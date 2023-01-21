ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Los Angeles, CA

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Early Signing Profile: 4-star linebacker Leviticus Su’a signs with Arizona

The Early Signing Period is over, however, the Arizona Wildcats received some good news last week when 4-star linebacker Leviticus Su’a committed while playing in the Polynesian Bowl. Turns out he’d actually signed with the UA in December but wanted to publicly announce it during the all-star game.
3-star California LB Kingston Lopa commits to Arizona

Arizona’s 2024 recruiting class is off to a monster start, with three commitments before the first month of 2023 is over. The latest to come on board is Kingston Lopa, a 3-star linebacker from Sacramento:. The 6-foot-4, 185-pound Lopa is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 40 linebacker in...
Arizona signees Breya Cunningham and Jada Williams named to the girls McDonald’s All-American West team

After going almost its entire existence without a female McDonald’s All-American, Arizona will now have multiple signees named to the game for the second straight season. La Jolla Country Day School and USA Basketball teammates Breya Cunningham and Jada Williams were named to the game on Tuesday afternoon. Both will play for the West team.
