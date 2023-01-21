Read full article on original website
Lora Ann Palmer
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Lora Ann Parmer, 63, of Clarksburg, passed away on Monday, January 23, 2023 at her residence. She was born in Clarksburg on February 19, 1959, a daughter of the late Kinzy and Thresa Swisher Swiger. Lora is survived by her two daughters, Amanda Jo...
Kerry Alane Miller
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Kerry Alane Miller, 58, of Buckhannon, WV, passed away on January 23, 2023, at WVU Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. She was born April 25, 1964, the younger daughter of Lemoyne Wentz and Cecil R. Miller, both of Buckhannon.
Margaret DeProspero
REEDSVILLE — Margaret DeProspero, age 92, of Reedsville, departed this life on Saturday, Jan. 21, 2023 at WVU Hospital in Morgantown. She was born on July 26, 1930 in Morgantown, a daughter of the late Joseph and Helen (Yuhas) Takacs.
Reva Irene Fluharty
JANE LEW, W.Va. (WV News) — Reva Irene Fluharty, 91, of West Milford, went to meet her Savior after a courageous battle with Alzheimer’s dementia on Tuesday, January 24, 2023. Her battle with Alzheimer’s was made easier by the compassionate care of Lenora Lemasters (primary caregiver who tended...
Jamboree at the Mill celebrates 20 years
AUGUST 3, 2022- The 20th Jamboree at the Mill was held the week of July 25. Dubbed “The Best Five Days of Summer,” the Jamboree let Lewis County 4-H members show off their skills in various contests, including photography, livestock, and projects, some of which will be on display at the State Fair of WV this month.
French Creek Freddie
FRENCH CREEK, W.Va. (WV News) — French Creek Freddie, West Virginia’s unofficial weather-pro…
It's time for Groundhog Day again at West Virginia Wildlife Center
FRENCH CREEK, W.Va. (WV News) — French Creek Freddie, West Virginia’s unofficial weather-prognosticating groundhog, will make his prediction Feb. 2 at the State Wildlife Center. This will be Freddie’s 46th Groundhog Day prediction at the French Creek facility, located in Upshur County. The free event starts at 9:30...
Polar Plunge set Feb. 11 at Buckhannon's Riverwalk Boat Ramp
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Officials with the Upshur County Special Olympics will host their inaugural Polar Plunge on Feb. 11 in support of their athletes training throughout Upshur County. Registration for the Polar Plunge starts at 12:30 p.m. with a costume contest (best individual costume and best team...
Robey grows into leadership role within The Bridge Sports Complex in Bridgeport (West Virginia)
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Chase Robey, a former Bridgeport High School basketball and golf athlete, enjoys being back on the hardwood after working at The Bridge Sports Complex’s Citynet Center during the day. “I get my exercise in by playing basketball, pickleball and maybe an adult co-ed...
Moose Lodge begins accepting women as members
JANUARY 26, 2022- Moose Lodge 1376 has been a part of Lewis County for many years. A fraternal organization, women have not been able to be full-fledged members until 2021, when a change was made to allow women the opportunity. Lewis County resident, Lesley Slaughter, was appointed the first female officer and serves as chaplain.
Glenville State & Marshall officials meet to discuss partnerships
GLENVILLE, W.Va. (WV News) — Representatives from Glenville State University and Marshall University met recently to discuss current and potential new partnerships. The meeting took place at Glenville State University and included the presidents and provosts of both institutions, academic department representatives and others.
Chamber of Commerce names Tucker as Lewis Countian of the Year
NOVEMBER 9, 2022 — A well-deserved recognition was bestowed upon Barb Tucker as she was named 2022 Lewis Countian of the Year by the Lewis County Chamber of Commerce at the organization’s annual gala held Saturday, November 5, at Stonewall Resort. The award was sponsored this year by J.E. Hitt Garage.
Lewis County's Emily Lybarger signs with West Virginia Wesleyan tennis
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Lewis County tennis standout Emily Lybarger took the next step in her athletic and academic careers last week, signing a letter of intent to attend West Virginia Wesleyan College and join the Bobcats’ tennis program. Lybarger has already put together quite a career...
Ice skating and Miracle on Main coming to Weston
NOVEMBER 20, 2022 — The “Most Wonderful Time of the Year” is kicking off in Lewis County in huge ways, complete with parades, festivals and ice skating. Yes, ice skating is coming to town, beginning Friday and ending Dec. 4.
Jane Lew VFD gets new truck ready for service
One year ago members of the Jane Lew Volunteer Fire Department started the process of building a piece of apparatus to replace their old 1998 Kenworth walk in squad. On Sunday, January 22, the department took delivery of their 2022 RAM 3500 built by Ashley Truck Service in Cannonsburg, PA.
Watson scores winner as Elkins edges Lewis County, 60-59
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Elkins’ Malachi Watson glided to the rim for a go-ahead layup with 17.4 seconds left, then Lewis County couldn’t score on its final two trips as the Tigers won a thriller, 60-59, between the two Route 33 rivals. Tanner Miller scored 21...
Garton, Johnston recognized as teacher, service personnel of the year
Lewis County Teacher of the Year is third-grade teacher Liz Garton from Peterson Central. Lewis County Service Personnel of the Year is kindergarten aide Glenna Johnston from Peterson Central.
Marion Co., West Virginia, officials advance school safety measures with metal detectors, school assessments
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — A task force to increase school safety across Marion County is routinely adding new measures to elementary, middle and high schools to keep students safe and happy, from metal detectors to facial recognition cameras and safety lockers. The task tforce is mainly comprised of...
Louis Bennett, Jr. War Memorial and Public Library marks 100 years
AUGUST 21, 2022 — Following the end of WWI, Weston and Lewis County experienced a boom regarding citizens looking for ways to get involved in their community and with this, the Chamber of Commerce and the Rotary Club of Weston were both created. Weston American Legion Post 4 also was created, and the Louis Bennett Jr. War Memorial and Public Library was established on Aug. 17, 1922. One hundred years later, and staff and volunteers are marking the anniversary with an open house and ribbon cutting on Friday, Aug. 26 at 2 p.m.
Street Fair brings people to downtown for Independence Day festivities
For the first time, a street fair was held in downtown Weston during Independence Day festivities for Lewis County. The fair brought 27 vendors, live entertainment, and a throng of people to Water Street following the parade on Saturday, July 2. Fireworks, set off by members of the Weston Volunteer Fire Department, were on display over the river at the end of the night.
