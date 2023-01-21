Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
The Tragic Death of Paul Newman's Oldest Child and Only SonHerbie J PilatoLos Angeles, CA
Person Robbed, Threatened To Get Shot At Walmart In TorranceWestmont Community NewsTorrance, CA
Family, friends seek justice after woman dies giving birth at Inglewood hospital2UrbanGirlsInglewood, CA
Los Angeles Lakers Make Major TradeOnlyHomersLos Angeles, CA
4 Amazing Burger Places in CaliforniaAlina AndrasCalifornia State
Related
azdesertswarm.com
How Arizona men’s basketball sits in NET ranking, projected NCAA Tournament brackets
There’s no doubt Arizona will be in the 2023 NCAA Tournament, but what it’s seed will be and whether it can stay out West got called into question after losing games on consecutive weekends earlier this month. But a home sweep of the LA schools last weekend, including...
Pac-12 Basketball: UCLA Difficult to KO. Big Men Are Big Again
Who is atop our conference Player of the Year standings this week?
azdesertswarm.com
Early Signing Profile: 4-star linebacker Leviticus Su’a signs with Arizona
The Early Signing Period is over, however, the Arizona Wildcats received some good news last week when 4-star linebacker Leviticus Su’a committed while playing in the Polynesian Bowl. Turns out he’d actually signed with the UA in December but wanted to publicly announce it during the all-star game.
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona’s Helena Pueyo makes Naismith Women’s College Defensive Player of the Year watch list
Those who create all-defensive teams and crown defensive players of the year love steals and blocks. Leading the Pac-12 in steals with 2.6 per game has landed Arizona’s Helena Pueyo on the Naismith Women’s College Defensive Player of the Year watch list. Pueyo is one of 15 players...
USC football: Nation's No. 1 recruit discusses state of Trojans' program, USC interest
Lincoln Riley has coached three Heisman Trophy winning quarterbacks and that fact is helping him out on the recruiting trail
azdesertswarm.com
3-star California LB Kingston Lopa commits to Arizona
Arizona’s 2024 recruiting class is off to a monster start, with three commitments before the first month of 2023 is over. The latest to come on board is Kingston Lopa, a 3-star linebacker from Sacramento:. The 6-foot-4, 185-pound Lopa is ranked by 247Sports as the No. 40 linebacker in...
USC football: Trojans offer elite 2026 quarterback
USC has officially entered the Julian Lewis sweepstakes
azdesertswarm.com
Arizona signees Breya Cunningham and Jada Williams named to the girls McDonald’s All-American West team
After going almost its entire existence without a female McDonald’s All-American, Arizona will now have multiple signees named to the game for the second straight season. La Jolla Country Day School and USA Basketball teammates Breya Cunningham and Jada Williams were named to the game on Tuesday afternoon. Both will play for the West team.
USC football: Trojans add former Florida offensive lineman Ethan White via transfer portal
USC football brought in its twelfth transfer portal addition on Monday
NBC Los Angeles
Sports Anchor Fred Roggin to Sign Off After More Than Four Decades at NBC4
The 1980s were one of the greatest decades in Los Angeles sports history. Eight championships were won by local teams, including the first Super Bowl victory, two Dodgers World Series crowns and five NBA titles for the Lakers. Seven out of the 10 Rose Bowl games featured LA-area teams and six of those teams won.
Comments / 0