WVNews
Lora Ann Palmer
CLARKSBURG, W.Va. (WV News) — Lora Ann Parmer, 63, of Clarksburg, passed away on Monday, Jan…
WVNews
Kerry Alane Miller
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Kerry Alane Miller, 58, of Buckhannon, WV, passed away on January 23, 2023, at WVU Ruby Memorial Hospital in Morgantown. She was born April 25, 1964, the younger daughter of Lemoyne Wentz and Cecil R. Miller, both of Buckhannon.
WVNews
Christine Ann Stanton
Christine Ann Stanton, 84 of Anmoore, WV, passed away unexpectedly January 18, 2023, in the United Transitional Care Unit of WVU Medicines United Hospital Center, Bridgeport, WV. She was born on July 29, 1938, in Clarksburg, WV, eldest daughter of the late William August Schmitz and Phyllis Christine Deison Schmitz.
WVNews
French Creek Freddie
FRENCH CREEK, W.Va. (WV News) — French Creek Freddie, West Virginia’s unofficial weather-pro…
WVNews
It's time for Groundhog Day again at West Virginia Wildlife Center
FRENCH CREEK, W.Va. (WV News) — French Creek Freddie, West Virginia’s unofficial weather-prognosticating groundhog, will make his prediction Feb. 2 at the State Wildlife Center. This will be Freddie’s 46th Groundhog Day prediction at the French Creek facility, located in Upshur County. The free event starts at 9:30...
WVNews
Robey grows into leadership role within The Bridge Sports Complex in Bridgeport (West Virginia)
BRIDGEPORT, W.Va. (WV News) — Chase Robey, a former Bridgeport High School basketball and golf athlete, enjoys being back on the hardwood after working at The Bridge Sports Complex’s Citynet Center during the day. “I get my exercise in by playing basketball, pickleball and maybe an adult co-ed...
WVNews
Polar Plunge set Feb. 11 at Buckhannon's Riverwalk Boat Ramp
BUCKHANNON, W.Va. (WV News) — Officials with the Upshur County Special Olympics will host their inaugural Polar Plunge on Feb. 11 in support of their athletes training throughout Upshur County. Registration for the Polar Plunge starts at 12:30 p.m. with a costume contest (best individual costume and best team...
WVNews
Lewis County's Emily Lybarger signs with West Virginia Wesleyan tennis
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Lewis County tennis standout Emily Lybarger took the next step in her athletic and academic careers last week, signing a letter of intent to attend West Virginia Wesleyan College and join the Bobcats’ tennis program. Lybarger has already put together quite a career...
WVNews
Watson scores winner as Elkins edges Lewis County, 60-59
WESTON, W.Va. (WV News) — Elkins’ Malachi Watson glided to the rim for a go-ahead layup with 17.4 seconds left, then Lewis County couldn’t score on its final two trips as the Tigers won a thriller, 60-59, between the two Route 33 rivals. Tanner Miller scored 21...
WVNews
WVa gov goes on the road to tout income tax cut proposal
CHARLESTON, W.Va. (AP) — West Virginia Gov. Jim Justice is going on the road to tout his proposal to reduce the state's personal income tax by 50%. The Republican governor and Revenue Secretary Dave Hardy will conduct meetings Wednesday at the Parkersburg City Council chambers, Thursday at Tamarack in Beckley and Friday at Independence Hall in Wheeling. All three events will be livestreamed.
WVNews
Marion Co., West Virginia, officials advance school safety measures with metal detectors, school assessments
FAIRMONT, W.Va. (WV News) — A task force to increase school safety across Marion County is routinely adding new measures to elementary, middle and high schools to keep students safe and happy, from metal detectors to facial recognition cameras and safety lockers. The task tforce is mainly comprised of...
WVNews
Lewis County First moves forward on brick building floor
Members of Lewis County First worked on the floor of the Little Brick Building. All the floor joists have been leveled in the front room and electric wires have been tied up. “We have one joist we have to put a support under, then we will put down the vapor barrier. Then the blocking and install the subfloor,” member Ray Smith said.
WVNews
Chamber of Commerce names Tucker as Lewis Countian of the Year
NOVEMBER 9, 2022 — A well-deserved recognition was bestowed upon Barb Tucker as she was named 2022 Lewis Countian of the Year by the Lewis County Chamber of Commerce at the organization’s annual gala held Saturday, November 5, at Stonewall Resort. The award was sponsored this year by J.E. Hitt Garage.
WVNews
Ice skating and Miracle on Main coming to Weston
NOVEMBER 20, 2022 — The “Most Wonderful Time of the Year” is kicking off in Lewis County in huge ways, complete with parades, festivals and ice skating. Yes, ice skating is coming to town, beginning Friday and ending Dec. 4.
WVNews
Moose Lodge begins accepting women as members
JANUARY 26, 2022- Moose Lodge 1376 has been a part of Lewis County for many years. A fraternal organization, women have not been able to be full-fledged members until 2021, when a change was made to allow women the opportunity. Lewis County resident, Lesley Slaughter, was appointed the first female officer and serves as chaplain.
WVNews
Garton, Johnston recognized as teacher, service personnel of the year
Lewis County Teacher of the Year is third-grade teacher Liz Garton from Peterson Central. Lewis County Service Personnel of the Year is kindergarten aide Glenna Johnston from Peterson Central.
WVNews
Street Fair brings people to downtown for Independence Day festivities
For the first time, a street fair was held in downtown Weston during Independence Day festivities for Lewis County. The fair brought 27 vendors, live entertainment, and a throng of people to Water Street following the parade on Saturday, July 2. Fireworks, set off by members of the Weston Volunteer Fire Department, were on display over the river at the end of the night.
WVNews
Barbour, West Virginia, Sheriff's Office seeks help locating missing girl
PHILIPPI, W.Va. (WV News) — The Barbour County Sheriff's Office is asking the public's help in locating a missing 16-year-old Philippi female. Sunday night, Lucinda "Cindy" Miller got into a white four-door Chevy Cruze with Pennsylvania plate LZV3385, according to the Sheriff's Office.
WVNews
WVU, Texas Tech battle to escape Big 12 basement
A match-up of the two most disappointing teams in the Big 12 comes up on Wednesday, when West Virginia travels to West Texas to face Texas Tech. Of course, in a league as good as the Big 12, someone has to finish last, and that doesn't necessarily convey awful status on teams competing to stay out of that spot, but there's no doubt that both schools had hopes of finishing much higher in the conference standings.
WVNews
"Service, Sacrifice and Remembrance:" Bridge dedication ceremony honors Weston soldier who perished in Pearl Harbor
DECEMBER 11, 2022 — On July 21, 1941, Weston resident Thomas Monroe Wright enlisted in the Army Air Corps at Fort Hayes, Columbus, Ohio, not knowing that in six months he would perish in the attack on Pearl Harbor. Eighty-one years later, on Dec. 7 of this year, he was memorialized with a bridge dedication in Weston near where he grew up on Buck Hill.
