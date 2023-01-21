ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Chicago, IL

Jimmy Dominguez Sr.
3d ago

Dont vote for this guy Chicago. You will regret it as you have with Lori. Brandon Johnson “who is largely backed by several prominent unions and progressive city leaders.” These are all socialist fools who are destroying the city and this nation. Stop voting the same mess into office expecting something better. It’s the same insanity! Socialist, Marxist and communist are all in the same boat. Socialist have won many seats in city hall this article list them accordingly.

TheGreek
3d ago

He’s another Progressive who will be no different than Lightfoot when it comes to crime

blockclubchicago.org

Ald. Stephanie Coleman Faces 2 Challengers As She Seeks Reelection In 16th Ward

ENGLEWOOD — Two hopefuls are vying to deny Ald. Stephanie Coleman (16th) a second term in City Council. Police officer Carolynn Denise Crump and nonprofit leader Eddie Johnson will appear on the February ballot aiming to unseat the freshman alderperson. Both successfully fended off challenges to their candidacies, proving they had enough valid signatures to stay in the race, the Chicago Board of Election Commissioners ruled Jan. 13.
CBS Chicago

BMO Harris Bank robbed in Hyde Park

CHICAGO (CBS) -- The FBI is investigating a bank robbery in Hyde Park.The robbery happened Tuesday morning at the BMO Harris Bank at 5493 S. Cornell Ave.The bank is located just a block from Jackson Park and also a short distance from the Museum of Science and Industry – and steps from Morry's Deli, Litehouse Whole Food Grill, and other popular businesses. The bank is also about half a mile east of the University of Chicago campus.Investigators are not saying how much, if any, money was stolen – or if they are still seeking the robber.
CBS Chicago

Chicago Board of Ethics to discuss Lightfoot campaign emails

CHICAGO (CBS)-- The Chicago Board of Ethics will look into the email scandal surrounding Mayor Lori Lightfoot's re-election bid.Lightfoot has since acknowledged that the email her campaign sent out was, "clearly a mistake." But, the Chicago Board of Ethics plans to discuss the matter at 3 p.m.The email behind Monday's ethics probe was sent to Chicago Public School teachers, asking them to encourage their students to volunteer for Lightfoot's campaign in exchange for class credit.And it wasn't just CPS teachers.Officials with City Colleges of Chicago confirmed some of its staff received a similar email from the Lightfoot campaign in August, also seeking student volunteers.Lightfoot said a young staffer was responsible for the controversial recruitment effort and that there was no nefarious intent.
depauliaonline.com

‘I don’t think [we] deserve to live like this’: For South Side residents, the fight for environmental justice is far from over

Between the South Side of Chicago and Gary, Indiana, lies one of the most polluted waterways in the United States, the Calumet River. The 8-mile stretch of river is home to industries like metal manufacturing, cement production, material waste, recycling plants and more. Maria Maynez, the youth organizer for Alliance...
Chicago Defender

CITY OF CHICAGO, CHICAGO HOUSING AUTHORITY, AND RELATED MIDWEST BREAK GROUND ON NEXT PHASE AT ROOSEVELT SQUARE

Phase 3B Incorporates New Construction of 92 Market-Rate Apartments,. 80 Apartments for Chicago Housing Authority residents, and 50 Affordable/Workforce Apartments, plus Renovation of 184 Existing Affordable Apartments. Mayor Lori E. Lightfoot was joined by representatives of the Chicago Housing Authority, the City of Chicago Department of Housing, and Related Midwest...
NBC Chicago

NBC Chicago

