday. “Everyone is welcome, the more the merrier, " Thomas said.

DAYTON, OH ・ 4 DAYS AGO